Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 25 OCTOBER 2026

Delaware Court Of Chancery Enforces California Forum Selection Clause In Employment Agreement With Stockholder, Notwithstanding Delaware Exclusive-Forum Bylaw

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Contributor

A&O Shearman

Introducing A&O Shearman Unparalleled global depth for a changing world. Today more than ever,...

View firm profile
Explore more from A&O Shearman

A Delaware Court of Chancery decision enforces a California forum selection clause in an employment agreement, requiring breach of fiduciary duty claims to be litigated outside Delaware. The ruling interprets Section 122(18) of the Delaware General Corporation Law as permitting stockholder agreements to designate non-Delaware forums for fiduciary duty disputes, marking a significant shift in Delaware corporate law.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Author LinkedIn connections

On April 21, 2026, Vice Chancellor Nathan A. Cook of the Delaware Court of Chancery granted a motion to dismiss breach of fiduciary duty claims asserted by Masimo Corp. (the “Company”) against its former CEO and board chairman, enforcing a California forum selection clause in defendant’s employment agreement. Masimo Corp. v. Kiani, No. 2024-1086-NAC (Del. Ch. Apr. 21, 2026). In so holding, the Court concluded that Section 122(18) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (“DGCL”)—adopted in 2024 following West Palm Beach Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Moelis & Co., 311 A.3d 809 (Del. Ch. 2024)—permitted corporations to agree to non-Delaware forum selection provisions in stockholder agreements, even if those provisions would require the adjudication of fiduciary duty claims in a non-Delaware forum.

The dispute arose after the former CEO and board chairman resigned and sued the Company in California to obtain substantial severance payments allegedly due under his employment agreement, which contained a California forum selection clause. The Company responded by filing suit in Delaware seeking to invalidate the employment agreement as the product of alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Defendant moved to dismiss the action, arguing that the employment agreement’s forum selection clause required the Company’s claims to be pursued in California.

In response, the Company argued that (1) its Delaware-forum bylaw superseded the employment agreement and required adjudication of the Company’s claims in Delaware, (2) as a matter of Delaware law, a contractual forum selection provision cannot encompass fiduciary duty claims related to duties that arise independently of the contract, and (3) the employment agreement was not a “stockholder agreement” under DGCL Section 122(18). The Court rejected each of the Company’s arguments.

The Court found that the forum selection provision in the employment agreement was sufficiently broad to extend to the fiduciary duty claims asserted in the Delaware action. The Court also held that, while it “may have been Delaware law once” that Delaware courts must be preserved as a forum for fiduciary duty claims, Section 122(18) contains a Section 115 “exclusion” that “legislatively overrides” this principle and permits a stockholder agreement to designate a non-Delaware forum. The Court also noted that Section 122(18)’s express provision that agreements thereunder are permissible “[n]otwithstanding [Section] 141(a)” further supported its conclusion that the legislature intended to override contrary common law. Finally, the Court rejected the Company’s argument that the employment agreement was not a “stockholder agreement” under Section 122(18), holding that the agreement qualified under the statute because defendant entered into the agreement at least in part in its capacity as the Company’s controlling stockholder.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CLIENT ALERT: 2026 Mid-Year Update On SEC And CFTC Enforcement

The SEC and CFTC have fundamentally shifted their enforcement approach in 2026, moving away from high-volume technical violations toward targeted actions addressing serious fraud and market manipulation. This mid-year update examines new leadership priorities, enhanced inter-agency coordination, revised cooperation policies, the elimination of "no-deny" settlement provisions, and a landmark Supreme Court ruling on disgorgement that collectively reshape the regulatory landscape for market participants.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Sher Tremonte
Sher Tremonte
Article

The Big Long List Of U.S. AI Laws

State legislatures across the U.S. have enacted a complex web of AI regulations affecting private sector businesses, spanning employment decisions, healthcare applications, consumer interactions, and digital rights. These laws impose compliance obligations including bias audits, disclosure requirements, and restrictions on automated decision-making, with enforcement mechanisms ranging from regulatory oversight to private rights of action. Understanding which state laws apply to your AI systems is critical,
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

Amendments To The Act On The Protection Of Personal Information Promulgated

Japan has enacted sweeping amendments to its Act on the Protection of Personal Information, introducing an administrative surcharge regime with monetary penalties for data protection violations, new protections for children under 16 and biometric data, and expanded exceptions for data utilization in statistical analysis and AI development. The reforms, which take effect in stages through 2028, fundamentally reshape Japan's privacy enforcement landscape by granting the Personal Information Protection Commiss
JapanPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The EU’s Proposed Industrial Accelerator Act: What The Battery Industry Needs To Know—and Do

The European Commission's Industrial Accelerator Act proposes to reshape battery supply chains by conditioning access to EU public procurement and support schemes on strict origin requirements. As China controls over 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, the legislation introduces escalating component-count thresholds that could fundamentally alter market access, financing structures, and supplier eligibility across the battery value chain.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation—what International Corporate Groups Should Know

The European Union's new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has fundamentally transformed compliance requirements for companies placing packaged goods on the EU market, replacing decades-old directive-based frameworks with directly applicable product-law rules. While promising regulatory harmonization across member states, the reality presents a complex dual-compliance landscape where businesses must navigate both EU-wide packaging standards and diverging national implementation approaches.
European UnionEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

California Passes Suite Of Bills Advancing Child Online-safety Push

California has enacted a comprehensive package of four bills that fundamentally reshape online safety protections for minors, targeting addictive design features, data privacy practices, age verification systems, and platform liability. These new laws establish strict requirements for social media companies, including mandatory stripped-down interfaces for users under 16, enhanced privacy defaults, and potential damages up to $1 million for negligent harm to children. The legislation represents one of the m
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

How Spain’s Draft Data Center Rules Could Transform Digital Infrastructure Investment

Spain's draft Royal Decree introduces stringent energy sustainability, environmental, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements for data centers, including renewable additionality, hourly correlation, and efficiency standards. The regulation applies to all access and connection permits obtained after entry into force, with specific compliance deadlines for projects in progress and those with granted permits not yet connected to the grid.
SpainEnergy and Natural Resources
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

International Carbon Credits Under The Proposed EU ETS Revision And CBAM Implementing Regulations

The European Commission's proposal to revise the EU Emission Trading System introduces a significant new element: the potential purchase of up to 260 million international carbon credits. This development, alongside parallel provisions in the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, signals a cautious but meaningful shift in how the EU approaches international carbon credits. Understanding these distinct treatment mechanisms has critical implications for ETS-covered operators, EU importers, and international tra
BelgiumEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman