Just Say Yes: Making The Case For Getting Involved In Pro Bono (Video)

In this video for the Lowenstein Center for the Public Interest, Lowenstein lawyers and business services group professionals share their advice for getting involved in pro bono service, emphasizing that opportunities can be tailored to different interests, skills, practice areas, and levels of time commitment. They discuss the value of finding work that matters personally, taking ownership of meaningful client matters, building relationships across the firm, and using existing legal skills to make an impact.

Speakers

Alexander Shalom: All the folks who work in the center are full-time working on pro bono matters, but we know that that's not the business model for the rest of the firm, and we strive to find opportunities that are right for everyone. We want to find things for you, no matter what it is you're ready for. We offer things that are as few as 2 or 3 hours at a time, to things that are hundreds of hours, and it's our job to find those things, and the easiest way for someone to figure out what's available is to come talk to us. We're really nice.

The pro bono program at Lowenstein really belongs to the entire firm. And so, if there's an issue that you feel passionately about and you want to work on, come talk to us and we'll figure out how we can make that a pro bono opportunity for you and for others at the firm.

Daniel W. Borneman: You absolutely have to get involved in pro bono at this firm. Alex and Natalie could not be more approachable. They always have work and are actually, like, genuinely appreciative of somebody just cold emailing them and asking if they could help out.

Markiana J. Julceus: I consider myself to be a pro bono ambassador for the firm. I'm always encouraging people to get involved, figure out what might pique their interest, and to participate in any way they can.

Laura Cicirelli: Think about what you're passionate about. What do you really want to make a difference doing? We have opportunities all over the place, the pro bono work, and there's certainly something that will pique your interest, and just figuring out what that is. And then also making sure that you commit to it and commit to something that makes sense for you.

Nigeria S. Parrott: I always let them know that there is more reward than just your day-to-day work, because helping others, that's where the real work is.

Geena M. Caporale: Getting involved in a pro bono matter is a very great and meaningful way to make connections with attorneys that you wouldn't otherwise work with every day.

Peter Quinn: The firm does so many different things in pro bono, just from a subject matter point of view. We have so many different clients that need corporate pro bono work done at any level, from working to register a corporation or a nonprofit, to things that aren't necessarily corporate law that corporate associates can put their skills toward very easily. It's easily transferable.

Noemi S. Schor: I think one of the best things about being involved in pro bono at this firm is not only do you have the incredible resources of Alex, and Natalie, and Catherine, and Christina, and everyone who's been working at Lowenstein Sandler in the pro bono center for so long. It's really an unmatched opportunity to get to interface with a client, to get to really own a case in a much more hands-on way.

Çagla Yetis: Especially as a junior associate, the pro bono work gives you a lot of freedom to kind of take the matter on.

Carolina G. Gordon: You know, in life sometimes we have to get out of our comfort zone to help others in need. Sometimes something as simple as a phone call is very valuable to others. The firm offers a lot of tools, gives you the knowledge to prepare you to help the organization that we're working with at the time.

Kristin V. Taylor: It's one of the things that makes it a really good place to work and a good place to be.

Matthew R. Hintz: There's a lot of folks who need a lot of assistance, and as attorneys, we are in a position to be able to help them. And some of those things don't require necessarily a huge amount of effort on our part, but make a world of difference to those folks if we can help them.

Yelky Perez: Start with something that you feel passionate about. If it feels like you're doing something that you care about in, you know, at the end of the day, it will make you feel so much better when you wrap up your day and you know you've done something to change something you care about. Look for opportunities that are already within your area, right? You don't have to feel like you all of a sudden have to become a Structured Finance lawyer and work on transactions like the ones I work on, but if you are an Investment Management lawyer or a lawyer in some of the other practices, look for opportunities where you get to apply the skills that you already use every day.

Parimal Garg: If anyone at the firm had a pro bono project or matter that they felt strongly about, I think the firm would be very encouraging. The culture of the firm is such that people are very supportive of attorneys doing pro bono work and, you know, attorneys doing the type of pro bono work that they want to do.

Gary M. Wingens: Whenever we open a new office, one of the first things we set up is a pro bono program for that office. The folks in the Lowenstein Center for the Public Interest show up at that office, talk to the lawyers there, find out what they are interested in. It's not us pushing on any lawyer things that they should be doing--we want to know what they want to be doing, where their areas of expertise are, and how can we help find them cases of impact in areas that that they're interested in, and generally the whole office gets behind those efforts.

Kristin V. Taylor: Pro bono service, and that kind of generosity of spirit, is something that was really embodied by, and important to, the founder of this firm, and it's a value that I feel very strongly continues to be shared by all of the attorneys here.

David Cassidy: There is just such a diversity of need and opportunity within this firm. The department has done such a wonderful job of finding a place where anyone can engage on something. There is something within the Center for the Public Interest that will mean something to you.