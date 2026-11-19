I talk to a lot of founders who are curious, or newly serious, about selling their company, but they’ve never been through the process before. That’s not a knock on them. These are people who’ve spent their careers building and running a successful company. They’ve never had to understand how a sale unfolds.

But walking into a sale process without knowing the basic shape of it puts a founder at a real disadvantage. You end up reacting to each step as it arrives instead of anticipating it. So if you’re a founder or owner of a business at any stage and you think a sale might be an option in the future, it’s worth laying out, in plain terms, what the process itself looks like from first conversation to final payment.

It usually starts with interest, not an offer.

A sale process typically begins with another party, usually a competitor, a private equity firm or a larger company in an adjacent space, expressing interest. Oftentimes this is a formalized beginning facilitated by an investment bank or M&A advisor, but just as often it can come about through informal conversations.

If that interest is mutual, the next step is usually a letter of intent, often called an LOI. This is a short document laying out the basic shape of a potential deal: a preliminary price or a range, the general structure and the major terms the two sides expect to negotiate. An LOI is non-binding (excluding confidentiality and exclusivity). Signing one doesn’t mean the deal is done or that it will be done exactly as the LOI lays out. It just means that both parties have an interest in getting it done. It’s an engagement, not a marriage.

Then comes diligence, the longest part of the process.

Due diligence is the process by which the buyer digs into the seller’s company to determine whether the company is everything it appears to be, and if there is anything that would impact the buyer’s expected takeover of the business. It’s usually the longest and most demanding phase of a sale, and it’s where most surprises, good and bad, tend to surface.

A buyer’s team, including outside lawyers, accountants and industry consultants, will ask for a large volume of documents and information: financial statements, customer contracts, employment agreements, IP records, litigation history and more. Some of this can feel invasive if you’ve never been through it, but it isn’t personal. It’s simply how a buyer verifies that the business justifies the price they’re considering paying.

The best way to make diligence go smoothly is to have your documentation in order before you’re asked for it. You probably won’t have everything ready at the get-go, but if you ask yourself what you would want to know if you were in the buyer’s shoes, you’ll likely be in a much better spot. Founders who scramble to find basic paperwork mid-diligence (signed agreements, cap tables, contracts) tend to lose leverage, increase the time and workload to close, and drive up transaction costs.

The purchase agreement is where the real terms get set.

Once diligence is substantially complete and the parties have agreed what will be included in the disclosure schedule, the two sides move to negotiating and signing a purchase agreement. This is the main contract that binds the parties and governs the sale. In this document, the specific terms, such as the final price, closing conditions, covenants, representations and warranties, and any withheld portion of the purchase price, are finalized.

This is also where deal structure is cemented, meaning this is the document that dictates not just how much you’re being paid, but how and when. It’s common for at least part of the price to be handled through one of a few standard tools: money held back in escrow for a period in case a problem surfaces after closing, an earnout that pays out later if the business hits agreed targets or equity in the combined company instead of straight cash. Each of these affects how much of the purchase price shows up in your bank account on day one versus later, and under what conditions.

Closing is a milestone, not necessarily the finish line.

Closing is the point where ownership formally changes hands and the buyer pays whatever is due at that stage. For many founders, especially those staying on through a transition period, closing feels like the end of the story. Often, it isn’t.

If any part of your payment is deferred, such as through an earnout or escrow release, there’s effectively a second phase of the deal that plays out after closing, during which how the business performs, and how well you and the buyer work together, can still affect what you ultimately collect.

Why does knowing this matter before you’ve even started?

None of this is meant to be intimidating. It’s meant to be useful. A founder who understands this shape in advance can prepare for each stage instead of being surprised by it—gathering the right documents before diligence starts, understanding what an LOI does and doesn’t commit you to, and knowing enough about deal structure to negotiate it rather than simply accept whatever a buyer proposes first.

It also matters because of how active the market currently is. Global M&A deal value surged roughly 36% from 2024 to 2025, to an estimated $4.8 trillion, the second-highest total on record. More buyers in the market is good news for founders considering a sale—but a more competitive, faster-moving environment also rewards founders who understand the process well enough to move through it with confidence, rather than learning it for the first time under pressure.

Once you understand the shape of the process, the more useful question becomes what actually drives the outcome within it. What makes a buyer pay full price, in cash, at closing, versus building in conditions, delays and holdbacks.