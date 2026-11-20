Practice News:

An Alert discussing the Ninth Circuit’s ruling on California’s climate laws was published on November 9.

Americas

Ninth Circuit Enjoins California SB 253 Scope 3 Reporting and SB 261



On November 9, the Ninth Circuit granted a preliminary injunction as to SB 253’s Scope 3 requirement and the entirety of SB 261, which requires climate-based financial risk disclosure. The court denied the injunction as to Scope 1 and 2 reporting under SB 253, which were due to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on November 10. The court concluded that Scope 1 and 2 disclosures are commercial speech that survive intermediate scrutiny. By contrast, the court held that Scope 3 and SB 261 disclosures compel noncommercial speech and fail strict scrutiny. For more information, see our recent memo on the Ninth Circuit’s decision here and on SB 253 reporting guidance here.



DOJ and EEOC Announce $29.5 Million Settlement With Defense Contractor Over DEI-Related Discrimination Allegations



On November 3, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced a two-part settlement with a major federal defense contractor totaling approximately $29.5 million, resolving allegations that the company discriminated based on race and sex in employment decisions. While not admitting any wrongdoing, the company agreed to pay $22 million, including $10 million in restitution, to settle claims under the False Claims Act alleging that the company certified compliance with anti-discrimination requirements in its federal contracts while knowingly maintaining discriminatory practices. The company will also pay $4.4 million to a former company executive under the settlement, and approximately $7.5 million will go to more than 1,000 company employees who were allegedly impacted by the practices. The DOJ called this the largest class of workers to publicly recover under an EEOC settlement relating to a DEI program.



Oklahoma Court Grants Preliminary Injunction in Favor of Glass Lewis and ISS



On October 31, a federal judge in the Western District of Oklahoma entered a preliminary injunction in favor of proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis in their suit challenging Oklahoma House Bill 4429 (HB 4429), the Proxy Advisor Transparency Act, for alleged First Amendment violations. The order blocks the Oklahoma Attorney General from enforcing the law’s disclosure, publication and production requirements against the two firms before the law was to take effect on November 1. The law would require proxy advisors recommending votes against management to provide additional disclosures, including whether recommendations are based on written financial analysis evaluating the short-term and long-term financial benefits and costs of its recommendation. The ruling follows similar preliminary injunctions against proxy advisor laws in Kansas, Indiana and Texas. On October 29, a group of investors sued Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman challenging Senate Bill 183, which imposes disclosure, notification and economic analysis requirements on organizations that provide research, analysis and guidance on shareholder voting. The plaintiffs allege that the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments because it discriminates by viewpoint and content, it compels organizations to make statements they do not believe, and it is unconstitutionally vague.



Florida Attorney General Sues First Street Over Home Risk Scores



On October 23, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued First Street Technology (First Street), a climate risk modeling company, alleging violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA). The lawsuit focuses on First Street’s “Risk Factor” product, which scores individual properties from 1 to 10 for flood, fire, wind, heat and air quality risk, and appears on major real estate listing platforms. The complaint alleges that First Street relies on faulty models to issue exaggerated and inaccurate Risk Factors that cause Florida homes to take longer to sell and/or negatively impact the price. The Attorney General seeks an injunction preventing First Street from making certain representations about the accuracy of its Risk Factor score. The complaint also seeks consumer redress, disgorgement and civil penalties of up to $15,000 per violation.



EPA Further Extends Reporting Deadline Under the GHG Reporting Program



On October 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an interim final rule extending the deadline for reporting year 2025 data under the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP) from October 30, 2026, to March 10, 2027. The GHGRP applies to ~8,200 high-emitting facilities and requires that they report their emissions data to the EPA each year. The interim rule, which took effect when it was published, seeks to give the EPA more time to consider over 50,000 comments on its September 2025 proposal to eliminate most GHGRP reporting obligations. The EPA characterized the rule as an action called for by Executive Order 14192: Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation, citing the burden reduction from the extended deadline. Comments on the interim final rule are due November 30.

EU/U.K.

European Commission Publishes 2027 Work Programme



On November 4, the European Commission adopted its 2027 Work Programme, entitled “European Union – standing up for one another,” which it describes as a strategic, targeted and streamlined program focused on competitiveness, energy prices, and implementing and enforcing existing legislation. The SFDR 2.0 proposal and the EU Emissions Trading System review are listed among the priority pending proposals, along with the Omnibus VIII environmental simplification measures. Significantly, Annex III of the Work Programme confirms that the Commission intends to withdraw the proposed Green Claims Directive (a legislative initiative designed to regulate voluntary environmental marketing) within six months.



U.K. Government Announces Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Regime



On November 4, the U.K. government announced plans to introduce mandatory human rights due diligence requirements for large U.K. and non-U.K. businesses, marking a significant shift from its current reliance on voluntary measures and reporting obligations. The proposed regime will apply to U.K. businesses with global turnover exceeding £350 million and non-U.K. businesses generating more than £350 million in U.K. turnover. Covered businesses will be required to identify, assess and address human rights and labor exploitation risks across their operations and supply chains, using a risk-based approach aligned with OECD Guidelines and UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The legislation will also introduce new enforcement powers targeting goods produced with forced labor. A regulator will be authorized to investigate suspected forced labor and order the withdrawal of affected goods from the Great Britain market where businesses have failed to meet their due diligence obligations. The announcement follows a government review that found the U.K.’s existing framework fragmented, overly dependent on voluntary action and increasingly out of step with other major economies. The new requirements will apply across the U.K. for services and in Great Britain for goods.



FCA Publishes Final Rules for ESG Rating Providers (PS26/22)



On November 3, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published Policy Statement PS26/22, setting out final rules and perimeter guidance for the regulation of ESG rating providers. This follows its consultation in CP25/34 and the ESG Ratings Order made by HM Treasury, the U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, in 2025. The main changes to the initial consultation version are to the transparency and stakeholder engagement requirements, which aim to improve clarity, proportionality and practical implementation. From June 29, 2028, firms providing ESG ratings in the U.K. will need FCA authorization. The authorization gateway opens on June 24, 2027, and firms with projected ESG ratings revenue of £500,000 or more must apply between June 24 and July 29, 2027; all other firms must apply between July 30 and August 31, 2027.



Ireland Makes Gender Pay Gap Portal Reporting Mandatory



On October 24, the Employment Equality and Institutional Burials (Amendment) Act 2026 was signed into law, legally requiring Irish employers with 50 or more employees to publish data about the gender pay gaps in their workforce annually to the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality via the Government’s Gender Pay Gap Portal (the “Portal”). This law builds upon an existing requirement on in-scope employers to publish their gender pay gap reports on their own website, or ensure their reports are accessible to the public in another format. The Portal was originally launched in November 2025 on a voluntary basis.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Matheson



Swedish FSA Issues Guidance on Financial Institutions’ Use of AI to Manage ESG Data



On October 15, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “SFSA”) published guidance for financial institutions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage ESG data. The guidance is the first output of the SFSA’s new Innovation Compass initiative, through which the authority engages in dialogue with financial institutions to provide greater clarity on innovation-related issues. The guidance emphasizes that using AI to collect, structure, analyze and use ESG data does not alter a financial institution’s responsibility to ensure that the data complies with applicable regulatory requirements. The SFSA also highlights that AI can make it more difficult to understand and verify how ESG data has been produced, as the underlying processing steps, methods and assumptions are not always apparent from the results. Financial institutions should therefore consider, at an early stage, how to ensure the traceability of the data’s origin and processing and assess the quality of the results.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Gernandt & Danielsson



Kosovo Adopts New Energy Performance Regulations for Buildings



On October 15, Kosovo adopted two regulations under Law No. 08/L-242 on the Energy Performance of Buildings to strengthen energy efficiency requirements in the construction sector. Regulation (MMPH) No. 01/2026 sets minimum energy performance requirements for new buildings and for existing buildings undergoing major renovations. These include heat transmission limits for walls, roofs, floors and windows, and efficiency standards for heating, cooling and ventilation systems. Regulation (MMPH) No. 02/2026 sets a standardized methodology for calculating energy performance, covering energy consumption, technical building systems and renewable energy sources. Both regulations are now in force and replace the corresponding 2018 frameworks, with updated compliance requirements for developers, construction professionals and renovation projects.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Kinstellar

APAC

Vietnam’s Green Project Criteria and ESG Framework Take Effect



On November 1, Decision No. 46/2026/QD-TT entered into force, establishing Vietnam’s first official criteria for identifying green and circular projects. It also sets a framework for applying ESG standards to private enterprises, household businesses and individual businesses, combining mandatory legal compliance with voluntary criteria that vary by business size. Commercial banks and state financial funds operating outside the state budget may now rely on these criteria to identify projects eligible for preferential credit and interest-rate support.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Le & Tran



Australia Proposes Electricity Rule Changes to Address Data Center Growth



On October 28, the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy announced proposed amendments to the National Electricity Rules. The first is intended to ensure data centers can demonstrate that their electricity demand is backed by new, firm supply in the same region. The second would provide clearer, faster ways for data centers to connect to the grid when collocated with renewable generation or storage, or when they agree to operate flexibly. The proposed amendments form part of broader reforms responding to accelerating data center growth and its impact on energy demand. The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) will publish a consultation paper when it initiates the rule change process.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Mallesons



ACCC Releases Guidance on Emissions Claims



On October 20, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) released new guidance for businesses making greenhouse gas emissions claims to consumers. The guidance encourages businesses to consider, as a “golden rule,” the overall impression conveyed to consumers to ensure clarity and accuracy. It reinforces that false or misleading environmental claims may breach the Australian Consumer Law. Businesses are encouraged to base claims on complete, reputable and clear emissions accounting, and to avoid broad, selective or non-specific claims. Transparency about the use of carbon credits or other certificates, avoiding double counting emissions benefits, and supporting future reductions or targets with reasonable grounds are also encouraged. Examples highlight the types of claims the ACCC may scrutinize, including those that are “broad and vague.” Businesses are prompted to refine messaging, obtain stronger supporting evidence or reconsider claims that raise concerns.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Mallesons



South Korea Proposes Amendments to Capital Markets Act



On October 27, lawmakers introduced a bill to establish mandatory sustainability disclosure requirements and enhance transparency in investment decision-making. The bill would require companies subject to annual business-report filing obligations to disclose sustainability information affecting corporate value, based on standards established by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) with consideration of international standards and domestic circumstances. It would also mandate third-party assurance by FSC-registered providers, subject to registration, quality-control and supervisory requirements. The requirements would apply progressively to companies with total assets of KRW10 trillion or more from FY2028, KRW5 trillion or more from FY2030, and below KRW5 trillion from FY2032. To facilitate implementation, the bill proposes exemptions from civil liability for the first three reporting years and administrative surcharges for the first five, except in cases of intentional misconduct.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Yoon & Yang LLC



Thailand Launches Mandatory ISSB-Aligned Sustainability Reporting for Listed Companies



On October 26, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued rules to align sustainability disclosures with ISSB standards (IFRS S1 and IFRS S2), with reporting obligations phased in from the 2027 financial year. The requirements will initially apply to the largest companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with phase-in for smaller listed companies. Transitional relief includes temporary exemptions from comparative information and Scope 3 GHG emissions disclosures, alongside flexibility in reporting timelines and emissions calculation standards. GHG emissions disclosures must also be verified by assurance providers using internationally accepted standards. These developments aim to enhance transparency, comparability and investor confidence in Thailand’s capital markets.



Information provided by contributing law firm: Chandler Mori Hamada

Standards and Associations

ISSB Publishes Nature-related Disclosure Proposal



On October 22, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) published an exposure draft of the IFRS Nature-related Disclosures. The proposals would require companies to disclose material information about nature-related risks and opportunities, including how their dependencies and impacts on nature give rise to those risks and opportunities. Companies applying IFRS S1 already have to disclose material nature-related information; however, the proposal seeks to provide more detail on how companies can provide this information and improve the quality and comparability of nature-related financial information globally. In developing the proposal, ISSB has drawn heavily on the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework and follows IFRS S1’s four core content areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. Comments are due February 19, 2027.