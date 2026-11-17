On November 13, 2026, the SEC proposed amendments to its executive and director compensation disclosure requirements in a rulemaking titled Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform (Release Nos. 33-11455 and 34-106873). The SEC describes these proposed amendments as more principles-based and intended to reduce compliance burdens for registrants, while maintaining the disclosure of material information to investors.

The proposed amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements in Item 402 of Regulation S-K would limit the named executive officers (NEOs) to an issuer’s principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO). Accordingly, the proposed amendments would reduce the number of NEOs from typically five or more individuals to two executives in most circumstances. The amendments as proposed would also consolidate and revise the current executive compensation tables into three new tables, revise interpretive guidance with respect to perquisites, and simplify the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A), pay ratio, pay-versus-performance, and director compensation disclosures.

This proposal follows the SEC’s spring 2026 releases of proposed rules relating to filer status categories, registered offerings, and quarterly reporting, among other proposals. In his Statement on Proposing Release for Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the proposed amendments reflect a comprehensive reform of Item 402 that, together with other previously proposed actions, is a central tenet of his agenda, which focuses on transforming the SEC’s public company disclosure regime into one rooted in materiality.

Chairman Atkins further remarked that, in the context of his overall policy agenda, the Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform proposal represents the second of three pillars aimed at transforming the SEC’s public company disclosure regime. The first pillar was the SEC’s May 19, 2026 filer status proposal, Enhancement of Emerging Growth Company Accommodations and Simplification of Filer Status, which would create two primary categories of public companies: large accelerated filers and non-accelerated filers. The Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform proposal would revise the specific disclosure requirements themselves, starting with the executive compensation portion of Regulation S-K. Looking ahead, Chairman Atkins conveyed that SEC staff are working toward recommendations for the final stage of the transformation, which is to reform the business, risk, and governance requirements of Regulation S-K.

The Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform proposal would retain scaled accommodations for smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies. Extending those accommodations to all non-accelerated filers would depend on adoption of the separate May 2026 filer status proposal.

In a busy year of proposals that, if adopted, would significantly impact public companies, the SEC proposed Semiannual Reporting on May 5, 2026 that would allow companies currently required to file Form 10-Q to elect to file semiannual reports on new Form 10-S in lieu of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. On May 19, 2026, the SEC also proposed a Registered Offering Reform rulemaking that would make Form S-3 available to significantly more issuers. These proposals have not yet been adopted.

The SEC’s fact sheet and press release relating to the Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform proposal are available here: https://www.sec.gov/rules-regulations/2026/11/s7-2026-39.

For additional information about the SEC’s May 2026 proposals, please see our Mintz Insights alerts Bye, Bye Baby Shelf: SEC Takes Aim at Offering and Reporting Reform with Two New Proposed Rules and SEC Proposed Rule: Opt in (or Out!) of Semiannual Reporting.