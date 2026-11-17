On Nov. 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a broad rewrite of the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements under Item 402 of Regulation S-K. The rules proposed in Release No. 33-11455, which runs 542 pages, would, if adopted, deliver the first comprehensive reform of these requirements since 2006, replacing much of the current prescriptive framework with a more principles-based approach focused on material information. The changes would narrow the group of executives covered by the disclosure requirements, revamp the principal compensation tables, raise the threshold for perquisite reporting, and simplify several Dodd-Frank disclosures. Comments are due 60 days after publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register.

SEC source materials: Press Release | Fact Sheet | Full Proposing Release (542 pages)

Principal proposed changes

Fewer named executive officers

Companies generally would disclose compensation for only the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO), including anyone who served in either position during the fiscal year. The existing requirement to include the three additional most highly compensated executive officers, as well as certain former executives, would be eliminated.

The narrower definition of “named executive officer” would also affect other rules that refer to named executive officers, including certain individual beneficial ownership disclosures, Form 8-K reporting, and golden parachute disclosure. Companies could voluntarily include additional executives in the three new compensation tables without causing those individuals to become named executive officers for other disclosure purposes.

New compensation tables

The Summary Compensation Table, Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table would be replaced with the following:

Earned Compensation Table. This table would capture what an executive actually earned in the covered fiscal year. Stock awards would be treated as earned upon vesting and option awards upon exercise rather than at grant, so the table would also pick up value realized on awards granted in earlier years. Salary, non-equity awards including cash bonuses, retirement-related amounts, perquisites, and other miscellaneous compensation would appear here as well.

Granted Compensation Table. This table would present the compensation opportunity awarded for the year: annualized salary, non-equity awards including cash bonuses, and equity awards, generally measured at target. Equity awards would be valued at grant date fair value under FASB ASC Topic 718, assuming target outcomes are achieved. Companies could elect to report first-quarter equity grants made for prior-year performance in the prior year’s column, if applied consistently and disclosed.

Status of Equity Awards Table. This table would disclose each outstanding equity award on an award-by-award basis, reporting its terms, its service and performance conditions, and its current status. It is intended to bridge the granted and earned tables, disclosing the status of an award from the year it is granted until it is earned or expires.

The proposal would also eliminate the separate Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables, although material information concerning those arrangements could still require disclosure under the revised principles-based rules. The proposed tables would change both the timing and presentation of equity compensation and may require changes to companies’ equity administration and reporting processes.

The proposed rules would also allow companies to split a required compensation-table column into multiple columns or a supplemental table, provided the required information remains complete and clearly labeled.

Substantial relief for perquisite reporting

The minimum aggregate reporting threshold for perquisites would rise from USD10,000 to USD150,000 per named executive officer, and a new tracking exclusion would cover any individual benefit that qualifies as a de minimis fringe benefit under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. The SEC would also revise its interpretive guidance to let a company decide for itself, so long as the determination is reasonable and made in good faith, whether a benefit is integrally and directly related to the performance of an executive’s duties.

The SEC also proposes to withdraw the examples in its current guidance that treat certain executive security arrangements, including security at an executive’s residence or during personal travel, as perquisites. Dropping those examples would not exempt security spending as a category, and disclosure of each arrangement would still turn on its own facts.

As reported by Bloomberg, ISS-Corporate identified 1,142 Russell 3000 companies that disclosed at least one perquisite exceeding USD10,000, compared with 286 that disclosed one exceeding USD150,000, for reporting periods predominantly covering fiscal 2025. These figures do not account for the proposal’s separate changes to how perquisites would be identified.

Shorter, more principles-based CD&A

Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) would address three topics rather than the seven required today: the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy; the material elements of compensation and how amounts are determined; and, where applicable, whether the company has considered the results of the most recent say-on-pay vote in determining compensation policies and decisions and, if so, how. The current list of 15 example topics would be eliminated.

Companies would retain responsibility for disclosing information material to an understanding of their compensation programs. Investor expectations concerning incentive performance measures and payout decisions may continue to drive voluntary disclosure even if the rules are narrowed. The proposal would also add a new requirement for companies that disclose non-GAAP performance targets. Those companies would need to explain why the non-GAAP measure is more appropriate than a GAAP measure and, for measures based on historical results, reconcile it to GAAP. Smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies would remain exempt from CD&A.

Simplified pay-versus-performance and pay ratio disclosures

Pay-versus-performance disclosure would be based on the total from the proposed Earned Compensation Table in place of the existing Compensation Actually Paid calculation. Coverage would narrow to the PEO and PFO, consistent with the revised definition of named executive officers, and the look-back period would run three fiscal years instead of five for all registrants. Cumulative total shareholder return would become the only required performance measure, so the current requirements for peer-group total shareholder return, net income, and a company-selected measure would fall away.

For CEO pay ratio disclosure purposes, the median employee would be drawn only from employees working full time in the U.S. and its territories, excluding seasonal and temporary workers, and companies would generally repeat that identification once every five years rather than every three. Annual total compensation for both the PEO and the median employee would then be determined from the proposed Granted Compensation Table.

Clawbacks, severance, director compensation, and other disclosures

The proposal would remove both annual report cover-page check boxes concerning the correction of errors in previously issued financial statements, along with the related requirement to explain why a restatement did not require recovery of erroneously awarded compensation. Companies would still disclose recoveries required by a restatement, and the proposal would not change the underlying obligations imposed by Rule 10D-1 and applicable stock exchange listing standards.

Termination and change-in-control benefits would be described through their material terms rather than quantified under hypothetical scenarios; this revised requirement would also apply to smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies. Golden parachute disclosure in transaction filings would remain, in streamlined form.

Director compensation would no longer be reported in a prescribed table. Companies would disclose cash compensation earned by directors during the fiscal year and the value realized on vesting of stock awards and exercise of options, accompanied by a principles-based description of the compensation program. The specific requirements to report pension and nonqualified deferred compensation for directors would be removed, although any material amounts could still require disclosure.

The SEC would also eliminate the compensation-related risk narrative under Item 402(s) and the disclosure requirements for equity grants made close in time to the release of material nonpublic information under Item 402(x). The release cautions, however, that if a company has engaged in “spring-loading” or “bullet-dodging” with option awards presented as granted at the money, the relevant facts could still require disclosure under the proposed requirement to disclose material information necessary to an understanding of the tables.

Two further changes are relevant in the public offering context. Companies using long-form registration statements such as Form S-1 would have up to 120 days after fiscal year-end to provide Item 402 disclosure for the last completed fiscal year, the same period already available on Form S-3. Separately, large accelerated filers would be required to tag the three new tables in Inline XBRL, while the existing tagging requirements for pay-versus-performance and clawback disclosure would be eliminated.

Implications for companies and compensation committees

Interaction with the filer-status proposal

The SEC’s separate May 19, 2026 filer-status proposal (Release No. 33-11419) would extend the scaled disclosure accommodations now available to smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies to all non-accelerated filers, a group the SEC estimates at roughly 81% of current registrants but only 6.5% of total market public float. For a company in that group, the practical result is exemption rather than streamlining: CD&A, CEO pay ratio, pay-versus-performance, and golden parachute disclosure would fall away entirely, as would say-on-pay and the related advisory votes. The November proposing release analyzes this interaction at length. Both proposals remain pending, so the final scope and timing of each may change. For a discussion of the filer-status proposal, see our prior alert available here.

Section 162(m) covered employees

The proposed reduction in named executive officers would not relieve companies of the need to identify the three most highly compensated executive officers other than the PEO and PFO for purposes of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code. In footnote 92 of the proposing release, the SEC reports that its staff consulted informally with Treasury staff, who advised that Section 162(m) applies its deduction disallowance to that category of employees without regard to whether their compensation must be reported. The release notes that, to the extent the 162(m) deduction limit is implicated, registrants may have to keep calculating compensation of executive officers for that purpose. In our view, companies should therefore continue tracking compensation for executives who would no longer appear in the proxy statement, and existing covered-employee rules, including the once-covered, always-covered principle, would remain relevant.

Equity administration and reporting systems

The new tables would separate the opportunity granted from the compensation ultimately earned, while also calling for award-by-award status information. Companies should test whether their equity administration, payroll, finance, and legal systems can reconcile those different measures, particularly for performance awards, modifications, forfeitures, and awards granted in prior years.

Disclosure relief without substantive relief

Dropping hypothetical severance calculations from a proxy statement would not change the tax consequences of parachute payments under Section 280G or of deferred compensation under Section 409A. Revised perquisite reporting would not alter the tax treatment of the underlying benefits, and reduced clawback disclosure would not shrink a company’s recovery obligations. Compensation committees would also continue to answer to shareholder expectations and governance considerations that reach beyond the text of Item 402.

Projected savings and transition costs

The SEC estimates ongoing annual compliance savings averaging approximately USD244,000 per registrant, or about USD1.64B in the aggregate, attributing them to less data collection, fewer equity valuation calculations, and shorter disclosures. Against that, the SEC estimates one-time implementation costs of roughly USD553M in the aggregate, or about USD82,000 per registrant, based largely on an assumed 125 hours of transition work. What any individual company saves will turn on its compensation program and its existing reporting processes, and companies with complex equity awards may incur higher transition costs.

Timing and next steps

Comments are due 60 days after publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register. Under the SEC’s proposed transition, final rules would become effective on the Jan. 1 following publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register and would generally apply to the first full fiscal year ending on or after that effective date. Early application would be permitted after effectiveness if a company complies with the amended item in full.

If final rules were published during 2027, calendar-year companies would generally first apply them to 2028 compensation, disclosed in the 2029 proxy season, with early adoption available as soon as the 2028 season. Those dates assume adoption on that schedule; the SEC has not adopted final rules or fixed a compliance date.

For now, proxy statements should be prepared under the existing rules. The more useful work in the near term is diagnostic: identifying where the proposed tables would call for data that current systems do not capture, and deciding what a company would want to keep disclosing voluntarily if the rules stopped requiring it. We will continue to track both rulemakings and will report on the comment record as it develops.