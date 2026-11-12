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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

The Next Wave Of Restrictive Covenants Litigation: When Function Matters More Than Form

Proskauer Rose LLP
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As employers move beyond traditional noncompete agreements, a new challenge emerges: provisions that don't explicitly prohibit competition but effectively restrict employee mobility through confidentiality clauses, training repayment obligations, and cumulative contractual restraints. Courts and regulators are increasingly scrutinizing whether these alternative restrictions function as de facto noncompetes, regardless of their labels.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Steven Pearlman
Steven Pearlman
Brenna McLean
Brenna McLean
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A consequential noncompete may be the one that’s not called a noncompete at all.

It may appear as a confidentiality clause that prevents an employee from using the knowledge needed to continue working in the industry. Or a client non-solicitation or no-service provision that places much of the available market off limits. Or a training-repayment obligation that makes leaving prohibitively expensive.

Whatever the label, the practical message may be the same: You’re free to leave—but not to compete.

After the Federal Trade Commission abandoned its defense of its rule banning noncompetes, employers focused on bringing traditional noncompetes into compliance with an increasingly fragmented body of state law. Many narrowed their restrictions, adopted compensation thresholds, excluded lower-wage workers, or stopped using noncompetes altogether.

That work may have left a blind spot.

The next wave of restrictive covenant disputes is likely to focus less on what a provision is called and more on what it actually does. Courts, regulators, and legislators are scrutinizing provisions that do not expressly prohibit competition but nevertheless restrict mobility. So the emerging question is not simply whether an agreement contains a noncompete—it is whether the employer’s overall agreement structure functions like one.

The Label Doesn’t Control

Consider confidentiality agreements. Properly drafted, they protect trade secrets and genuinely confidential business information. Drafted too broadly, however, they can prevent an employee from using ordinary skills, experience, and industry knowledge—the tools the employee needs to earn a living.

In Brown v. TGS Management Co., a California appellate court invalidated confidentiality provisions that defined protected information so expansively that a former securities trader could not meaningfully continue working in his field. The provisions operated, in the court’s view, as a de facto noncompete prohibited by California Business and Professions Code Section 16600.

The First Circuit reached a similar conclusion in TLS Management & Marketing Services, LLC v. Rodriguez-Toledo. There, the nondisclosure agreement extended beyond protectable confidential information to encompass general knowledge, publicly available information, and information obtained from other sources. The court concluded that it therefore protected the employer from competition—from of its confidential information.

These cases illustrate how a covenant becomes vulnerable when its scope exceeds the business interest it purports to protect.

When Mobility Comes With a Price Tag

Some provisions make departure expensive.

Training-repayment agreement provisions, sometimes called “TRAPs,” typically require an employee to repay training costs if they leave before completing a specified period of service. Such an agreement may reimburse an employer for an investment that provides the employee with marketable skills or credentials. But an inflated repayment obligation can be construed as a financial lock on the workplace door.

Those arrangements are being challenged. In 2025, the Colorado Attorney General announced a proposed settlement with PetSmart over a grooming program advertised as free training but accompanied by an obligation requiring employees to repay $5,500 if they left within two years.

The California Attorney General also announced a settlement with HCA Healthcare over repayment agreements imposed on entry-level nurses who left before completing two years of employment.

State Legislatures are moving in the same direction. For example:

State Development
New York The Trapped at Work Act, signed in December 2025, prohibits certain employment promissory notes requiring workers to pay if they leave before a stated period.
California Assembly Bill 692 generally prohibits employment agreements that require debt collection, or collection of certain fees, penalties, and costs triggered by the end of a work relationship for contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2026, subject to defined exceptions.
Washington Legislation effective June 20, 2027 substantially expands the state’s restrictions on noncompetition agreements, including forfeiture arrangements that are triggered by the employee engaging in competitive activities.

The Risk Hiding Between the Documents

Employees rarely operate under a single agreement. An employee may sign an offer letter, confidentiality agreement, and intellectual-property assignment upon hire; receive new equity and bonus agreements after a promotion; enter into a tuition, relocation or training-repayment arrangement later; and sign a separation agreement at departure. Each may appear defensible in isolation, but their cumulative effect needs to be considered.

Consider a Functional-Restraint Audit

An effective audit begins with the experience of an employee considering a move. Instead of asking only whether each clause is independently defensible, employers should ask what the employee would actually face upon departure. Here are some practical steps to consider:

  • Inventory every potential restraint.

Collect every document that may affect post-employment conduct or compensation, including offer letters, employment agreements, confidentiality and intellectual property agreements, non-solicitation covenants, equity and bonus plans, deferred-compensation arrangements, tuition and relocation agreements, promissory notes, clawbacks, and separation agreements.

Then map those documents by compensation level, job function, employee population, and work location. The same form may present different risks when used for a senior executive in one state and a lower-wage employee in another.

  • Ask what happens if the employee leaves tomorrow.

For each provision, identify what a departing employee accepting a similar job would be prohibited from doing, required to repay, or forced to forfeit. This practical test may expose issues that the contractual language obscures. A clause might not use the word “competition” yet still make competitive employment unrealistic.

  • Match each restriction to a specific business interest.

An employer should be able to articulate precisely what each provision protects. A confidentiality clause should protect identified categories of nonpublic information. A customer non-solicit should track relationships or goodwill the employee could actually exploit. A repayment obligation should correspond to measurable investment. Restrictions supported only by a generalized desire to avoid competition are the most vulnerable.

  • Analyze the basis for each type of expense reimbursement.

A repayment obligation should ordinarily reflect an identifiable employer expense and bear a relationship to the value the employee received.

  • Examine every compensation consequence.

Review forfeiture, clawback, equity, deferred-compensation, bonus and severance provisions for triggers tied to resignation, competitive employment, or other post-employment activity. Calling a provision a “condition,” rather than a prohibition, might not end the analysis in every case. Nor should an employer assume that its state of incorporation or contractual choice-of-law provision will control. The law of the state where the employee works may limit enforcement or override the selected law.

Conclusion

In the next generation of restrictive covenant litigation, the heading at the top of the clause may matter far less than the answer. Employers continue to have compelling and legitimate reasons to protect trade secrets, confidential information, customer goodwill, extraordinary investments, and retention incentives. Employers need to draft protective provisions precisely with an eye towards winning a challenge to enforceability in court.

The Next Wave of Restrictive Covenants Litigation: When Function Matters More Than Form

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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