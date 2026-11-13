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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

EPA Proposes SNUR For Graphene Oxide (P-25-29 And P-25-30) Used As Precursors For “High-Value Nanomaterials”

Bergeson & Campbell
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed significant new use rules for graphene oxide substances P-25-29 and P-25-30, which are used as functional additives in composites and precursors for high-value nanomaterials. The proposed rules would require manufacturers and processors to notify EPA 90 days before commencing activities not covered by existing TSCA Orders, which currently mandate protective measures due to concerns about lung effects and environmental hazards. Comments on the proposed ru

United StatesEnvironment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
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On November 2, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published proposed significant new use rules (SNUR) for certain chemical substances that were the subject of premanufacture notices (PMN) and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). 91 Fed. Reg. 68894. Once issued in final, the SNURs would require persons who intend to manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or process any of these chemical substances for an activity that is proposed as a significant new use by this rulemaking to notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. Comments are due December 2, 2026.

The proposed SNURs include one for graphene oxide (P-25-29 and P-25-30). EPA states that, according to the April 21, 2026, TSCA Order, the PMNs “state that the uses will be as functional additives in composites and as precursors for high-value nanomaterials.” EPA compared the substances to analogous chemical substances, identifying concerns for lung effects (lung overload). EPA states that due to insufficient information, it was unable to estimate the environmental hazard of the PMN substances. EPA issued the Order under TSCA Sections 5(a)(3)(B)(ii)(I) and 5(e)(1)(A)(ii)(I), “based on a finding that in the absence of sufficient information to permit a reasoned evaluation, the substances may present an unreasonable risk of injury to human health and the environment.” To protect against these risks, the Order requires:

  • Manufacture, processing, and use of the P-25-29 PMN substance only in a manner that does not result in inhalation exposure to the PMN substance;
  • Use of the P-25-30 PMN substance only for the confidential use listed in the Order;
  • Manufacture of the P-25-30 PMN substance only below the confidential annual production volume listed in the Order;
  • Use of a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-certified respirator with an assigned protection factor (APF) of at least 50 where there is a potential for inhalation exposure to the P-25-30 PMN substance;
  • No release of the PMN substances, or any waste stream containing the PMN substances, to water; and
  • Establishment of a hazard communication program, including human health and environmental precautionary statements on each label and in the safety data sheet (SDS).

The proposed SNUR would designate as a “significant new use” the absence of these protective measures. EPA determined that certain information may be potentially useful in support of a request by the PMN submitter to modify the Order, or if a manufacturer or processor is considering submitting a significant new use notice (SNUN) for a significant new use that will be designated by this SNUR. EPA states that it has determined that the results of pulmonary effects and aquatic toxicity testing may be potentially useful to characterize the human health and environmental effects of the PMN substances. EPA notes that although the Order does not require these tests, “the Order’s restrictions remain in effect until the Order is modified or revoked by EPA based on submission of this or other relevant information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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