On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed long-awaited amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements of Item 402 of Regulation S-K (Proposal). The Proposal follows the SEC’s June 2025 roundtable on executive compensation disclosure, which brought together public companies, investors and other market participants and was accompanied by an extensive public comment process that generated more than 80 comment letters. If adopted, the Proposal would substantially scale back existing disclosure requirements by limiting the number of named executive officers; replacing the principal executive compensation tables with fewer, simplified tables; raising the reporting threshold for perquisites; and simplifying several requirements adopted pursuant to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

The SEC intends the proposed amendments to make compensation disclosures more principles-based and materiality-focused, reduce compliance burdens and allow companies greater flexibility to present compensation information in a manner that reflects the design of their compensation programs. If adopted, the Proposal would represent the most comprehensive revision of the SEC’s executive compensation disclosure rules since 2006. The key features of the Proposal are described below.

Narrow the Group of Named Executive Officers

The Proposal would limit a company’s named executive officers (NEOs) to only those individuals who served as its principal executive officer or principal financial officer during the most recently completed fiscal year. As a result, most companies would report compensation for two NEOs rather than the five individuals (or three individuals, for smaller reporting companies) generally covered under the existing rule, although additional individuals would be required to be included where more than one person served as the company’s principal executive officer or principal financial officer during the year.

Reorganize and Simplify Tabular Disclosure Requirements

The Proposal would consolidate the primary tabular executive compensation disclosure requirements into three new tables that would replace the tabular disclosure requirements under the current rule in their entirety, including the Summary Compensation Table and the other principal equity and compensation tables, while eliminating the separate Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation tables.

Granted Compensation Table. This table would report the principal elements of compensation granted to an NEO during the applicable fiscal year, generally at target value. The table is intended to show the compensation opportunity provided to the NEO, including salary, equity awards and non-equity awards (including cash bonuses). Equity awards would continue to be valued at grant-date fair value under FASB ASC Topic 718, but in a change from the existing rules, the value would be based on the target outcome of any performance conditions instead of the probable outcome. The Proposal also seeks to better align the reporting of incentive awards with the fiscal year to which the compensation relates. Under the existing rules, a non-equity award paid after year-end for performance in a given year is reported in the Summary Compensation Table for the year to which the performance relates, while an equity award is reported in the year in which it is granted, even if its grant relates to performance in a prior year. Under the Proposal, a non-equity award will continue to be reported for the year to which performance relates, but companies could also elect to report an equity award granted in the first quarter following year-end in the prior fiscal year if the company considers the award to relate to performance in the prior fiscal year. A company making this election would need to apply it consistently across all years presented and disclose that it has done so.

This table would report the principal elements of compensation granted to an NEO during the applicable fiscal year, generally at target value. The table is intended to show the compensation opportunity provided to the NEO, including salary, equity awards and non-equity awards (including cash bonuses). Equity awards would continue to be valued at grant-date fair value under FASB ASC Topic 718, but in a change from the existing rules, the value would be based on the target outcome of any performance conditions instead of the probable outcome. The Proposal also seeks to better align the reporting of incentive awards with the fiscal year to which the compensation relates. Under the existing rules, a non-equity award paid after year-end for performance in a given year is reported in the Summary Compensation Table for the year to which the performance relates, while an equity award is reported in the year in which it is granted, even if its grant relates to performance in a prior year. Under the Proposal, a non-equity award will continue to be reported for the year to which performance relates, but companies could also elect to report an equity award granted in the first quarter following year-end in the prior fiscal year if the company considers the award to relate to performance in the prior fiscal year. A company making this election would need to apply it consistently across all years presented and disclose that it has done so. Earned Compensation Table. This table would report compensation earned during each covered fiscal year, including salary, cash bonuses and other non-equity awards, vested stock awards, exercised option awards, retirement plan contributions, perquisites and other forms of compensation. For purposes of the table, stock awards generally would be treated as earned when vested, while option awards would be treated as earned when exercised.

This table would report compensation earned during each covered fiscal year, including salary, cash bonuses and other non-equity awards, vested stock awards, exercised option awards, retirement plan contributions, perquisites and other forms of compensation. For purposes of the table, stock awards generally would be treated as earned when vested, while option awards would be treated as earned when exercised. Status of Equity Awards Table. This table would bridge the information presented in the Granted Compensation Table and the Earned Compensation Table by tracking each equity award from the year in which it is first reported in the Granted Compensation Table through the year in which the award is reflected in the Earned Compensation Table or is otherwise forfeited or expires. The table is intended to provide a consolidated view of an equity award throughout its life cycle by indicating the status of each award, on an annual basis, with respect to the amount vested and, for stock options, the amount exercised or expired.

Update Perquisites Threshold and Interpretive Guidance

The Proposal would increase the minimum aggregate threshold for reporting perquisites and other personal benefits from $10,000 to $150,000 for each NEO. It would also introduce a de minimis tracking exclusion for individual perquisites that qualify as de minimis fringe benefits under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. Benefits falling within that exclusion would not need to be tracked when determining whether the $150,000 aggregate threshold has been met. The Proposal would also eliminate the requirement to value perquisites based on the aggregate incremental cost to the company. Companies could continue to use aggregate incremental cost but would have greater flexibility to determine how perquisites are valued, including using the values already determined for federal income tax purposes.

The Proposal would also revise the SEC’s interpretive guidance for determining whether a benefit constitutes a perquisite. Under the existing guidance, an item is not a perquisite if it is “integrally and directly related” to an executive’s duties. Under the Proposal, this test would be retained, but the determination of whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to an executive’s duties, and therefore not a perquisite, would be a matter of company discretion, provided that the company’s determination is reasonable and made in good faith. Although the Proposal retains the existing test, it would give companies greater flexibility in applying the test by removing aspects of the SEC’s existing guidance that have constrained company discretion. The SEC would also remove examples in its existing guidance identifying particular benefits as perquisites, including, most significantly, security provided at an executive’s home or in connection with personal travel.

Shift Compensation Discussion and Analysis Toward a More Principles-Based Framework

The SEC intends the proposed changes regarding the mandated Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) to reduce complexity, repetition and immaterial disclosure in the CD&A while focusing the CD&A on the aspects of a company’s compensation program that are most relevant to investors. Instead of the existing list of 15 illustrative topics, CD&A would be required to address three subjects:

how the company’s compensation program is designed to support its broader corporate strategy; the key components of compensation and how amounts awarded under each component are determined; and if applicable, whether and how the company considered the results of its most recent say-on-pay vote in determining its compensation policies and decisions.

Reduce Disclosure and Compliance Burden for Certain Dodd-Frank-Mandated Disclosure Rules

While the SEC is more limited in its ability to make changes to the Dodd-Frank-mandated disclosure requirements, as these are enshrined in legislation, it did propose some significant changes intended to lower the compliance burden for public companies while continuing to satisfy the statutory mandates.

Pay-Versus-Performance

The Proposal would simplify the pay-versus-performance disclosure required by Item 402(v). Most notably, it would replace the existing “Compensation Actually Paid” measure with the total compensation earned amount reported in the proposed Earned Compensation Table. It would also:

limit the required performance measure to the company’s cumulative total shareholder return;

reduce the covered period from five fiscal years to three; and

limit the covered executives to only the principal executive officer and principal financial officer.

Clawbacks

The Proposal would streamline the disclosures relating to the application of a company’s clawback policy. A company that is required to prepare an accounting restatement but concludes that no recovery is required under the clawback policy mandated by the stock exchange listing standards would no longer need to explain why. The Proposal would also remove the two check boxes currently required on the cover pages of Forms 10-K, 20-F and 40-F concerning corrections of errors in previously issued financial statements and related recovery analyses. The proposed amendments would not change the underlying mechanics of a company’s clawback process.

Pay Ratio

For purposes of identifying the median employee under the pay ratio rule, the Proposal would limit the relevant employee population to U.S. full-time employees and would exclude part-time, seasonal, temporary and non-U.S. employees. Companies would be required to identify a new median employee at least once every five years, rather than once every three years as currently required. The Proposal would also revise the methodology for determining the annual total compensation of the principal executive officer and median employee by using the information reported in, or the methodology applicable to, the proposed Granted Compensation Table discussed above.

Simplify Director Compensation Disclosure

The proposed amendments would retain qualitative and quantitative disclosure of the material aspects of a company’s director compensation program and the compensation earned by each director, but would take a more principles-based approach. Companies would no longer be required to use a prescribed Director Compensation Table and could instead present each director’s compensation in narrative, tabular or combined form. The Proposal would also eliminate the specific requirement to disclose certain elements of compensation that are no longer typical of director compensation programs, including changes in pension value and above-market earnings on nonqualified deferred compensation, although companies that provide these benefits would need to consider whether they must be disclosed as other material compensation pursuant to the proposed amendments.

Other Notable Proposed Changes

The Proposal includes several additional changes intended to simplify executive and director compensation disclosure. Among other things, the proposed amendments would:

replace prescriptive quantitative disclosure of potential payments and benefits under hypothetical termination or change-in-control scenarios with qualitative disclosure of the material terms of those arrangements;

simplify the disclosure of golden parachute compensation and provide greater flexibility to use narrative disclosure;

permit companies using long-form registration statements, including Form S-1, to provide executive compensation disclosure for the most recently completed fiscal year within 120 days after fiscal year-end, consistent with the period currently available for companies using short-form registration statements, such as Form S-3 (so that a company filing a Form S-1 before new compensation disclosure is otherwise due would not be required to prepare the disclosure early in order to file a Form S-1);

eliminate the disclosure requirements relating to compensation policies and practices that may create material risks;

eliminate the recently adopted disclosure requirements relating to grants of equity awards made close in time to the release of material nonpublic information; and

require large accelerated filers to tag the three new primary executive compensation tables in Inline XBRL, while eliminating certain existing Inline XBRL requirements for pay-versus-performance and clawback disclosures.

Practical Considerations

If adopted, the proposed amendments would represent a significant simplification of the executive compensation disclosure framework. Once companies adapt to the new framework, these changes should materially reduce the time and resources they devote to preparing annual proxy statement compensation disclosures. At the same time, the proposed framework would require companies to exercise greater judgment in determining what compensation information is material and how best to present that information. Companies would also need to adapt their disclosure controls and procedures to the new concepts and methodologies underlying the Granted Compensation, Earned Compensation and Status of Equity Awards Tables. Although the Proposal remains subject to public comment and could change before adoption, public companies and their compensation committees may wish to begin considering how the proposed framework would affect their existing compensation disclosures and internal processes.

Comments on the Proposal will be due 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.