Derivative litigation—i.e., a suit by a shareholder on behalf of the corporation—has long been a primary vehicle for shareholders seeking to hold officers and directors liable for alleged malfeasance that injures the corporation. Delaware has historically been the principal battleground for such litigation, with Delaware law providing a well-trodden procedural and substantive framework for resolving those disputes. Although certain companies have recently departed Delaware for other jurisdictions, Delaware law remains an informative backdrop for officers and directors assessing the prospect of derivative litigation.

The tips below highlight some key questions and issues officers and directors should consider when faced with the prospect of derivative litigation under Delaware law.

Is the Plaintiff a Proper Derivative Plaintiff?

To have standing to bring a derivative suit under Delaware law, a plaintiff must be: A shareholder of the company at the time of the lawsuit; A shareholder of the company at the time of the complained-of transaction or event; and A shareholder of the company at all times in between.

A fundamental corporate event—like a bankruptcy or acquisition—that causes a lapse or cessation in a would-be derivative plaintiff’s shareholder status will deprive that plaintiff of derivative standing.

In those circumstances, shareholder-plaintiffs may seek to re-style what ought to be a derivative lawsuit—one seeking redress for a corporate injury that flows only indirectly to shareholders—as a purportedly “direct” lawsuit.

Is “Demand Futility” A Viable Route for Derivative Litigation?

A shareholder-plaintiff in Delaware must either: (1) make a demand on the company’s board of directors to address the complaint, or (2) demonstrate that such a demand would have been futile.

Derivative plaintiffs typically pursue the latter route—known as the “demand futility” approach—which requires that a majority of directors (or half of an evenly-numbered board) possess a disqualifying conflict.

of directors (or half of an evenly-numbered board) possess a disqualifying conflict. Delaware applies a three-prong approach (the Zuckerberg test) to assess whether directors possess a disqualifying conflict. That test asks whether the director: (1) received a material personal benefit from the alleged misconduct, (2) would face a substantial likelihood of liability on the claims at issue, or (3) lacks independence from someone who would be disqualified under prongs 1 or 2 of the test.

Resolution of this test is intensely fact-specific and occurs on a claim-by-claim and director-by-director basis, guided by a robust body of Delaware caselaw.

Officers and directors assessing potential derivative litigation should closely assess the Zuckerberg framework and Delaware precedent, with a keen eye to the board’s size and connection to the allegations.

How to Proceed Under the Demand-Refusal Path?

Unlike the demand-futility context, a shareholder who makes a demand effectively concedes the board’s independence to consider it, placing the decision in the board’s hands on how to proceed.

to consider it, placing the decision in the board’s hands on how to proceed. The board may, upon consideration, accept the shareholder’s demand and pursue the requested action.

If the board does not accept the demand, the question becomes what a derivative plaintiff must demonstrate to show that the board’s refusal of the demand was wrongful.

That “wrongful-refusal” standard requires a plaintiff to plead particularized facts raising a reasonable doubt that a board’s decision to refuse the demand was the product of valid business judgment.

Only the reasonableness and good faith of the board’s refusal are at issue—inquiries that focus on the process, not the outcome, of the board’s investigation.

Directors investigating a demand should therefore reasonably inform themselves and consider steps to avoid any appearance of bias, which may include creating a “special committee” of disinterested directors to conduct the investigation.

What Mechanisms to Control or Terminate Derivative Litigation are Available?

Even when demand is excused, the board retains authority under Delaware law to manage the litigation and may appoint a special litigation committee (“SLC”) to investigate the claims and determine whether it is in the company’s best interest that the derivative action should be pursued, settled, or dismissed.

If after the SLC completes its investigation it moves to terminate the litigation, the court will conduct a two-step inquiry known as the Zapata test, which asks: (1) whether the SLC demonstrates that it was independent, acted in good faith, and conducted a reasonable investigation; and (2) whether, in the court’s own business judgment, the litigation should be dismissed.

The ability to appoint an SLC—even when demand is excused—is therefore a powerful tool that directors retain. But the SLC members should be chosen carefully to avoid any potential conflicts, as the SLC bears the burden to demonstrate its independence.

Is Fee-Shifting Typically Permitted?