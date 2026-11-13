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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

CSBS Releases AI Supervisory Framework For Regulated Financial Institutions As States Issue Their Own AI Guidance

Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren SC
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As financial institutions increasingly integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations, states and regulatory organizations continue crafting examination protocols for AI usage. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (the CSBS) recently issued its own model framework for state regulators to use for bank and non-bank financial institutions.

United StatesFinance and Banking
William Dix
William Dix
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As financial institutions increasingly integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations, states and regulatory organizations continue crafting examination protocols for AI usage. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (the CSBS) recently issued its own model framework for state regulators to use for bank and non-bank financial institutions. This alert summarizes several key developments and provides practical suggestions for financial institutions.

The CSBS AI Supervisory Framework

In September, the CSBS, a nationwide organization of state financial regulators, released its Artificial Intelligence Supervisory Framework (the CSBS Framework). The CSBS Framework gives states a standard approach to examine regulated financial institutions regarding AI use. The CSBS used existing risk-management resources to draft the CSBS Framework, including federal and industry AI risk management frameworks. The CSBS Framework outlines a core examination approach for regulators and provides an in-depth, step-by-step guide for supervisory examinations regarding AI. It also includes sample initial scoping questions, lists of documents to request, examination procedures, sample use cases and risk profiles for those uses, and specific questions regarding generative AI and other emerging AI uses. The CSBS also released a risk-tiering guide for identifying high-risk AI uses in examinations and created specific guidance for agentic and third-party AI usage.

Regulated financial institutions should expect the CSBS Framework to serve as a guiding model for many states, shaping future state examinations. Financial institutions can prepare for a CSBS Framework-style examination by first taking stock of where they use AI in their products, services and operations. Entities that use agentic AI or rely on third-party AI tools should pay particular attention to the CSBS Framework, as it singles out those areas for heightened scrutiny.

Michigan

In January, Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services published a bulletin regarding the Use of Artificial Intelligence Systems by Financial Service Providers. The bulletin explains that the regulator will expect that a financial institution’s decisions, including those made about AI systems and uses, “are not inaccurate, arbitrary, capricious, or unfairly discriminatory.” Michigan will also expect regulated entities to maintain a written AI program for the development and use of AI systems, and that such systems are designed to mitigate the risk of “Adverse Consumer Outcomes.” Even if an entity regulated by Michigan decides not to use AI systems, the bulletin encourages entities to “at a minimum, establish a policy for employee acceptable use of such AI systems.”

Connecticut

In September, the Connecticut Department of Banking issued regulatory guidance on the Governance of Artificial Intelligence Systems, which applies to all entities licensed or regulated by the Connecticut Department of Banking. The Department of Banking explicitly confirmed that it plans to review AI systems and their related governance frameworks, from senior management involvement and data security to the implementation of AI governance plans. Regulated entities operating in Connecticut should review the Department of Banking’s requirements to prepare for future supervisory examinations by developing and implementing the AI governance frameworks that Connecticut now expects.

New York

In September, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) released its Guidance on How to Conduct and Use Risk Assessments Required by the DFS Cybersecurity Regulation. While this guidance primarily addresses cybersecurity risk assessments, it also advises entities to consider whether new technologies, such as the adoption or use of AI, materially affect their risk profile. Thus, entities operating in New York should review how their implementation of new AI tools affects their risk profiles regarding cybersecurity, especially as they pertain to sensitive data and information.

What Financial Institutions Can Do Now

Financial institutions can prepare for regulator AI examination questions and requests by developing, documenting and implementing AI policies and best practices; establishing procedures to govern internal AI use and third-party vendor AI tools; assessing and monitoring evolving AI capabilities and associated risks for each AI use; and staying informed about emerging state and federal regulatory guidance related to AI use.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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