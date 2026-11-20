ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
The Recorder: Exiting A Successful Professional Practice: The MSO Alternative
As attorneys approach retirement or seek growth capital for their practices, Management Services Organization (MSO) arrangements present a compelling alternative to traditional practice sales. These structures, increasingly pursued by private equity firms across professional practices, offer unique opportunities for liquidity and operational relief that conventional exits cannot provide.
Jay Thompson recently published an article with The Recorder, “Exiting a Successful Professional Practice: The MSO Alternative,” explaining how MSO structures work, their legal considerations, and how to evaluate private equity opportunities.
As attorneys consider retirement or seek growth capital, an MSO arrangement can be a compelling alternative to traditional practice sales and can provide liquidity and relief from operational burdens that a traditional exit cannot.
With private equity firms actively pursuing a broad range of professional practices, Jay discusses the importance of carefully analyzing if this structure makes sense for you, as well as whether a potential MSO partner can deliver on its promises.
Read the full article in The Recorder here (subscription required).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.