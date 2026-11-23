Texas has long taken a somewhat unique approach to derivative litigation—i.e., litigation by shareholders on behalf of the corporation. That approach has become even more distinctive in the wake of a recent legislative enactment (Senate Bill 29) designed to further refine the scope of derivative litigation in Texas. Both procedurally and substantively, these Texas law wrinkles generally heighten—with limited exceptions—the standards for shareholders seeking to impose liability on officers and directors through derivative litigation.

The tips below highlight some key questions and issues that officers and directors should consider when faced with the prospect of derivative litigation under Texas law, especially where those considerations may differ from the more traditional Delaware framework.

Is the Plaintiff a Proper Derivative Plaintiff?

To have standing to bring a derivative suit under Texas law, a plaintiff must be:

A shareholder of the company throughout the time of the lawsuit;

A shareholder of the company at the time of the act or omission complained of; and

A shareholder of the company at all times in between.

Texas derivative plaintiffs must also, by statute, fairly and adequately represent the interests of the corporation.

SB 29 also introduced the ability for corporations trading on a national securities exchange (or certain other corporations that may opt in) to voluntarily adopt a shareholder “ownership threshold” for would-be derivative plaintiffs, requiring that they own up to at least three percent of the corporation’s total outstanding shares.

What Must a Plaintiff Do to Bring a Viable Derivative Lawsuit?

Unlike the “demand futility” practice seen in Delaware litigation, Texas law imposes a universal demand requirement and generally requires that a shareholder first make a written demand that the company take the requested corporate action, and wait at least 90 days before instituting derivative litigation.

Such demands should be scrutinized to ensure that they state the alleged act or omission with sufficient particularity, as Texas law requires.

The board may, upon consideration, accept the shareholder’s demand and pursue the requested action.

If the board rejects the shareholder’s demand and the shareholder brings a derivative lawsuit, the court will dismiss the lawsuit if it determines that the rejection was made in good faith after a reasonable inquiry.

For that determination, the burden of proof will rest on either:

The plaintiff, if the majority of directors—or the specifically tasked committee or reviewing director—are independent and disinterested; or

The corporation, if a majority of directors or the relevant committee are not sufficiently disinterested.

How Can Officers and Directors Proactively Mitigate Demand-Related Risks?

Texas boards faced with shareholder demands should endeavor to (1) have disinterested directors consider the demand where feasible, and (2) implement a reasonable process in doing so.

Texas corporations also have two additional procedural tools at their disposal to proactively mitigate demand-related litigation risks, rather than passively waiting to defend a derivative suit:

Pre-transaction – A corporation can, prior to a transaction, petition the court for a judicial determination that directors on the relevant transaction committee are independent and disinterested.

Post-demand – A corporation can, upon receipt of the demand, petition the court for a judicial determination that the directors reviewing the demand are independent and disinterested.

In both scenarios, the court’s determination on director independence will be dispositive on future proceedings, absent newly emerging facts.

How Does the Business Judgment Rule Apply in Texas?

Prior to SB29, the business judgment rule in Texas was a judicial creation, enforced on a case-by-case basis and leaving open whether alleged gross negligence fell within the protections of the rule.

Now, for publicly traded corporations (and certain corporations that opt in), the business judgment rule is a statutory protection that shareholder-plaintiffs can avoid only if they:

(1) prove that the director’s or officer’s act or omission was a breach of his or her duties to the corporation; and

(2) prove that the breach involved fraud, intentional misconduct, an ultra vires act, or a knowing violation of law.

When Should Defendants Seek Fee-Shifting in Derivative Litigation?

If officers and directors prevail in a derivative lawsuit, they can consider seeking a discretionary fee award if the proceeding was pursued without reasonable cause or for an improper purpose.

Do Closely Held Corporations Operate Under the Same Rules?

A critical caveat to the ordinary Texas approach to derivative litigation is that closely held corporations (i.e., not publicly traded, fewer than 35 shareholders) arenot subject to the pre-suit demand requirement or certain other procedural devices for judicial determination of director independence.