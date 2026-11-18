The SEC has issued a proposing release titled “Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform.” If adopted, the proposed amendments would replace much of the prescriptive framework of Item 402 of Regulation S-K with a principles-based approach focused on material information about named executive officer (“NEO”) and director compensation. Among other things, the proposal would limit the NEOs to the principal executive officer (“PEO”) and principal financial officer (“PFO”), replace the Summary Compensation Table and three related tables with three new tables, raise the perquisite reporting threshold from $10,000 to $150,000, and pare back the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (“CD&A”), pay-versus-performance, and pay ratio requirements.

The SEC observes that the current rules, shaped by comprehensive amendments in 1992 and 2006 and by later amendments implementing the Dodd-Frank Act, have become increasingly complex and lengthy, and that it is less clear whether the added complexity and length have always provided investors with corresponding material information. In his statement accompanying the proposal, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins describes it as the second of “three pillars” aimed at transforming the SEC’s public company disclosure regime, following the SEC’s May 2026 filer status proposal. If that proposal is adopted, the accommodations proposed for smaller reporting companies (“SRCs”) and emerging growth companies (“EGCs”) would extend to all non-accelerated filers.

The table below summarizes the key changes.

Topic Current Rule Proposed Rule Named executive officers (NEOs) The PEO, the PFO, the three other most highly compensated executive officers, and up to two former executive officers who would otherwise have been included. Only individuals who served as PEO or PFO during the last completed fiscal year, for all companies. Primary compensation tables Summary Compensation Table, Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table. Three new tables: an Earned Compensation Table (compensation earned in each year, including stock awards when vested and options when exercised); a Granted Compensation Table (salary, non-equity awards, and equity awards granted in each year, with equity valued at grant date fair value assuming target performance); and a Status of Equity Awards Table (tracking each equity award from grant through vesting, exercise, or expiration). Perquisites Disclosed when perquisites total $10,000 or more, valued at the aggregate incremental cost to the company. Disclosure threshold raised to $150,000; de minimis fringe benefits need not be tracked; and the aggregate incremental cost valuation requirement eliminated. Updated SEC interpretive guidance would give companies more flexibility to determine whether an item, such as executive security, is a perquisite. Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) Seven required topics, supplemented by a non-exhaustive list of 15 examples of potentially material information. Three required topics: the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy; the material elements of compensation and how amounts are determined; and, if applicable, how the most recent say-on-pay vote was considered. The list of examples would be eliminated. Pay-versus-performance Five years of disclosure (three for SRCs) comparing “compensation actually paid” to the PEO and, on average, the other NEOs with total shareholder return (TSR), peer group TSR, net income, and a company-selected measure, plus a tabular list of the most important performance measures. Three years of disclosure for all companies, covering only the PEO and PFO. “Compensation actually paid” would equal total compensation earned as reported in the Earned Compensation Table, cumulative TSR would be the only required performance measure, and the company-selected measure would become optional. Pay ratio Median employee identified at least once every three years from all employees, including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary workers inside and outside the United States. Median employee identified at least once every five years from full-time U.S.-based employees only (excluding temporary and seasonal workers), with compensation measured using the Granted Compensation Table. Clawback disclosure Companies must briefly explain why recovery was not required following a restatement, and the cover pages of Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F include two related check boxes. The explanation requirement and both cover page check boxes would be eliminated. Disclosure of any recovery of erroneously awarded compensation would be retained. Termination and change-in-control payments Description and quantification of estimated payments and benefits under each potential termination and change-in-control scenario. Description of the material terms of arrangements providing for termination or change-in-control payments to the PEO and PFO, without quantification. Golden parachute compensation Golden Parachute Compensation Table with separate columns for cash, equity, pension and deferred compensation enhancements, perquisites and benefits, tax reimbursements, other compensation, and total. Table retained but consolidated into cash, equity, miscellaneous, and total columns, with streamlined narrative disclosure. Director compensation Prescribed Director Compensation Table reporting cash fees, stock and option awards, non-equity incentive compensation, pension and deferred compensation earnings, all other compensation, and total. No prescribed table. Companies would describe the material aspects of the director compensation program and disclose, for each director, cash fees earned, value realized from vested or exercised equity awards, and outstanding awards. Other disclosure requirements Pension Benefits Table; Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table; narrative on compensation policies and practices as they relate to risk management (Item 402(s)); and disclosure of option grant timing relative to the release of material nonpublic information (Item 402(x)). Eliminated. Inline XBRL tagging Pay-versus-performance, clawback, and option grant timing disclosures must be tagged. Large accelerated filers would tag the three new compensation tables, and other companies could elect to do so. Existing tagging requirements would be removed. SRCs and EGCs Scaled disclosure requirements set out separately in Items 402(l) through (r). Consolidated into a single paragraph for each. SRCs and EGCs would provide two years of data in the Earned and Granted Compensation Tables and would remain exempt from the CD&A and pay ratio requirements. Registration statements Long-form registration statements, such as Form S-1, must include current Item 402 disclosure, while short-form companies can effectively defer it for up to 120 days after fiscal year-end. Long-form registration statements would not need Item 402 disclosure for the most recently completed fiscal year until the earlier of the date that disclosure is filed in an Exchange Act report or proxy statement or 120 days after fiscal year-end.

If adopted, the amendments would become effective on the first January 1 following publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register. Compliance would be required beginning with a company’s first full fiscal year ending on or after that date, and for registration statements and prospectuses initially filed on or after that date that must include financial statements for a fiscal year ending on or after that date. Early compliance would be permitted if the company complies with the amended item in its entirety.

The SEC characterizes the proposal as reducing compliance burdens where there is no commensurate benefit to investors, while retaining disclosure of material information. It estimates approximately $1.64 billion in annual monetized benefits, primarily compliance cost savings, and approximately $553 million in one-time implementation costs.

If adopted, the proposal would be the most significant change to executive compensation disclosure since 2006. The SEC acknowledges possible tradeoffs, including the loss of compensation information for executives other than the PEO and PFO, fewer Form 8-K disclosures about those executives, and less granular perquisite and retirement benefit disclosure. The proposal is not final and remains subject to public comment. Comments are due within 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

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