Jay Thompson recently published an article with The Recorder, “Exiting a Successful Professional Practice: The MSO Alternative,” explaining how MSO structures work, their legal considerations, and how to evaluate private equity opportunities.

As attorneys consider retirement or seek growth capital, an MSO arrangement can be a compelling alternative to traditional practice sales and can provide liquidity and relief from operational burdens that a traditional exit cannot.

With private equity firms actively pursuing a broad range of professional practices, Jay discusses the importance of carefully analyzing if this structure makes sense for you, as well as whether a potential MSO partner can deliver on its promises.

Read the full article in The Recorder here (subscription required).