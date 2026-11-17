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For those of you following the “are text messages calls” debate in TCPAWorld we have another data point for you.

In Lewis v. Tenth Hall, 2026 WL 3152283 (E.D. Cal. Oct. 21, 2026) the court held SMS messages ARE calls following well-tread authority in the district.

As you can see from our map (above) courts throughout California and the entire 9th Circuit have held repeatedly texts are calls. This flows from a broad application of earlier appellate authority in the circuit concluding texts are calls under 227(b) and, as the Lewis court concluded, the same result should be reached as to 227(c).

Many courts have reached different conclusions because 227(c) governs “telephone solicitations”– a definition that includes “messages” and “telephone calls”–but 227(c)’s private right of action only applies to “telephone calls”; implying a limitation not present in 227(b)’s broader use of the mere word “call.”

Regardless, this red district continues to be red.

And if you want to continue to be read up on all the latest TCPA news (see what I did?) be sure to subscribe to TCPAWorld and catch Deserve to Win Ep. 54 with legendary CLO Steve Kaplan talking AEP and Medicare. Before we get there we break down the most important TCPA stories of the week!

Chat soon.