As Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration continue pushing to reduce workplace regulations, HR professionals face a rapidly changing compliance landscape. The changes are designed to create more flexibility to promote growth, but they also bring challenges as workplace protections weaken. Among the most consequential changes are those affecting independent contractor status, joint-employer liability, overtime, and occupational safety.

Lawmakers laud the changes as eliminating unnecessary administrative burdens that spur business growth. From their perspective, current regulations and compliance costs inhibit job creation. At a recent congressional hearing, lawmakers pointed out that existing labor laws have not kept up with the changes to today’s labor market. For instance, both the National Labor Relations Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act are approaching a century old. At that time, Americans often spent their entire careers working for only one or two employers, in one position, on set shifts. Now, more than 70 million Americans are fully or partially self-employed. American workers also increasingly change employers, move positions based on new skills, and work as independent contractors, freelancers, or temporary workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently proposed changing the independent contractor classification back to a two-factor test: the degree of control a business exercises over the labor and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss. The proposed rules would replace the current six-factor test that the DOL adopted in 2024.

According to business advocates, complying with increased regulations is costly and suppresses worker wages, benefits, and productivity. In their view, workplace regulations should exist only when necessary and minimize costs as much as possible. Data from the Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations show sharply contrasting views on labor regulations and compliance costs, which ranged from $16 billion during the first Trump administration to $469 billion during the Biden administration.

Increased regulation also particularly affects small businesses, which often don’t have the vast HR, legal, and compliance resources that large corporations do. Expanding workplace regulation forces smaller businesses to balance hiring workers with maintaining operations, including compliance. Increased regulatory demands also take focus away from marketing and sales to hiring, complying with regulations, and keeping the business open.

One issue that reflects these contrasting attitudes toward regulation is the Biden administration’s proposed heat safety standards. Business advocates have opposed a nationwide heat standard because it would increase compliance costs for small employers. On the other side of the aisle, lawmakers have argued that decreased regulations threaten basic workplace safety protections.

In 2026, workers faced the hottest American summer on record, causing more than 2,600 workers to die from heat exposure. Deregulation could also lead to fewer protections for workers at construction sites, mines, and in workplaces with exposure to toxic substances. The director of occupational safety and health at the AFL-CIO also pointed out that safety regulations are based on scientific evidence and other concrete research, not obsolete needs.

Nonetheless, the Trump administration has refused to implement a federal heat standard to guarantee workers certain rights to water, shade, and rest breaks in extreme heat. Instead, it has reduced OSHA’s heat enforcement efforts and plans to propose a more “flexible” heat standard for employers.