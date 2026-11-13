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PODCAST · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Coffee Chats With WIN: Betting On Yourself With Meredith Beuchaw (Podcast)

Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
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Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto,...

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Partner Meredith Beuchaw shares her journey from private equity M&A to venture-backed transactions, revealing how she transformed career uncertainty into specialized expertise. She discusses the strategic risks of pivoting practice areas, the evolution from fearing negotiations to mastering them, and how Lowenstein's integrated approach allows lawyers to guide clients from formation through exit.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Meredith Beuchaw
Meredith Beuchaw
Jessica I. Stewart
Jessica I. Stewart
Lauren Noval Russell
Lauren Noval Russell

In this episode of “Coffee Chats with WIN,” hosts Lauren N. Russell and Jessica I. Stewart sit down with Meredith Beuchaw, partner and Vice Chair of Lowenstein’s Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Group, to discuss the career choices, risks, and experiences that shaped her path to venture-backed M&A. Beuchaw shares how she learned to bet on herself when changing the direction of her practice, why repetition and deep subject-matter knowledge helped her grow more confident in negotiations, and what she looks for in junior attorneys building their careers.

She also discusses the origins and continued growth of Lowenstein’s Women in VC program, which brings together founders, investors, and other members of the venture community for practical education, candid conversations, and opportunities to build meaningful connections.

Speakers:

Meredith Beuchaw, Partner; Vice Chair, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital
Jessica I. Stewart, Associate, Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits
Lauren N. Russell, Associate, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Subscribe to Lowenstein Sandler’s Women's Initiative Network Podcast: Real Talk via Amazon Music, Audible, Apple PodcastsSoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Rachel Dikovics: Welcome to the Lowenstein Sandler podcast series, the “Women's Initiative Network: Real Talk.” I'm Rachel Dikovics, counsel in Lowenstein's White Collar Defense Practice Group and a member of the Women's Initiative Network at Lowenstein Sandler. Before we begin, please take a moment to subscribe to our podcast series at lowenstein.com/podcast, or find us on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, or SoundCloud. Now let's take a listen.

Lauren Russell: Welcome to “Coffee Chats with WIN,” a Women's Initiative Network series where we sit down with inspiring women to talk candidly about the choices, challenges, and moments that have shaped their careers.

Jessica Stewart: We're your hosts. I'm Jessica Stewart, and that's Lauren Russell. We're associates here at Lowenstein Sandler. In each episode, we'll share practical insights on risk-taking, building strong teams, and navigating the early years of practice, along with a few personal stories that remind us we're all human.

Lauren Russell: Pour yourself a cup and settle in as we learn how today's guest got here, what she's learned along the way, and most importantly, how she takes her coffee.

Jessica Stewart: Hi, Meredith. Thanks for joining us today on our “Coffee Chats with WIN” podcast. I'll turn it over to you to introduce yourself.

Meredith Beuchaw: Thanks so much. I'm Meredith Beuchaw. I am a Vice Chair of our ECVC practice at Lowenstein. That's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital. My specialty is mergers and acquisitions in the venture space, so selling venture-backed companies and buying companies on behalf of venture-backed companies as well, add-on acquisitions.

Lauren Russell: Great. How'd you end up here today? Can you please provide a brief overview of your career?

Meredith Beuchaw: Sure. I spent about a decade straight out of law school at Duke at White & Case, which is a terrific firm that provided terrific training. While I was there, I mostly did M&A with respect to private equity-backed companies. It was a little bit different from what I'm doing right now, but a similar core skillset applied a bit differently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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