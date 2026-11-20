On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to its executive and director compensation disclosure requirements in Item 402 of Regulation S-K and related rules, forms and schedules.1

The Proposed Amendments would become effective on the January 1 next occurring after publication of the adopting release of the amendments in the Federal Register (e.g., the amendments would be effective on January 1, 2028, if the adopting release is published during 2027). Registrants would be required to apply the amendments, as finalized, for disclosures filed with respect to their first full fiscal year ending on or after the effective date (i.e., if the rules are effective on January 1, 2028, calendar year-end companies would first be required to apply the new rules in their proxy statement for their annual meeting held in 2029). Although registrants would not be required to apply the Proposed Amendments until the mandatory compliance date, registrants would be permitted to elect to provide disclosure consistent with the Proposed Amendments, if adopted, any time after the effective date, so long as they provide disclosure responsive to the amended item in its entirety.

Overview

The Proposed Amendments reflect a comprehensive reform of Item 402 that, together with other recent SEC rule proposals (including the extension of various compensation disclosure accommodations to an expanded category of “Non-Accelerated Filers”),2 is part of the SEC’s broader initiative to reduce the costs associated with being a public company and incentivize more public listings. Specifically, the Proposed Amendments are intended to make executive and director compensation disclosure more principles-based and reduce compliance burdens for registrants while maintaining disclosure of material information to investors. This is accomplished by, among other things, reducing the number of covered executive officers subject to the disclosure, reducing the number of ­required compensation tables and simplifying the information presented in the compensation tables that are retained.

Covered Individuals

Under the Proposed Amendments, a registrant’s named executive officers (“NEOs”) would be limited to the individuals who served as principal executive officer (“PEO”) or principal financial officer (“PFO”) during the last completed fiscal year (the “Covered Year”). This would reduce the number of NEOs from what is often five or more persons to, in most cases, two individuals.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis (“CD&A”)

The Proposed Amendments would reduce the CD&A to three required topics: (1) the objectives of the registrant’s compensation program in relation to its corporate strategy; (2) the material elements of compensation and how those amounts are determined; and (3) if relevant, whether the registrant considered the results of its most recent say-on-pay vote and, if so, how that consideration affected its compensation policies and decisions. This approach is intended to provide registrants with more flexibility and allow them to be more concise when drafting the CD&A.

Compensation Tables

The Proposed Amendments would simplify and consolidate the current executive officer compensation tabular disclosure into three tables, described below, which are intended to streamline the information currently presented in the Summary Compensation, Grants of Plan-Based Awards, Outstanding Equity at Fiscal Year-End and Option Exercises and Stock Vested Tables. Registrants would have flexibility to add columns or supplemental tables, provided all required information is included.

Earned Compensation Table. This table would require for each NEO for the Covered Year: (1) salary earned; (2) non-equity awards earned; (3) stock awards vested; (4) option awards exercised; (5) miscellaneous compensation received; and (6) total. With respect to stock awards and options, the aggregate dollar value realized upon vesting and exercise, respectively, would be disclosed. The “miscellaneous” column would generally track the All Other Compensation column of the current Summary Compensation Table (subject to the changes discussed under Perquisites, below) and would also require reporting of preferential earnings on non-qualified deferred compensation and defined benefit retirement benefits.

Granted Compensation Table. This table would require for each NEO for the Covered Year: (1) annualized base salary as of the last day of the Covered Year; (2) target value of all non-equity awards granted in the Covered Year; (3) the grant date fair value of stock and option awards granted in the Covered Year assuming achievement of target performance; and (4) total. With respect to the timing of reporting equity awards, registrants could elect to report an equity award in the Covered Year if the award was granted in the first fiscal quarter of the following year and the registrant considers it to be for performance in the Covered Year. The election must be applied consistently across all years presented, and the registrant must disclose that it has made the election.

Status of Equity Awards Table. This table would assist investors in tracking the life-cycle of outstanding equity awards by requiring reporting, for each outstanding award as of the last day of the Covered Year of each NEO, of the: (1) grant date; (2) award type; (3) number of shares underlying the award (including, if relevant, threshold, target and maximum values); (4) last day of the performance period, if applicable; (5) final vesting date, if known; and (6) exercise price, if applicable. Additional columns would require reporting of the number of shares subject to the award that had already vested and the number of options that had already been exercised or expired.

Under the Proposed Amendments, the existing Pension Benefit and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would be eliminated in their entirety. Further, the requirement to quantify change in control and severance payments, which is currently often presented in tabular form, would also be eliminated in favor of qualitative disclosure of the material terms of such arrangements. The requirement to disclose option grants and certain information about other equity awards made close in time to the release of material nonpublic information would also be eliminated.

Perquisites

Under the Proposed Amendments, perquisites would not be reported unless they exceeded $150,000 in the aggregate for an NEO (compared to $10,000 under current rules). Further, any individual perquisite that is considered de minimis under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code may be excluded in such calculation. In addition, in accordance with the principles-based approach, registrants would have greater discretion to determine whether an item is “integrally and directly related” to the performance of an executive’s duties (and, therefore, not a perquisite) so long as such determination is reasonable and made in good faith. To that end, the Proposed Amendments would withdraw prior SEC guidance identifying specific items as perquisites, with the SEC noting that certain items, such as private aircraft for personal travel, may not be perquisites if necessary for security purposes. The Proposed Amendments would also eliminate the requirement that perquisites be valued at their aggregate incremental cost to the registrant. Registrants could continue to use the incremental cost methodology but would have flexibility to use any reasonable valuation approach, such as the value already attributed to the perquisite for federal income tax purposes, without having to revalue the same benefit solely for Item 402 purposes.

Simplification of Disclosure Requirements Under Dodd-Frank

The Proposed Amendments would scale back the disclosure rules adopted to implement the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act mandates on pay-versus-performance, clawbacks and pay ratio, while, in the SEC’s view, continuing to satisfy the underlying statutory requirements.

Pay-Versus-Performance. The Proposed Amendments would simplify the Pay-Versus-Performance disclosure by (1) substituting the total amount from the new Earned Compensation Table for the “Compensation Actually Paid” measure currently required under the rules, (2) making cumulative total shareholder return the only required performance measure (registrants could voluntarily disclose others), (3) shortening the number of years required in the disclosure from five years to three years and (4) limiting covered executive officers to the PEO and PFO.

Clawbacks. The Proposed Amendments would retain the core clawback disclosure but (1) eliminate the requirement to disclose why recovery was not required after a restatement, (2) remove the NEO-by-NEO breakout of amounts for which recovery is impracticable and (3) eliminate the cover-page check boxes for accounting errors and related clawback analyses on Form 10-K, 20-F and 40-F. The operative clawback rule itself (as opposed to the disclosure elements) remains unchanged by the Proposed Amendments.

Pay Ratio. The Proposed Amendments would simplify the Pay Ratio disclosure by (1) narrowing the definition of “median employee” to U.S. full-time employees (excluding seasonal and temporary workers), (2) requiring the median employee to be identified only once every five years (rather than every three years) and (3) measuring annual total compensation using the new Granted Compensation Table.

Director Compensation

Consistent with the principles-based focus for NEO compensation disclosure, the Proposed Amendments would provide a more flexible approach to director compensation as well. The Proposed Amendments would continue to require qualitative and quantitative disclosure of the material elements of compensation earned by the registrant’s directors serving during the Covered Year, but without requiring a tabular presentation. The quantitative disclosure would include all cash earned as fees for director service (including amounts that would have been disclosed as non-equity incentive plan compensation) and the dollar value realized upon vesting of stock awards and exercise of option awards. The Proposed Amendments would eliminate specific mandatory disclosures, such as change in value of pension plans, in favor of registrants disclosing director compensation in a manner best suited to the specific compensation program, which could include tables, narrative or a combination. The Proposed Amendments would continue to require disclosure of the aggregate number of stock and option awards outstanding at the end of the Covered Year, while also requiring disclosure of the grant date, vesting schedule and any other material terms of outstanding awards.

Other Key Amendments

Golden Parachute Disclosure. The Proposed Amendments would consolidate the currently required tabular disclosure into three categories (cash, equity, miscellaneous) and a total column and provide greater flexibility to utilize narrative disclosure to address material elements of golden parachute arrangements.

Timing of Executive Compensation Disclosure in Registration Statements. The Proposed Amendments would extend the deadline for executive compensation disclosure for the prior fiscal year for long-form registration statements (such as Form S-1) such that a registrant will not be required to provide Item 402 disclosure for the most recently completed fiscal year until the earlier of the date the registrant otherwise discloses that information in a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or 120 days after the end of that fiscal year. Accordingly, registrants filing long-form registration statements could have them declared effective for up to 120 days after fiscal year-end without first including executive compensation disclosure for the most recently completed fiscal year. If a registration statement filed without the prior-year Item 402 disclosure would become effective after the deadline, the registrant must file a pre-effective amendment adding the disclosure.

Risk Management Disclosure. The Proposed Amendments would eliminate the requirement for registrants to disclose their risk management-related compensation policies.

SRCs and EGCs. The Proposed Amendments would largely preserve the existing scaled disclosure accommodations for SRCs and EGCs, which would continue to be exempt from the CD&A and pay ratio requirements, while EGCs would remain exempt from pay-versus-performance and golden parachute disclosure. However, like other registrants, SRCs and EGCs would provide disclosure for only the PEO and PFO in most cases (rather than three or more NEOs today) and would be required to include the three new compensation tables, with two years of data in the Earned Compensation and Granted Compensation Tables. If the Filer Status Proposal is adopted, these accommodations would extend to all NAFs.

Next Steps

Proceed with current proxy preparation and timeline under existing rules. Do not omit or modify required disclosures in anticipation of the Proposed Amendments. These rules are not expected to be effective until January 1, 2028, at the earliest (in light of the public comment period that runs into 2027), and may be modified before finalized. Brief the compensation committee (or other applicable committee responsible for compensation disclosure). Flag the proposal as a meaningful but future change that is still in the proposal stage, not a current change, and that final rules could differ significantly from the Proposed Amendments following the comment process. Track related rulemaking. Monitor the Filer Status Proposal, which may separately scale back Item 402 obligations. See our memorandum “SEC Proposes Significant Amendments to Filer Status and Disclosure Requirements”. Continue to keep current data collection intact. Continue gathering full compensation data for all executive officers (including perquisite information under current rules and pay ratio data). The public comment period with respect to the Proposed Amendments will remain open until 60 days after publication of the Proposed Amendments in the Federal Register. Consider whether to submit any comments or coordinate with industry groups to prepare and submit comments.

Footnotes

1 Sec. & Exch. Comm’n, Proposed Rule, Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform, Securities Act Release No. 33-11455, Exchange Act Release No. 34-106873, File No. S7-2026-39, available here.

2 For further details on the Filer Status Proposal, see our memorandum “SEC Proposes Significant Amendments to Filer Status and Disclosure Requirements”. If adopted, this proposal would extend various compensation disclosure accommodations currently available to Smaller Reporting Companies (“SRCs”) and Emerging Growth Companies (“EGCs”) to an expanded category of Non-Accelerated Filers (“NAFs”).