College athletes can now be paid for the commercial use of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). But what happens to the value of an athlete’s identity after the games are over? The House v. NCAA settlement changed the compensation model. It did not answer every question about who can use an athlete’s NIL, for how long, and on what terms.

That issue is at the center of Robinson v. NCAA. Four former University of Michigan football players are seeking more than $50 million over alleged uncompensated uses of their NIL in game footage and other commercial content. A federal judge dismissed their claims as untimely. The players appealed, and the case was docketed in the Sixth Circuit on Oct. 6, 2026.

The litigation underscores an important distinction: An athlete’s NIL may retain commercial value long after their collegiate career, but the ability to challenge its use depends on the underlying rights retained by the athlete, the relevant governing agreements, and applicable legal deadlines.

The Changing NIL Framework: From Amateurism to House

For years, NCAA amateurism rules generally prohibited student-athletes from receiving compensation for their NIL while maintaining collegiate eligibility. These restrictions faced increasing scrutiny under federal antitrust law.

In O’Bannon v. NCAA, the Ninth Circuit held that NCAA restrictions on NIL compensation were subject to antitrust scrutiny and that certain restrictions violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act.1 The Supreme Court subsequently reinforced the application of federal antitrust law to NCAA compensation rules in NCAA v. Alston, rejecting broad judicial deference to restrictions justified by amateurism.2

Then came House. In June 2025, the district court approved a settlement that changed how participating Division I schools could compensate athletes. Two features are especially important:

Retrospective compensation: Approximately $2.8 billion in damages to resolve covered historical compensation claims, subject to the settlement’s class definitions and release provisions.

Approximately $2.8 billion in damages to resolve covered historical compensation claims, subject to the settlement’s class definitions and release provisions. Prospective compensation: A framework permitting participating Division I institutions to provide direct financial benefits to athletes, subject to an annual institutional benefits cap that began at approximately $20.5 million for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The new model also includes oversight of certain third-party NIL arrangements subject to applicable reporting and review requirements, with the College Sports Commission overseeing key compliance functions.

However, the settlement did not establish a comprehensive federal publicity-rights law or resolve every question concerning the ownership, scope, duration, and commercial exploitation of athlete NIL. Those issues continue to depend on contractual arrangements, applicable law, and the nature of the commercial use.

The Robinson Litigation: Historical NIL Rights Under Scrutiny

Robinson asks a different question from House: can former athletes recover for commercial exploitation tied to rights they say were surrendered under the old NCAA system? The answer may turn less on the value of their NIL than on when their legal claims accrued.

Former Michigan football players Denard Robinson, Braylon Edwards, Michael Martin, and Shawn Crable filed a proposed class action against the NCAA, Big Ten Conference, and Big Ten Network. The plaintiffs alleged that NCAA rules effectively required student-athletes to surrender control over their publicity rights as a condition of participation, enabling the defendants to continue commercializing their identities without compensation.

Their proposed class action asserts antitrust and unjust-enrichment theories and seeks more than $50 million, among other relief. Those are allegations, not findings of liability.

On Sept. 26, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan dismissed the complaint with prejudice, concluding that the claims were untimely.3 The district court subsequently denied plaintiff’s reconsideration motion on Sept. 30, 2026, but, on Oct. 6, 2026, the Sixth Circuit accepted plaintiffs’ appeal and will now review whether the district court’s application of the federal antitrust four-year statute of limitations to dismiss plaintiffs’ claims was in error.4

When Does the Clock Start on NIL Claims?

The central question was timing. When did the alleged antitrust injury occur?

The court determined that the plaintiffs’ antitrust claims accrued no later than 2012, when the last of the named plaintiffs allegedly relinquished NIL rights through a student-athlete agreement. Because federal antitrust claims generally carry a four-year statute of limitations, the court concluded that the 2024 lawsuit was untimely.5

The plaintiffs argued that continued commercialization of their NIL constituted ongoing antitrust violations. The district court rejected that theory, distinguishing the continuing consequences of an earlier alleged restraint from new, independently actionable conduct that could restart the limitations period.

The ruling does not establish that all subsequent uses of an athlete’s NIL are authorized or immune from challenge. Rather, the viability of a claim depends on the underlying conduct, contractual rights, applicable law, and timing of the alleged injury.

Implications for the Post-House NIL Marketplace

Although Robinson concerns historical practices, it highlights several considerations for universities, conferences, broadcasters, sponsors, and athlete representatives operating in the modern NIL marketplace.

Payment is not a perpetual license. A revenue-sharing payment or NIL deal does not automatically give a school or commercial partner unlimited rights to use an athlete’s identity. The contract should say what uses are permitted, for how long, in which media, whether sublicensing is allowed, and what survives expiration or termination.

Game footage is not the same as an endorsement. A replay of a historic game raises different questions from using a former player’s face to sell merchandise or promote a sponsor. The distinction should be addressed before content is repurposed, not after a dispute arises.

Historical licensing arrangements may present continuing uncertainty. The transition to a compensation-based NIL framework does not, by itself, determine the scope or enforceability of permissions granted under prior NCAA rules.

Timely enforcement and documentation remain essential. Athletes and their representatives should review potential claims early. Schools and licensees should preserve signed releases, licensing terms, renewal records, and evidence of how content was used. A good contract file is far more useful than trying to reconstruct permissions years later.

Looking Ahead

The Sixth Circuit’s review of Robinson may provide further guidance on how statutes of limitations apply to antitrust claims involving historical NIL restrictions and continued commercialization of athlete identities.

While House established a new compensation framework and resolved certain historical claims, it did not eliminate the legal complexities surrounding NIL ownership, licensing, and enforcement.

For anyone negotiating NIL rights today, the takeaway is simple. Know what you are buying, know what you are giving up, and put the limits in writing. An athlete’s career may end. The commercial value of that athlete’s identity often does not.

Footnotes

1. O’Bannon v. Nat’l Collegiate Athletic Ass’n, 802 F.3d 1049 (9th Cir. 2015).

2. Nat’l Collegiate Athletic Ass’n v. Alston, 594 U.S. 69 (2021).

3. Robinson v. NCAA, ECF No. 59 (E.D. Mich. Sept. 26, 2025).

4. Robinson v. NCAA, ECF No. 72 (E.D. Mich. Sept. 30, 2026); Robinson v. Nat’l Collegiate Athletic Ass’n, No. 26-1890 (6th Cir. docketed Oct. 6, 2026).