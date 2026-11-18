The Delaware Court of Chancery has held that in some circumstances California law will govern merger-related restrictive covenants, even when the operative agreements include Delaware forum-selection and choice-of-law provisions. In Aprio Advisory Group v. Alexeev,1 the Court dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction a private equity buyer’s suit to enforce restrictive covenants against a California-based former partner of an acquired accounting firm. Consistent with prior Chancery Court decisions, the Court held that California Labor Code Section 925 rendered the Delaware forum-selection and choice-of-law provisions voidable at the individual’s election, and that by contesting jurisdiction he had made that election.

The holding is narrower than the headline suggests. The Court decided a single question—whether the Delaware forum-selection clause could supply personal jurisdiction over the individual—and expressly did not decide whether the restrictive covenants themselves are enforceable. The result turned on facts that a buyer can address when it structures and documents a transaction.

Background

A sponsor-backed acquisition vehicle acquired, by merger, the holding company of an accounting firm. As a condition of the deal, the buyer required each of the holding company’s 216 partner-level equity holders to sign the same form restrictive covenant agreement containing non-compete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality covenants for a three-year post-closing period. The individual defendant, a California resident with a minority equity stake in the holding company, received roughly $1 million in deal consideration in the form of rollover units and deferred cash. The restrictive covenants agreement had no forum-selection or choice-of-law clause of its own; it incorporated the merger agreement’s Delaware law and exclusive Delaware forum provisions by reference.

After the minority seller resigned and formed a competing firm, the buyer sued him in Delaware Chancery Court for violations of the non-compete in the restrictive covenants agreement. In filing suit in Delaware, the buyer relied on the merger agreement’s forum-selection clause, and it was undisputed that there was no other basis for jurisdiction in Delaware.

The Court’s Analysis

California Labor Code Section 925 prohibits an employer from requiring an employee who primarily resides and works in California to agree, as a condition of employment, to a provision that would require the employee to litigate a California claim outside California or deprive the employee of the substantive protections of California law. Any such provision is voidable by the employee, and if the employee voids it, the dispute must be heard in California under California law. Because the agreement selected Delaware law, the Court first had to decide whether Delaware or California law governed the validity of the forum-selection and choice-of-law provisions. Applying Restatement (Second) of Conflict of Laws Section 187, the Court found that Delaware law had a “substantial relationship” to the parties because the buyer is a Delaware limited liability company but that California would be the default state because the individual signed, performed, and allegedly breached the agreement there. Section 925 reflects a fundamental California policy of protecting employees against the superior bargaining power of employers, and that policy outweighed Delaware’s general interest in freedom of contract. The Court then rejected each of the buyer’s arguments for why Section 925 did not apply:

Partner, not employee. The Court held that the defendant was an employee for purposes of Section 925, looking past his “partner” title to the substance of the parties’ relationship. Under the holding company’s operating agreement, members had no part in management and no authority to act for or bind the company. The buyer’s own documents described him as an employee, and he had no role in negotiating the merger agreement.

The Court held that the defendant was an employee for purposes of Section 925, looking past his “partner” title to the substance of the parties’ relationship. Under the holding company’s operating agreement, members had no part in management and no authority to act for or bind the company. The buyer’s own documents described him as an employee, and he had no role in negotiating the merger agreement. Condition of the merger, not employment. The test is whether the individual could have continued his employment with the company without signing. Because the buyer acknowledged that any partner who declined to participate in the transaction would not continue employment with the firm after closing, signing was a condition of the defendant’s employment.

The test is whether the individual could have continued his employment with the company without signing. Because the buyer acknowledged that any partner who declined to participate in the transaction would not continue employment with the firm after closing, signing was a condition of the defendant’s employment. Represented by counsel. Under Section 925(e), the prohibitions of Section 925 do not apply if an employee is “in fact individually represented by legal counsel in negotiating the terms of” the forum-selection or choice-of-law provision. The Court read this exception to require both representation and negotiation of the agreement, and found neither. The law firm on which the buyer relied had been retained by the holding company to answer partners’ questions, not to represent them individually, and the form agreement was presented to the defendant on a take-it-or-leave-it basis.

The Court declined to decide whether the covenants were valid under the sale-of-business exception in California Business & Professions Code Section 16601. Section 16601 can validate restrictive covenants, but not forum-selection or choice-of-law provisions, and the question of whether the covenants are enforceable must be decided by a court that has jurisdiction over the defendant.

What the Decision Does Not Decide

Several points should frame how deal teams react:

The covenants were not invalidated. The Court noted that, if the case proceeds in a forum with jurisdiction, the buyer “might attempt to rely on Section 16601 to defend the Covenants” but that the issue was not before the Court. A California court applying the substantive provisions of Section 16601 to a seller who received deal consideration for goodwill is very different from a Section 925 challenge to a forum-selection clause.

The Court noted that, if the case proceeds in a forum with jurisdiction, the buyer “might attempt to rely on Section 16601 to defend the Covenants” but that the issue was not before the Court. A California court applying the substantive provisions of Section 16601 to a seller who received deal consideration for goodwill is very different from a Section 925 challenge to a forum-selection clause. It is a fact-specific ruling on a jurisdictional motion. Employee status turned on the specific operating agreement, the buyer’s own characterizations, and the absence of any negotiation by the individual. The Court acknowledged that determining employee status might sometimes require discovery and a hearing.

Employee status turned on the specific operating agreement, the buyer’s own characterizations, and the absence of any negotiation by the individual. The Court acknowledged that determining employee status might sometimes require discovery and a hearing. Delaware law selection was not rejected on relationship grounds. The Court found a reasonable basis for choosing Delaware law. Ultimately, the provision failed only because California’s policy controlled on these specific facts.

The Court found a reasonable basis for choosing Delaware law. Ultimately, the provision failed only because California’s policy controlled on these specific facts. It addresses one holder in a 216-partner roll-up. The facts that drove the result—mass form agreements, no individual counsel and no negotiation—are not inherent in sponsor transactions generally.

Approaches That Remain Workable

We do not read the decision as foreclosing the structures sponsors commonly use. It points to how those structures should be documented:

Separate sale-of-business covenants from employment terms. Where a holder is selling equity and goodwill, put the covenant in the transaction document, tie it to the consideration received, and recite the Section 16601 basis. The Court’s analysis turned on the covenant being a condition of continued employment; covenants given as a seller, and not conditioned on continued service, stand on a different footing. Federal decisions the Court cited found no “condition of employment” where the consequence of not signing was loss of equity rather than loss of a job.

Where a holder is selling equity and goodwill, put the covenant in the transaction document, tie it to the consideration received, and recite the Section 16601 basis. The Court’s analysis turned on the covenant being a condition of continued employment; covenants given as a seller, and not conditioned on continued service, stand on a different footing. Federal decisions the Court cited found no “condition of employment” where the consequence of not signing was loss of equity rather than loss of a job. Use real individual counsel for key holders. Section 925(e) remains available. Founders, senior management, and significant rollover holders should have counsel who actually represents them individually (ideally under a signed engagement letter) and who reviews and advises on the terms. Such representation should be documented in the agreement and the deal record. Company-retained counsel who only answers questions will generally not suffice since the exception requires actual representation even for holders who are themselves lawyers. No California appellate court has addressed how Section 925(e) interacts with California’s newer non-compete statutes, Sections 16600.1 and 16600.5, which prohibit including or attempting to enforce a void non-compete even where the employment was maintained outside California. As a result, individual counsel does not guarantee that the covenant will be enforced.

Section 925(e) remains available. Founders, senior management, and significant rollover holders should have counsel who actually represents them individually (ideally under a signed engagement letter) and who reviews and advises on the terms. Such representation should be documented in the agreement and the deal record. Company-retained counsel who only answers questions will generally not suffice since the exception requires actual representation even for holders who are themselves lawyers. No California appellate court has addressed how Section 925(e) interacts with California’s newer non-compete statutes, Sections 16600.1 and 16600.5, which prohibit including or attempting to enforce a void non-compete even where the employment was maintained outside California. As a result, individual counsel does not guarantee that the covenant will be enforced. Document genuine ownership rights where they exist. The Court’s employee analysis was driven by members having no management role. Holders who sit on boards, hold approval rights, or negotiated the deal may present a materially different profile.

The Court’s employee analysis was driven by members having no management role. Holders who sit on boards, hold approval rights, or negotiated the deal may present a materially different profile. Consider forfeiture-for-competition structures. As we have noted in prior Legal Updates (see Another Reason to Consider a Forfeiture-for-Competition Provision in M&A Transactions), forfeiture-for-competition provisions that condition deferred or supplemental consideration on non-competition can reduce dependence on obtaining jurisdiction over the individual, because the buyer enforces by withholding payment. Deferred consideration and rollover units, both present here, are natural places to build that in. For California-based holders, however, a forfeiture triggered by competition is generally treated as a restraint subject to California’s non-compete ban unless a statutory exception such as Section 16601 applies. These structures are most defensible where tied to a genuine sale of goodwill.

As we have noted in prior Legal Updates (see Another Reason to Consider a Forfeiture-for-Competition Provision in M&A Transactions), forfeiture-for-competition provisions that condition deferred or supplemental consideration on non-competition can reduce dependence on obtaining jurisdiction over the individual, because the buyer enforces by withholding payment. Deferred consideration and rollover units, both present here, are natural places to build that in. For California-based holders, however, a forfeiture triggered by competition is generally treated as a restraint subject to California’s non-compete ban unless a statutory exception such as Section 16601 applies. These structures are most defensible where tied to a genuine sale of goodwill. Keep the deal record consistent. The Court relied on the buyer’s own descriptions of the defendant as an employee. Buyers should take care to use consistent characterization across offer letters, joinders, termination notices, and pleadings.

Takeaways

Buyers acquiring businesses with California-based equity holders who will continue as employees should assume that a Delaware forum-selection and choice-of-law clause—particularly in a mass-form agreement signed without individual counsel—may not get them into Delaware court. Nor should buyers assume a Delaware forum will necessarily be more favorable: the Court of Chancery has repeatedly declined to apply Delaware law to override California’s protections. Enforceability should instead be built into the substance of the deal, such as by including covenants that fall within a California statutory exception, providing individual counsel for key holders where a non-California law or forum matters, and consistently characterizing each holder’s role. Even then, buyers should evaluate covenants for California holders on the assumption that they may ultimately be tested in California under California law.

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