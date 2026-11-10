Lessons On Director Independence From In Re Cloudflare

In his October 16, 2026 decision in In re Cloudflare, Inc. Stockholder Litigation, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster of the Delaware Chancery Court preliminarily enjoined Cloudflare’s recapitalization. That recapitalization would have let its founders keep voting control while selling down their equity. VC Laster issued his decision under revised Section 144 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL), which addresses approval of transactions with a corporation in which directors or controlling stockholders have an interest. While the decision has garnered significant attention for its focus on alleged improper influences on a special committee and the absence of good faith, the decision also offers guidance on the determination of director disinterestedness. The decision explains the nature of the judicial independence inquiry under revised DGCL Section 144. In addressing the indicia of interested relationships alleged in the case, the court’s determination also provides useful data points on the substantive aspects of the independence analysis.

Background

In 2025, the Delaware Legislature amended DGCL Section 144, in part in response to the decision of the Delaware Supreme Court in In re Match Group Derivative Litigation, 315 A.3d 446 (April 24, 2024). In that case, the Supreme Court held that in order to avoid an entire fairness review, a transaction between the corporation and a controlling stockholder needed both the approval of disinterested directors and a disinterested majority of stockholders, a so-called majority of the minority. Among other things, the amendments to DGCL Section 144 overturned In re Match’s dual approval requirement for controller transactions other than take-private transactions. Unless a going-private transaction is under consideration, either approval by an informed, disinterested board committee or an informed, disinterested stockholder approval will suffice to avoid a fairness review.

The revised statute also specifies in detail the manner in which director independence for stock exchange-listed companies is to be evaluated. Section 144(d)(2) provides:

Any director of a corporation that has a class of stock listed on a national securities exchange shall be presumed to be a disinterested director with respect to an act or transaction to which such director is not a party if the board of directors shall have determined that such director satisfies the applicable criteria for determining director independence from the corporation and, if applicable with respect to the act or transaction, the controlling stockholder or control group, under the rules (and interpretations thereof) promulgated by such exchange (treating the applicable controlling stockholder and control group as if the controlling stockholder and control group were the corporation for purposes of applying such criteria to determine independence from a controlling stockholder or control group), which presumption shall be heightened and may only be rebutted by substantial and particularized facts that such director has a material interest in such act or transaction or has a material relationship with a person with a material interest in such act or transaction.

In his decision, VC Laster focused in particular on the presumption with which this subsection concludes. After lengthy analysis, the court distilled the operation of the statutory presumption to two core elements:

First, the nature of the inquiry. The question is whether a reasonable board could have determined that the directors on the special committee were disinterested. This is to say, the court does not make its own determination of disinterestedness. Instead, it asks whether the board could reasonably determine whether the members of the special committee were disinterested, although reasonable minds on the subject might differ.

Second, the standard of proof. The court may find that the board’s determination of disinterestedness was unreasonable only if the plaintiff establishes at trial by clear and convincing evidence that treating a director as disinterested was unreasonable.



Facts of the case in brief

Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn (the Founders) cofounded Cloudflare in 2009 and took it public in 2019 with a dual-class structure: Their Class B shares carry 10 votes each, while the public Class A shares have one vote each. The Founders’ voting power had fallen to 50.3% by June 2026, as they had sold shares (about $1.8 billion combined since 2020), and the company had issued Class A stock for compensation and acquisitions. At historical rates, the Founders would lose majority control by December 2026. In October 2025, the board formed a special governance committee of Karim Lakhani, Scott Sandell and Katrin Suder, finding them independent and disinterested, to consider a restructuring that would preserve the Founders’ control.

The committee and the Founders agreed to a recapitalization, which would have three steps. First, each Founder’s Class B share would be exchanged for one Class A share plus one share of a new series of preferred stock that carries nine votes and no economic interest. Second, the charter would authorize a new class of nonvoting Class C common stock. Third, each Class A share would be split into one Class A share and one Class C share. Voting control would rest in the preferred stock. The Founders could sell Class A and Class C shares, and the company could issue stock for compensation and acquisitions, without meaningfully reducing the Founders’ voting power. The Founders also made three governance commitments: (i) The board would maintain a majority of independent directors, (ii) a majority of the independent directors would have to approve any Class C issuance worth more than $100 million used for an acquisition and (iii) Class A and Class C shares would receive equal per-share treatment in any merger or similar transaction.

The company put six charter amendments to a vote of stockholders at its June 30, 2026 annual meeting. The preferred stock series and the Class B exchange itself were not put to a vote. Each proposal received about 58% to 59% of the outstanding voting power. The Founders alone held 50.3%, and only 15.6% to 17.7% of the non-Founders voting power voted in favor. The recapitalization has not closed, as its consummation was preliminarily enjoined by the court, pending trial.

Plaintiffs challenged the disinterestedness of two of the three members of the special committee. They also challenged the processes of the special committee, alleging that the Founders exercised oppressive influence over the committee’s decision-making. The court agreed with the defendants that, applying the statutory presumption, the plaintiffs’ challenge to the disinterestedness of the special committee failed. The court nonetheless preliminarily enjoined the recapitalization, holding that the plaintiffs had a reasonable probability of success demonstrating that the special committee acted to placate the Founders and therefore did not act in good faith. The court offered the defendants the choice of a bifurcated trial, beginning with a determination of whether the special committee acted in good faith, or a single trial addressing both the special committee’s good faith and the entire fairness of the recapitalization.

The alleged connections of special committee members to the Founders

Lakhani is a business professor, and the Founders were his students at Harvard Business School. Sandell is executive chairman and chief investment officer of New Enterprise Associates (NEA), which led an early investment round for Cloudflare and realized a substantial return on its investment. The plaintiffs identified a number of connections of special committee members Lakhani and Sandell with the Founders that they alleged demonstrated their lack of disinterestedness. These relationships, financial, professional and social, are summarized in the following table:

Lakhani Academic relationship The Founders were Lakhani’s students at Harvard Business School in 2007, and the board knew they kept in touch with him over the years. Guest talks At Lakhani’s invitation, the Founders gave talks to his students at Harvard Business School on several occasions. Help with Harvard’s Portugal space Prince offered to “put in a good word” with Portuguese officials to help Lakhani find alternative university space for Harvard after the Trump administration sued the university. Book blurb Prince, among others, provided a marketing blurb for the jacket of Lakhani’s book, Competing in the Age of AI, published in January 2020. Personal hospitality Prince hosted Lakhani at his Lisbon home in July 2025, and Prince invited Lakhani to stay on his boat in Croatia, although Lakhani declined the invitation. Sandell NEA investment returns NEA turned a $50 million investment in the company into over $3 billion in profit, and Sandell personally holds approximately $40 million to $50 million in company stock, mostly through NEA distributions. Co-investments with Prince NEA and Prince invested in two early-stage companies together. According to Sandell, the rough amounts Prince invested “were basically rounding errors to him given his overall net worth.” Atlassian co-investments NEA and Atlassian, a software company where Zatlyn is a director, co-invested in two companies. References and advice Sandell uses the Founders as references when competing for deals and raising capital. Sandell relied on Prince to advise an NEA portfolio company on navigating issues with the U.S. government. NEA’s general posture NEA’s business depends on investing in startup companies and is generally deferential to founders. “Trusted advisor” status Prince regards Sandell as a “trusted advisor.” Wedding Sandell and his girlfriend, along with the rest of the board, were among the roughly 100 to 150 attendees at Prince’s wedding. Family events and home visits Sandell attended Prince’s mother-in-law’s retirement party, visited Prince’s homes (including overnight), many of which visits were for board meetings, and spent Thanksgiving with Prince and his in-laws.

In appointing Lakhani and Sandell to the special committee, the board of Cloudflare had determined that each was disinterested for purposes of Section 144 of the DGCL. The court concluded that none of the relationships identified by plaintiffs was sufficient to rebut the presumption of disinterestedness, although the court conceded that the case against Sandell was closer than the case against Lakhani.

Does the presumption of disinterestedness in Section 144 make a difference?

In a discussion of the In reMatch case two years ago (available here), we suggested various guidelines (reproduced in the Appendix) that boards may take into account in making a determination of director disinterestedness. As we said in that discussion, it would be best to populate a special committee in a controller transaction with directors who are, and always have been, socially and financially insulated from the controller. By the very nature of controlled companies, however, various members of the board are likely to have some relationship with the controller. A board must therefore draw a line between directors with a soft relationship whose independence of judgment can be defended and directors who will likely fail the independence test. Low-key social relationships are unlikely to significantly move the needle. The same can be said for common participation in philanthropic and, by extension, educational endeavors. Financial relationships, on the other hand, may merit a closer look.

The Cloudflare court here evaluated the disinterestedness of directors Lakhani and Sandell under the heightened standards of DGCL Section 144(d)(2). One may ask whether its conclusion would have been different had it conducted its review under pre-Section144 jurisprudence.

It is safe to assume that a court would have reached the same finding of disinterestedness regarding Lakhani, even without the presumption of Section 144. The court in fact paid lip service to the presumption and the clear and convincing standard of the statute in evaluating Lakhani’s independence. But given the short shrift given to the plaintiffs’ arguments, it does not appear to have been necessary.

However, as the court implied, Sandell was a closer question. Both NEA, of which Sandell is the executive chair, and Sandell himself made substantial amounts of money on the meteoric rise of Cloudflare stock since the company went public. Even in this day and age, the $3 billion in profit made by NEA is a considerable amount. And as the court held in In reMatch, the passage of time does not necessarily diminish a sense of dependence.

Regarding Sandell, the Section144 presumption may very well have been outcome-determinative. The court remarked,

The Board had an adequate informational basis to weigh Sandell’s financial and professional ties with the Company and the Founders. Reasonable people could raise good-faith arguments about Sandell and whether he should have served on the Committee, but the court cannot conclude that no board could have reasonably determined that he was a disinterested director.

The implication is that the court could very well have gone the other way had the question of Sandell’s independence arisen prior to the revision of Section 144.

To what transactions does the presumption of Section 144(d)(2) apply?

VC Laster’s opinion in Cloudflare applied the presumption of Section 144(d)(2) to a controller transaction, as would seem to be the purpose for which it was formulated by the Delaware legislature. The statute, however, does not appear to be so limited. By its terms, its presumption applies “with respect to an act or transaction to which such director is not a party.” Indeed, a close look at the words of Section 144(d)(2) reveals that a transaction involving a controller is just one situation to which the statute applies.

An earlier Chancery Court case interpreting revised DGCL Section 144, Ayers v. Foley (June 15, 2026), observed that Section 144(d)(2) is not limited to the safe harbors for controller transactions of Section 144 and applied it to demand futility. In that case, Vice Chancellor Lori Will addressed a derivative suit challenging a $50 million equity grant to William P. Foley, founder and nonexecutive chairman of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. The court held that demand on the board was not excused, as a majority of the board was disinterested. The independence of five of the 11 directors was not contested. Foley himself was clearly interested. The court analyzed the disinterestedness of three directors of the five directors whose independence was challenged and found them to be disinterested, applying the presumption of Section 144(d)(2). Board service on other Foley-affiliated companies, minority co-investments in sports teams owned by Foley and other lesser connections were insufficient to overcome the presumption.

The presumption may well apply to interested director or officer transactions under Section 144(a), which are not subject to equitable relief or will not give rise to damage awards if they are approved by a majority of the disinterested directors. It does not apply, however, to corporations whose shares are not listed on a national securities exchange. For nonpublic companies, the standard of review for disinterestedness is unchanged.



What about the process of the determination of disinterestedness?

In the course of its decision, the Cloudflare court remarked that

a plaintiff can succeed in challenging a Disinterest Determination by showing that the directors were grossly negligent because they did not possess all material information reasonably available. “Material” in that context connotes information that a reasonable director would find significant to the Disinterest Determination. The information need not be so significant as to change the outcome of the decision, but it must be information that is non-duplicative, non-cumulative, and contextually meaningful.

The plaintiffs alleged that the board failed to consider various indicia of interest. Rather than determine whether the board had indeed considered these matters, the court sidestepped the issue by ruling on and ultimately discounting their materiality.

While the court made no determination on process in this case, it is not difficult to conjure up scenarios where process could be outcome determinative. A court will likely not second-guess a board’s determination of disinterestedness, where the board considered but chose not to rely upon opposite-way material information. If the board failed entirely to consider the information, however, a plaintiff may contend that the board was grossly negligent, so as not to afford its determination the benefit of the presumption of Section 144(d)(2). A process of assuring that a board considered all relevant material information, and establishing a record of that consideration, may insulate the board from attacks on its determination of disinterestedness, notwithstanding the existence of relationships that others might find disqualifying.

Conclusion

Cloudflare is instructive not only for identifying procedural pitfalls in the work of a special committee; it also offers lessons on director disinterestedness. The case articulates a reasonableness methodology for the application of Section 144(d)(2). A court does not determine disinterest, only whether it was reasonable for the board to have made that determination.

The case also reinforces the sense of the Delaware courts that casual social contacts, in and of themselves, are not likely to support a finding of director interest irrespective of the presumption of DGCL Section 144. Financial relationships are another matter. The heightened presumption of disinterestedness under DGCL Section 144(d)(2) in controller transactions, and its formulation by the court, point the way to greater latitude for the appointment of directors to special committees in these circumstances. The presumption may well have saved the day for Sandell in this case, but plaintiffs might have cleared the hurdle — the words used by the court — had his interest been evaluated under prior law. Whether it is advisable to place a director on a special committee where the director has received past financial benefit drawing on a relationship with a controller is another matter and best given serious consideration even where DGCL Section 144(d)(2) comes into play.

Appendix: Guidelines for Consideration of Director Disinterestedness

These guidelines were formulated prior to the revision of DGCL Section 144. While the standard of review has changed for public Delaware companies, boards remain charged with making determinations of disinterestedness in good faith, for which these guidelines may continue to be relevant.