Public companies do not need a blockchain strategy to have a tokenized securities issue. Under the SEC’s September 17, 2026 exemptive order, a Tokenized Securities Venue (TSV) can make a third party’s tokenized version of an issuer’s National Market System (NMS) stock available for trading if the issuer receives notice and does not object within 30 calendar days. The practical questions are immediate: Who at the company will see the notice? Who has authority to decide? How fast can the company respond?

The order grants temporary conditional relief to TSVs from the Exchange Act definition of “exchange” and to certain liquidity providers from the Exchange Act definition of “dealer.” The relief runs until September 17, 2031, unless the SEC modifies it. The order does not broadly approve tokenized stock trading, and it does not make a TSV a registered exchange or an Alternative Trading System (ATS).

For public companies, the key feature is the opt-out right. Before a TSV may trade Tokenized NMS Stock created by a third party unaffiliated with the issuer, it must send written notice to the issuer (Issuer Notice) at the physical or email address for the issuer’s principal executive offices listed on the cover page of its Exchange Act reports. The TSV may not begin trading until at least 30 calendar days after the issuer receives the Issuer Notice. If the issuer sends a written objection (Notice of Issuer Objection) on or before the 30th calendar day after receipt, the TSV may not make that Tokenized NMS Stock available for trading.

That makes the default rule critical. SEC staff FAQs state that once the objection period has elapsed, the TSV can make the Tokenized NMS Stock available for trading if the issuer has not provided a timely Notice of Issuer Objection. The order sets out no clear late-objection right. In practice, silence can leave a TSV free to proceed, even though the issuer did not sponsor the token, did not tokenize its shares, and may never have made an affirmative governance decision.

What the Exemptive Order Allows

A TSV brings together buyers and sellers of Tokenized NMS Stock through one or more permissioned automated market maker liquidity pools and sets standards for access to trading on those pools. Tokenized NMS Stock includes an NMS stock tokenized by or on behalf of the issuer and, critically, a security tokenized by a third party unaffiliated with the issuer. The order excludes synthetic instruments, such as tokenized linked securities and tokenized security-based swaps, and does not permit TSV trading in rights or warrants.

The order covers secondary trading, not capital raising. The exemption permits no primary issuance or initial offering of securities on a TSV. Offers and sales of Tokenized NMS Stock must still be registered under the Securities Act or made under an exemption. The SEC staff’s January 2026 statement on tokenized securities makes the same point: the format in which a security is issued or recorded does not change how the federal securities laws apply.

The order also imposes conditions designed to limit the experiment. A TSV must be a U.S. person, use public and auditable distributed ledger applications deployed on a public permissionless ledger, stop trading when the underlying NMS stock is halted on its primary listing exchange, make specified transaction data public, and comply with symbol and volume limits. The SEC’s Innovation Exemption page currently lists TSV LLC, OKXICE TSV, Kephas Corporation d/b/a Perpetuals.com, and Formation Securities LLC as having submitted notice of intent to operate, but SEC staff expressly says that listing does not mean a person qualifies as a TSV or satisfies the exemption’s conditions.

The market is already moving. OKXICE TSV’s November 5th public notice describes it as a joint venture between Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc. and OKC USA Holding Inc. that intends to make tokenized NMS securities available through permissioned Uniswap v4 liquidity pools on X Layer. According to the notice, each third-party tokenized stock will represent a security entitlement to one share of the underlying NMS stock, backed one-for-one by shares held through a registered broker-dealer. OKXICE separately announced that eligible U.S. customers can trade digital securities around the clock beginning November 23rd, with more than 70 assets expected to be listed.

How the Public Company Opt-Out Works

The opt-out right belongs to the issuer of the underlying NMS stock when an unaffiliated third party tokenizes that stock for trading on a TSV. The Notice of Issuer Objection must be in writing, sent to the TSV, and provided on or before the 30th calendar day after receipt of the Issuer Notice. The Issuer Notice must include the TSV’s current and accurate contact information for that purpose.

A timely Notice of Issuer Objection blocks trading only on the TSV that received it. As Computershare noted in a comment letter, the mechanism operates TSV by TSV, so issuers may need to monitor and respond to multiple Issuer Notices from multiple venues. SIFMA has asked the SEC to replace this objection model with affirmative issuer consent or, at a minimum, to permit universal opt-outs and extend the objection period to 90 days.

After a timely Notice of Issuer Objection, the TSV must amend its public notice within five business days to disclose the objection. OKXICE’s November 5th notice shows how public that process can become: it listed objections from numerous issuers, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Amazon, JPMorgan, Tesla, Netflix, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and others. The list is useful market evidence, but it also shows that an objection decision can quickly become visible to investors, trading venues, and the broader market.

A company that objects does not need to explain why. A concise objection can state that the company objects under Section II.D of SEC Release No. 34-106402 to any Tokenized NMS Stock representing any class of the company’s securities, tokenized by an unaffiliated third party, being made available for trading on the identified TSV or any affiliated venue. Keep proof of delivery: the order turns on whether the issuer provided its Notice of Issuer Objection by the deadline.

Miss the window, and the order offers no clean reset. Staff FAQs say the TSV can make the Tokenized NMS Stock available for trading once the objection period elapses without a timely Notice of Issuer Objection. Companies should treat each Issuer Notice as a time-sensitive securities-law notice, not ordinary commercial correspondence.

Why Boards and Management Should Care

This is more than a legal notice exercise. The order itself identifies issuer concerns about maintaining the shareholder register given onchain transfers and about potential price dislocation or other adverse effects on the price of the underlying NMS stock. Those concerns are real: Automated Market Makers (AMM) pool prices generally reflect the ratio of assets in the pool, not the market price of the underlying listed stock.

The trading model may also run outside the normal rhythms of the public equity market. OKXICE says its TSV will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That raises practical questions about earnings releases, merger announcements, trading halts, corporate actions, dividend processing, proxy distribution, and investor confusion outside regular market hours.

The “same rights” condition matters, but from the issuer’s perspective it is not self-executing. The order requires a TSV to verify that Tokenized NMS Stock gives holders the same rights and privileges as the equivalent traditional NMS stock, including dividends, voting rights, and residual liquidation rights. For third-party tokenized stock, the order also requires that proxy materials and other issuer communications be distributed or otherwise made available to token holders at no cost to the issuer or its shareholders. SIFMA has asked the SEC who will identify beneficial owners of tokenized shares for communications, proxy solicitation, voting, dividends, tender offers, and other corporate actions.

The reputational issue may matter just as much. A tokenized stock can trade under the issuer’s ticker even if the issuer did not create the token or choose the venue. Retail investors may not distinguish issuer-sponsored from third-party tokenization unless the company and the TSV communicate clearly.

Companies should also review their disclosure controls and insider trading policies. The order creates no new issuer disclosure item for tokenized stock, but third-party trading in the company’s tokenized securities, the company’s decision whether to object, and any market or investor confusion could become relevant to risk factors, market-risk disclosure, investor relations messaging, or board oversight, depending on the facts. Insider trading policies should cover trading in tokenized securities tied to the company’s stock, including after-hours trading and liquidity provision in pools holding the company’s tokenized stock.

What Companies Should Do Now

Public companies should set an opt-out protocol before the first notice arrives. The corporate secretary, general counsel, securities counsel, investor relations, transfer agent, and mailroom or inbox teams should know that an Issuer Notice may arrive at the principal executive office address or email address shown in Exchange Act reports. Assign a single owner and a backup, require same-day escalation of any notice mentioning a Tokenized Securities Venue, tokenized stock trading, tokenized securities, an SEC exemptive order, or blockchain securities regulation, and calendar an internal response deadline well before day 30.

Boards should not wait for a live notice to set the default position. A company can reasonably object now and revisit later if the market matures, a venue offers a controlled issuer-supported model, or tokenized stock trading becomes strategically useful to its investor base. A company that chooses not to object should document that decision, with a record of the TSV reviewed, the tokenization model, the third-party tokenizer, custody and redemption arrangements, corporate action procedures, investor communications, and any disclosure implications.

Companies should also monitor the SEC’s Innovation Exemption page and each listed TSV’s public notices. The SEC page helps, but it is no substitute for an internal notice process; SEC staff says the list does not establish that a listed person qualifies as a TSV or satisfies the exemption’s conditions. Computershare has asked the SEC to create a centralized, searchable register of TSVs and issuer objections, but the SEC has not adopted that request as a binding change to the order.

The bottom line: public companies should know who opens the mail, who checks the relevant inboxes, who can sign the objection, and who is watching the SEC and TSV websites. Tokenized securities may become a lasting part of capital markets infrastructure, but under the current SEC exemptive order, a public company that is not ready to act may have its first decision made by default.