Overview

On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) proposed a comprehensive revision of Item 402 of Regulation S-K, which governs executive and director compensation disclosure (the “Proposal”). The 542-page proposing release follows the SEC’s review of Item 402, which included a roundtable on June 26, 2025 and a related request for public comment. The SEC describes the Proposal as an effort to make the disclosure requirements more principles-based and materiality-driven and to reduce compliance burdens where there is no commensurate benefit to investors. If adopted, the Proposal would, among other things: (i) limit the named executive officer (“NEO”) group to the principal executive officer (the “PEO”) and the principal financial officer (the “PFO”); (ii) replace the Summary Compensation Table and the other currently required tables with three new tables; and (iii) significantly scale back the pay-versus-performance, pay ratio and clawback disclosures adopted under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”).

Chairman Paul S. Atkins described the Proposal as the second of three “pillars” of his agenda to rebuild the SEC’s public company disclosure regime around materiality. The first was the SEC’s May 2026 proposal to simplify filer status and expand scaled disclosure (discussed below). The SEC is working on the third, which would address the business, risk and governance disclosure requirements of Regulation S-K. For additional information, please see the proposed rule and fact sheet published by the SEC.

Key Takeaways

The Proposal would be the first comprehensive overhaul of Item 402 since the 2006 amendments that introduced the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (the “CD&A”).

NEOs would be limited to the individuals who served as PEO or PFO during the last completed fiscal year, which would also have the effect of narrowing Item 5.02 of Form 8-K and other disclosure requirements.

Three new tables (the Granted Compensation Table, the Earned Compensation Table and the Status of Equity Awards Table) would replace the Summary Compensation Table and other existing tables, while the Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would be eliminated. Quantitative disclosure of Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change-in-Control would be eliminated.

The perquisite reporting threshold would increase from $10,000 to $150,000. The SEC would remove the examples of items requiring disclosure as perquisites or personal benefits, including security provided at the executive’s personal residence or during personal travel.

The CD&A would focus on three required topics (down from the current seven), and the existing list of 15 illustrative topics would be eliminated.

Pay-versus-performance disclosure would be based on the new Earned Compensation Table and cumulative total shareholder return alone. Pay ratio disclosure would be based only on U.S. full-time employees. Clawback check boxes would be eliminated, although the underlying clawback policy requirements would not change.

If adopted, the Proposal would become effective on the next January 1 after publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register. Therefore, if the adopting release is published in 2027, the effective date would be January 1, 2028 and compliance would be required for the first full fiscal year ending on or after that date (although companies could elect to comply at any time after the effective date).

Summary of the Proposal

Named Executive Officers

Under the current version of Item 402, the NEO group generally consists of each individual who served as PEO or PFO during the year, the three most highly compensated other executive officers serving at year-end and up to two former executive officers who would have been among the three most highly compensated executive officers but for the fact that such individuals were not serving as executive officers at year-end. The Proposal would limit the NEO group to only the PEO and PFO, regardless of compensation level. Companies could voluntarily include other executives in the new tables, but only if they provide the full tabular disclosure for each such person, and those executives would not become NEOs for other purposes.

The SEC’s rationale is that PEO and PFO compensation is generally the most material to investors given those officers’ central roles in managing the company. The SEC notes that this change would eliminate the need to calculate compensation for a larger group of executives simply to determine which three are the most highly compensated for purposes of Item 402. However, companies may still be required to perform such calculations for purposes of the $1 million annual compensation deduction limit under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

The change would reach well beyond the compensation disclosures in the proxy statement because other rules incorporate the NEO definition.

Under the Proposal, Form 8-K Item 5.02(e) reporting of compensatory arrangements would no longer be triggered for executive officers other than the PEO and PFO, and Item 5.02(b) departure reporting would continue to apply only to the other officers whose titles are named, such as the president, principal accounting officer and principal operating officer.

The beneficial ownership table would list only the PEO and PFO individually among the executive officers (the group total would remain), and golden parachute disclosure and the related advisory vote would cover only the PEO and PFO.

Compensatory arrangements with other executive officers would no longer be automatically deemed material for exhibit filing purposes, but may still need to be filed unless immaterial in amount or significance. In addition, because the say-on-pay vote relates to the compensation disclosed under Item 402, it would cover only the PEO and PFO.

The narrower definition would not affect certain rules that use their own definitions. For example, clawback policies under Rule 10D-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), would continue to cover all executive officers.

Compensation Tables

The Proposal would split the information now reported in the Summary Compensation Table into two tables, one showing what was granted and one showing what was earned, and would add a third table tracking each equity award from grant to vesting or exercise. Together, the three tables would replace the Summary Compensation Table, the Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, the Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table and the Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table. The Pension Benefits Table and the Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table would be eliminated. In place of many of today’s prescribed footnotes, companies would need to disclose any material information necessary to understand the tables, in whatever format they choose.

Granted Compensation Table. This table would show annualized salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses) and equity awards granted during each year, generally at target. Equity awards would still be valued at grant date fair value under FASB ASC Topic 718, but assuming target performance rather than the probable outcome. Where the target and probable outcomes diverge, as with a “moonshot” award, companies would need to explain the difference if it is material. A company could also elect to report an equity award granted in the first quarter of a year in the prior year if the award is for performance in that prior year. This election would address the long-standing mismatch between annual bonuses, which are reported for the year earned, and equity awards made for the same year, which are reported in the year granted. A company making the election would need to apply the election consistently across years and would need to disclose that it made this election. Below is the form Granted Compensation Table from the Proposal.





Earned Compensation Table. This table would show compensation earned or received during each year, including salary, non-equity awards (e.g., cash bonuses), stock awards (valued on vesting), option awards (valued on exercise) and a single miscellaneous column for perquisites, tax gross-ups, retirement plan contributions, severance and similar items. For defined benefit and supplemental retirement plans, the table would include service cost and prior service cost for the year rather than the change in the actuarial present value of the benefit. The total from this table would also serve as “compensation actually paid” for pay-versus-performance purposes. Below is the form Earned Compensation Table from the Proposal.





Status of Equity Awards Table. This table would follow each equity award individually, beginning with the year of grant and continuing until the award vests, is exercised or expires, so that investors can trace an award through its full life. Awards would be shown in numbers of shares rather than dollar values, and companies would no longer need to revalue outstanding awards each year. Below is the form Status of Equity Awards Table from the Proposal.



