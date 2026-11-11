EPA Announces Settlement For Failure To Report Large Quantities Of Chemical Imports

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on November 4, 2026, that it reached a settlement with Colgate-Palmolive Corporation to correct violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) rule. EPA states that the settlement “resolves Colgate-Palmolive’s failures to report numerous chemical substances imported between 2016 and 2019.” According to the press release, an EPA inspection in March 2023 of Colgate-Palmolive’s New Jersey facility revealed failure to report required chemical data for imports that occurred from 2016 through 2019 by the January 2021 CDR deadline. Colgate-Palmolive reported its chemical data in July 2023, showing that it had imported 47 chemicals in quantities greater than the reporting threshold. EPA notes that it “worked with the company to bring it into compliance with the requirements and enter into a legal settlement.” Colgate-Palmolive has certified compliance with the reporting requirements and paid a $930,000 penalty. EPA reminds manufacturers and importers of large quantities of chemical substances listed on the TSCA Chemical Substance Inventory that reporting is required on chemical manufacturing, processing, and use every four years. EPA uses CDR data to help assess the potential human health and environmental impacts of reported chemicals, and states, Tribes, other agencies, and the public “can use CDR data to understand chemicals in commerce.”