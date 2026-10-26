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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

NMED Reopens Public Comment Portal For HJM 3 Report On PFAS Protection Act Exemptions

Bergeson & Campbell
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The New Mexico Environment Department continues stakeholder engagement on its legislative report examining the PFAS Protection Act's implementation and exemptions. With a preliminary presentation scheduled for November 5, 2026, NMED is analyzing public comments and technical data to provide recommendations on whether exemptions like those for fluoropolymers should be maintained, modified, or eliminated.

United StatesEnvironment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
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On October 8, 2026, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) held an in-person meeting to continue its stakeholder engagement as it prepares its report to the legislature under House Joint Memorial (HJM) 3. HJM 3 requests the development of two reports. The first, prepared by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board (NMEIB), will be on the implementation of the Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Protection Act, “including the efficacy of the rules promulgated by the environmental improvement board pursuant to that act.” The second, prepared by NMED, in consultation with other state agencies, will be on the public health, environmental, and economic risks of the exemptions codified in the PFAS Protection Act and should “provide recommendations to the legislature regarding whether such exemptions, such as the exemption for fluoropolymers, should be continued, modified or removed.”

According to NMED’s slides from the October 8, 2026, stakeholder meeting, NMED is continuing its technical analysis and incorporating public comments into its report. NMED will provide a preliminary presentation to the Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Interim Committee on November 5, 2026. NMED opened a public comment portal in August 2026 and comments were due September 17, 2026. The slides state that NMED has “reopened the public comment portal and it will remain open through the end of the year.” Comments submitted to date are available for review.

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