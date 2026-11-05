Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Products Liability In Robotics: Managing Risk Across The Product Lifecycle

Foley Hoag LLP
Explore more from Foley Hoag LLP

Product liability suits against robotics manufacturers are hardly new. Since a Michigan jury awarded $10 million for a worker killed by a malfunctioning robotic system in an automobile factory in the early 1980s, plaintiffs’ attorneys have invoked state product liability laws, which often impose strict liability and allow punitive damages, against makers of robotic systems. Surgical, commercial, and agricultural systems have all drawn such suits.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Brooke Fritz
Brooke Fritz
James M. Gross
James M. Gross
Author LinkedIn connections

Product liability suits against robotics manufacturers are hardly new.  Since a Michigan jury awarded $10 million for a worker killed by a malfunctioning robotic system in an automobile factory in the early 1980s, plaintiffs’ attorneys have invoked state product liability laws, which often impose strict liability and allow punitive damages, against makers of robotic systems.  Surgical, commercial, and agricultural systems have all drawn such suits.

What is new is how those laws apply as robotic systems are integrated with sophisticated software and artificial intelligence to create “robotics-as-a-service” offerings.  As robots operate closer to people with minimal supervision, product liability has become a leading risk and a frequent diligence topic for investors.

Courts Increasingly Treat Service-Related Robotics Systems as Subject to Product Liability Laws, with Potentially Expensive Consequences.

For decades, the law treated manufacturers and service providers differently.  A plaintiff injured by a product did not need to prove fault: the manufacturer and its suppliers could be strictly liable for a defect or inadequate warnings.  Service providers, by contrast, were judged under negligence principles.

That distinction is no longer so clear.  As the industry moves toward a “robotics-as-a-service” model—in which a system is placed at a customer site and supported by remote monitoring, software updates, and maintenance)—courts have increasingly been willing to apply product liability principles to software and AI-driven systems.

The consequences can be significant.  In August 2025, a Miami jury returned a $329 million verdict, including $200 million in punitive damages, after Tesla’s Autopilot system allegedly malfunctioned in a fatal crash.  In March 2026, a Los Angeles jury found Meta liable for $6 million due to the design of its algorithm.  And in June 2026, Waymo recalled nearly 3,900 robotaxis after a software glitch caused vehicles to disregard road closure signs.

Investors and Regulators Respond: Ignore Product Liability Laws at Your Own Risk.

Investors have taken notice of this legal risk.  Product liability exposure now appears routinely in robotics diligence, with attention to insurance adequacy, indemnity terms, incident history, regulatory posture, and safety documentation.

Regulators also have taken note, particularly in the European Union. The EU AI Act entered into force August 1, 2024, with main high-risk requirements effective August 2, 2026, though June 2026 amendments delayed certain obligations to December 2027 or August 2028.  The revised Product Liability Directive, which expressly brings software and AI within strict liability, took effect December 8, 2024 and must be transposed by December 9, 2026.  The Waymo recall, meanwhile, was filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

So What’s a Robotics Company to Do?

Each state’s product liability law has its own nuances, but in general those laws allow plaintiffs to bring:

  • Failure to Warn Claims: These allege that the manufacturer knew or should have known of a risk and failed to communicate it adequately.  They require no proof of flawed engineering; instead a plaintiff must show only that the company failed to tell users of a potential risk or incapability of a product.  Operational design domains (the conditions under which a system is validated) are hard to state plainly, and warnings must reach purchasers, safety managers, supervisors, and bystanders.
  • Manufacturing Defect Claims: These allege that a particular unit departed from its intended design, such as a miswired sensor, an out-of-tolerance gearbox, or an off-specification battery cell.  In robotics, a small physical deviation can produce a large behavioral deviation and significant liability.
  • Design Defect Claims: A plaintiff may also allege that a correctly built product is inherently defective by design. Such claims turn on whether the product performed as safely as an ordinary consumer would expect (the “consumer expectation” test) or whether the design’s risks outweigh its benefits in light of a feasible, safer alternative design (the “risk-utility” test).  Neither test maps cleanly onto autonomous systems, inviting arguments that a different sensor, motion planner, or speed limit would have avoided the accident.

Companies can begin protecting themselves against such claims with several proactive steps:

  • Review marketing materials carefully, particularly claims that systems are “autonomous” or “safe around people,” which can support arguments of reliance beyond validated capabilities.
  • Keep contemporaneous design records documenting safety trade-offs, standards applied, and hazard analyses, which are critical to defending design defect claims.
  • Implement supplier qualification, inspection, process control, end-of-line functional testing, and traceability, and set retention policies for sensor, telemetry, and model-inference data before an incident occurs.
  • Draft supply, integration, and deployment agreements with care, addressing indemnity scope, defense obligations, liability caps and carve-outs for personal injury, insurance requirements, recall cost allocation, and post-incident data access.
  • Review insurance coverage regularly to confirm adequate protection against product liability claims.
*    *    *


Outcomes often turn on the quality of documentation, the discipline of release and incident processes, and the care with which risk is allocated by contract.  Companies that build these capabilities early gain a competitive advantage in deployment, diligence, and customer confidence.

Foley Hoag’s robotics practice advises startups, manufacturers, integrators, and investors on products liability issues, from safety program design and supply chain contracting through regulatory engagement and defense of claims.  Please contact the authors or your regular Foley Hoag attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New York City’s Click-to-Cancel Rule: What Businesses Need To Know

New York City has enacted the nation's first municipal click-to-cancel rule, requiring businesses to provide clear disclosures, simple cancellation processes, and advance renewal notices for subscription services. With approximately 30 states already implementing similar regulations and the federal landscape in flux following the FTC's vacated rule, companies now face an increasingly complex patchwork of compliance obligations. The rule takes effect October 1, 2026, and imposes penalties ranging from $525 t
United StatesConsumer Protection
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Amway To Pay $225 Million Over Alleged False Earnings Claims And Fabricated Sales

The FTC and Washington state secured a record $225 million settlement from Amway and affiliated groups over allegations they misled recruits about earnings potential while pressuring them to buy products with little retail opportunity. The complaint reveals that over three-quarters of U.S. product volume was sold to IBOs themselves rather than retail customers, with fabricated sales reporting masking the recruitment-driven model. The settlement's injunctive provisions establish new standards for earnings cl
United StatesConsumer Protection
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

CONGRESS FIRES BACK?: New Bill Seeks To Revive Written Consent Rule Under TCPA

Congress has introduced the Stop Spam Calls Act, directing the FCC to revise the definition of prior express written consent under the TCPA to require one-to-one seller consent and logical relevance between sellers and website content. This legislative move comes as the Fifth Circuit questions whether written consent is even required under the TCPA, creating a fascinating tension between congressional intent and judicial interpretation that could reshape telemarketing compliance.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

The Coming State-Law Litigation Wave Of 2026-27: “Subscription Trap” Class Actions

State-law class actions targeting automatic renewal and subscription practices are accelerating, creating significant litigation risk for companies that rely on recurring revenue models. Recent settlements demonstrate that even technical compliance failures can lead to seven-figure exposure, with California, Illinois, and Virginia statutes driving the most aggressive litigation.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

NCAA Enjoined From Enforcing New Fifth-Year Eligibility Rule

A federal court has issued a nationwide injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing its new five-year eligibility rule against Division I athletes who graduated high school in 2022. The ruling creates immediate compliance challenges for athletic departments as they navigate roster management, revenue-sharing caps, and potential penalties while the NCAA appeals the decision.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

California Requires Disclosure Of AI-Generated People In Advertising

California has enacted a groundbreaking AI disclosure law requiring advertisers to clearly identify when synthetic performers appear in their marketing materials. The legislation, set to take effect in 2027, includes a private right of enforcement that could potentially open the door to class action litigation against brands using AI-generated performers without proper disclosure.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

Virginia’s Initial Draft Of Adult-use Marijuana Regulations – What You Should Know And What Questions Remain

Virginia's Cannabis Control Authority has released its initial draft of adult-use marijuana regulations, outlining application fees, license caps, and the approval process for the state's anticipated July 2027 launch of recreational cannabis sales. While the draft provides crucial details on licensing requirements and ownership restrictions, significant questions remain about the application timeline and evaluation criteria that will determine which entities receive coveted permits.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

Rising Cyberattacks On U.S. Water Infrastructure: Federal Guidance And Next Steps For Operators

Federal agencies warn that malicious cyber actors are exploiting internet-facing programmable logic controllers at water and wastewater utilities across multiple states, causing operational disruptions including boil water notices and manual operations. With attacks potentially linked to Iranian-affiliated threat actors, utilities face urgent pressure to implement basic cybersecurity measures while navigating evolving federal reporting requirements under CIRCIA and the Safe Drinking Water Act.
United StatesTechnology
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

FDA Holds Landmark Public Hearing On The Future Therapeutic Use Of Psychedelic Drugs

The FDA, in collaboration with federal partners, held a landmark public hearing on September 14, 2026, to gather input on the future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs, drawing over 18,000 registered attendees. This hearing represents one of the earliest implementations of Executive Order 14401, which directs federal agencies to expedite research, review, and approval of psychedelic drugs for serious mental health conditions.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

OCC Proposes BSA/AML And Sanctions Compliance Standards For Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuers Under The GENIUS Act

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has proposed new regulations that would impose Bank Secrecy Act and sanctions compliance requirements on permitted payment stablecoin issuers under its jurisdiction. This rulemaking, coordinated with FinCEN and OFAC, establishes anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and sanctions program standards for stablecoin issuers as part of the broader implementation of the GENIUS Act framework.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

Federal Court Declares New Jersey's Cannabis Labor Peace Agreement Mandate Preempted By Federal Law: What Every Licensed Operator Needs To Know

A federal court in New Jersey has declared that state-mandated labor peace agreements for cannabis licensees are preempted by federal labor law, creating immediate questions for operators across the state. With the decision now under appeal to the Third Circuit and similar challenges advancing nationwide, licensed cannabis businesses must carefully evaluate their existing agreements and compliance obligations.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

IRC Section 280E And Cannabis Tax Planning: Recent Developments And Practical Considerations

The landscape surrounding Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code continues to evolve with President Trump's Executive Order on medical marijuana rescheduling, advancing litigation in New Mexico Top Organics v. Commissioner, and shifting regulatory signals. Cannabis taxpayers face critical decisions about taking "non-280E" positions on their tax returns while the IRS maintains its enforcement stance and the U.S. Tax Court case addressing common arguments remains pending.
United StatesCannabis & Hemp
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP