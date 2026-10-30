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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Robotics As A Service: Structuring Licensing Agreements For Robotics Companies

Foley Hoag LLP
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Robotics companies are increasingly adopting Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) models, where providers deploy robots for recurring fees while retaining ownership. This shift from traditional purchase and lease arrangements...

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Brooke Fritz
Brooke Fritz
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Robotics companies are rethinking how they bring their machines to market. Under a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, a provider deploys robots for a recurring subscription or usage-based fee covering access, maintenance, software updates, and support, while retaining ownership of the hardware and software. For startups, RaaS lowers customers’ upfront costs and lets fleets scale with demand. 

At the heart of every RaaS arrangement is a license. Because RaaS bundles hardware, software, data, and services into one ongoing relationship, its agreements differ in important ways from traditional models. This article outlines the key issues robotics companies should understand. 

RaaS Compared to Traditional Purchase, Lease, and Licensing Models 

In a purchase, the customer owns the robot and bears maintenance, obsolescence, and depreciation risk. In a lease, the lessor retains ownership for a fixed term. Under RaaS, the customer subscribes to a managed service: the provider owns and maintains the robots, supplies the software, and often commits to defined performance levels. 

Characterization of a robotics arrangement matters. A lease may trigger Uniform Commercial Code remedies and implied warranties that cannot be disclaimed, and a provider’s interest treated as a security interest may need to be perfected by filing. Longer leases also generally put a right-of-use asset and liability on the customer’s balance sheet, while service fees do not, comprising a significant distinction for customers with debt covenants. 

RaaS is also inherently hybrid, mixing hardware, software, and services offerings. Because provider-owned equipment operates on the customer’s site, agreements must address risk of loss, insurance, workplace-safety rules, and bodily-injury liability. Maintenance covers both physical repair and software updates, and exit may require decommissioning, equipment removal, and site restoration. 

Key Provisions of a RaaS Agreement 

Scope of Services and Service Levels 

The agreement should define the type and number of robots, their functions, the operating environments, and ancillary services such as installation, training, integration, and support. Sensitive settings, such as hospital patient-care areas, may trigger additional safety, infection-control, and privacy requirements. 

Providers typically commit to measurable service levels, such as uptime (for example, 95% of scheduled operating hours), maintenance response times, task accuracy, and time to repair. Remedies commonly include service credits, fee reductions, and termination rights for chronic underperformance. 

Pricing and Payment 

Pricing may be a flat subscription, per-task fees, volume tiers, or a hybrid. The parties should address annual escalation, minimum commitments, utilization shortfalls, pricing for robots added mid-term, and separate fees for integration, training, or early termination. 

Term, Renewal, and Termination 

Initial terms often run one to five years with automatic renewal, and a pilot phase with clear success criteria can precede full deployment. The agreement should address termination for breach, convenience, performance failures, insolvency, or a change of control, along with surviving licenses, data rights, and transition services. Licensees should also understand the protections of Section 365(n) of the Bankruptcy Code. 

Intellectual Property Ownership and Licensing 

RaaS agreements often combine patent, trade secret, copyright, software, and trademark licenses. The grant should specify the rights licensed; exclusivity; any field-of-use or territorial limits; sublicensing and assignment rights; duration; and permitted users, such as affiliates and subcontractors. 

Typically, the provider retains ownership of the robots, software, and pre-existing IP, and the customer receives only the license needed to receive the services. Harder questions concern improvements created during the relationship. Patent ownership follows inventorship by default, but the parties may reallocate ownership by agreement and should address control of patent prosecution and enforcement. 

Data Rights, Software Licensing, and Security 

Robots generate operational, environmental, and sometimes personal data that can be as valuable as the hardware. The agreement should address who owns that data; whether the provider may use, aggregate, or commercialize it, including to train AI models; and compliance with privacy laws such as the GDPR and CCPA. 

Because deployments depend on continuous updates and connectivity, the agreement should define the platform license, address the provider’s remote-access rights, and allocate cybersecurity responsibility, including encryption, secure authentication, and breach response. 

Liability Allocation, Indemnification, and Risk Management 

Indemnities shift specified third-party claims, such as infringement or bodily-injury claims, between the parties. Limitations of liability, including consequential-damages exclusions and damage caps, guard against catastrophic exposure, typically with negotiated exceptions for confidentiality breaches, indemnification, fraud, willful misconduct, and gross negligence. 

Providers should carry commercial general, product, and professional liability insurance. Generally, the provider ensures the robots meet product-safety standards, while the customer ensures its facility and use comply with OSHA standards, industry-specific rules such as FDA requirements, and local codes. 

Commercial Considerations 

Before drafting, startups should be clear about their business goals, the technology and rights involved, how the technology will be used, the deal economics, exit mechanisms, and the single largest thing that could go wrong. The chosen business model will also shape revenue, IP strategy, financing, and how investors evaluate the company. 

Foley Hoag’s Robotics practice advises robotics companies, from early-stage startups to market leaders, on RaaS agreements, technology licensing, and related commercial and regulatory issues. Please contact Brooke Fritz or any member of our Robotics team to start the conversation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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