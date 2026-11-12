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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

SEC Again Puts Disclosures In Focus As The Limits Of AI Bubble Are Tested

Bracewell LLP
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As tech stocks tumble and AI investments face scrutiny, the SEC's enforcement director issues a stark warning about disclosure accuracy. Companies pouring billions into artificial intelligence must now confront whether their investor narratives align with business realities, or risk enforcement action for misleading stakeholders about capabilities, spending, and paths to profitability.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
David Shargel
David Shargel
Anissa L. Adas
Anissa L. Adas

What to Know

  • SEC Enforcement Director David Woodcock said the agency will bring actions when AI disclosures fall short.
  • The SEC’s focus has moved from AI washing to whether companies explain AI spending and profit assumptions.
  • Companies should test AI claims against data and clearly disclose financing, counterparty and spending risks.

Amid last week’s tech sell-off that erased more than $1 trillion in market value, stoking fears that the artificial intelligence bubble will soon burst, the SEC’s enforcement director warned that the agency is keeping a close eye on companies’ AI disclosures and will bring enforcement actions where those disclosures fall short. To avoid risk, companies should take this moment to ask whether the AI story they are telling investors matches the realities of the business outcomes.

In his comments to Reuters on Friday, October 30, 2026, SEC Enforcement Director David Woodcock made clear that the SEC’s “principal concern is that people are making accurate disclosures about information so that investors know what they’re getting into,” and that “enforcement is a very necessary piece of making sure people are doing that.” When disclosures fall short, Director Woodcock warned, “then enforcement will be present.”

Of course, this is not the first time the SEC has focused on AI disclosures. As reported in Bracewell’s 2023 client alert, the SEC previously focused on so-called “AI washing,” which may occur when a company misleads investors regarding its true AI capabilities.

But times have changed drastically since 2023, and the question now is less whether firms are overstating the ways in which they utilize AI but whether they are providing sufficient and accurate information about their massive AI investments and whether those investments can reasonably be expected to produce profits. This is highlighted by major tech companies reporting earnings (if any) that are drastically outweighed by spending and debt, underscoring the importance not only of explaining the scale of a company’s AI investment but also of clarifying the assumptions, risks, and uncertainties about the path to profitability.

Companies that have reporting obligations and have made significant AI investments should consider the following practical steps to shore up their disclosures:

  • Substantiate the AI narrative: Pressure-test statements about AI capabilities, adoption, use cases, and productivity gains against supporting data.
  • Explain the mechanics: Where a company invests in a counterparty that also purchases the disclosing company’s products or services, assess whether the disclosure adequately explains the arrangement’s economic substance and dependencies. By way of illustration, such a relationship could arise when a chipmaker invests in an AI developer, which then uses that investment to buy the chipmaker’s chips.
  • Test the spending and risk disclosures: Ensure that disclosures sufficiently address capital commitments, financing needs, customer concentration, and assumptions underlying expected returns. Generic descriptions may not suffice.

In sum, with AI’s infiltration of nearly every part of corporate existence, Director Woodcock’s comments underscore the need to pay particular attention to the accuracy of corporate disclosures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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