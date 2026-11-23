As the new year approaches, companies should prepare for further changes that 2027 will bring to the ever-growing patchwork of U.S. state privacy laws. Of note:

Amendments to the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act take effect January 1, 2027, materially expanding both coverage and substantive obligations under this law.

Three new comprehensive consumer privacy laws also take effect in 2027: Louisiana’s and Oklahoma’s laws go into effect on January 1, and Alabama’s takes effect on May 1. With these developments, by 2027, nearly half of U.S. states will have comprehensive consumer privacy laws.

These developments will have significant impacts that companies should assess and factor into their compliance programs heading into the new year. For example, as with other state privacy laws, companies need to account for variations in applicability thresholds, definitions of and protections around “sensitive data,” profiling rules, teen protections, data protection assessment and impact assessment requirements, and contracting and due diligence requirements, among other things.

Below, we summarize key elements of the new and amended laws and outline next steps that companies should consider as they update their compliance programs to keep up with the fast-evolving legal landscape.

Delaware: Significant expansion effective January 1, 2027

Delaware has substantially revised the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act, with amendments taking effect January 1, 2027. The amendments are likely to sweep into the scope of the law additional organizations and processing activities – and will require operational and contractual changes to covered organizations’ compliance approach in addition to a privacy-notice refresh. At a high level, the amendments will result in the following:

Lower coverage thresholds : The Delaware law applies to a company that does business in the state or targets its residents and (i) controls or processes the personal data of at least 10,000 consumers (reduced from 35,000 consumers); and/or (ii) controls or processes the personal data of at least 5,000 consumers (reduced from 10,000 consumers) and derives more than 20% of its gross revenue from the sale of personal data.

: The Delaware law applies to a company that does business in the state or targets its residents and (i) controls or processes the personal data of at least 10,000 consumers (reduced from 35,000 consumers); and/or (ii) controls or processes the personal data of at least 5,000 consumers (reduced from 10,000 consumers) derives more than 20% of its gross revenue from the sale of personal data. Expanded applicability to certain third parties : Certain third parties that receive personal data from a covered controller become directly subject to the statute, even without satisfying the numerical thresholds.

: Certain third parties that receive personal data from a covered controller become directly subject to the statute, even without satisfying the numerical thresholds. New contract and due diligence requirements : Similar to requirements in California, Delaware will require controllers who disclose personal data to third parties to enter into contracts with specific terms. Additionally, in a requirement unique to Delaware, controllers must conduct due diligence of those third parties.

: Similar to requirements in California, Delaware will require controllers who disclose personal data to third parties to enter into contracts with specific terms. Additionally, in a requirement unique to Delaware, controllers must conduct due diligence of those third parties. Expanded definition and heightened protections for sensitive data : The new definition of sensitive data adds neural data, specified financial-account access information, nonpublic government identifiers, and inferences used to reveal sensitive characteristics. Additionally, the amendments add to the heightened protections for sensitive data, including stronger minimization standards, as well as specific consent and recordkeeping requirements associated with sensitive data sales.

: The new definition of sensitive data adds neural data, specified financial-account access information, nonpublic government identifiers, and inferences used to reveal sensitive characteristics. Additionally, the amendments add to the heightened protections for sensitive data, including stronger minimization standards, as well as specific consent and recordkeeping requirements associated with sensitive data sales. More specific consumer transparency : Consumers may request information about automated decision-making and, subject to exceptions, a list of specific third parties that have received their personal data.

: Consumers may request information about automated decision-making and, subject to exceptions, a list of specific third parties that have received their personal data. New requirements for profiling and significant decisions: Provided certain volume thresholds are met, the amended law requires an impact assessment for profiling in furtherance of automated decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects relating to a consumer.

Louisiana

Louisiana enacted the Louisiana Data Privacy Act, which takes effect January 1, 2027. It follows much of the model used by many other states, but the Louisiana law (like California’s privacy law) includes a stand-alone revenue threshold. In relevant part:

It applies to an entity doing business in Louisiana that meets any of three thresholds: (i) annual gross revenue above $25 million; (ii) annual buying, receiving, selling, or sharing for commercial purposes of personal information relating to at least 75,000 consumers, households, or devices; or (iii) deriving at least 50% of annual revenue from selling personal information.

of three thresholds: (i) annual gross revenue above $25 million; (ii) annual buying, receiving, selling, or sharing for commercial purposes of personal information relating to at least 75,000 consumers, households, or devices; or (iii) deriving at least 50% of annual revenue from selling personal information. Consumer rights include access, correction, deletion, portability, and opt-outs for targeted advertising, sale, and certain profiling.

The definition of “sale” reaches monetary or other valuable consideration, which may capture data-sharing arrangements beyond cash transactions.

It imposes a range of controller obligations, including requirements to implement reasonable security measures, notice requirements, consent requirements for sensitive data processing, data minimization and secondary use restrictions, data protection assessment requirements for certain processing, and contracting requirements for service providers. Of note, the law also includes specific notice requirements for sales of sensitive personal information and biometric data.

The Louisiana Attorney General has exclusive enforcement authority. A 30-day cure period is available initially but sunsets after July 31, 2027.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Consumer Data Privacy Act also goes into effect on January 1, 2027. This law generally follows the model used by many other states. In relevant part:

It applies to controllers and processors doing business in Oklahoma, or targeting Oklahoma residents, that (i) process at least 100,000 consumers’ personal data, or (ii) process at least 25,000 consumers’ data while deriving more than 50% of gross revenue from personal-data sales.

Consumer rights include access, correction, deletion, portability, and opt-out rights for targeted advertising, sales, and certain profiling.

“Sale” is limited to exchanges for monetary consideration, making it narrower than definitions used in several other states.

Controllers must implement data minimization, maintain reasonable security safeguards, obtain consent for sensitive-data processing, provide required notices, conduct data protection assessments for specified higher-risk processing, and enter into contracts with service providers who handle personal information.

The Oklahoma Attorney General has exclusive enforcement authority, and the law provides a mandatory 30-day cure period without a scheduled sunset.

Alabama

Finally, the Alabama Personal Data Protection Act goes into effect on May 1, 2027. In relevant part:

It applies to entities doing business in Alabama, or targeting Alabama residents, that (i) process personal data of more than 25,000 consumers; or (ii) derive more than 25% of gross revenue from personal-data sales.

Consumer rights include access, correction, deletion, portability, and opt-out rights for targeted advertising, sales, and certain profiling.

The “sale” definition includes monetary consideration and some exchanges for other valuable consideration where the controller receives a material benefit and the recipient is not restricted in later use.

Controllers must obtain consent before processing sensitive data and maintain privacy notices, purpose limitations, data minimization, security, and processor-contract controls. Unlike many state privacy laws, Alabama’s law does not impose a general data protection assessment requirement.

The Alabama Attorney General has exclusive enforcement authority, and the law provides a mandatory 45-day cure period without a scheduled sunset.

Five Key Considerations

Organizations should review their state privacy law compliance strategy to consider whether and how these new amendments and laws will impact their obligations. In particular, organizations should consider: