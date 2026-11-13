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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

President Trump Nominates Peter Feldman To Serve As CPSC Chairman And Commissioner

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President Trump has nominated Peter A. Feldman to serve as Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and to a new seven-year term as Commissioner. The nomination signals the administration's intent to maintain continuity of leadership at the CPSC during a period of heightened regulatory activity, with implications for businesses subject to product safety oversight and enforcement priorities.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Clay Marquez
Clay Marquez
David Kempen
David Kempen

What You Need to Know

  • Key takeaway #1

    President Trump has nominated Peter A. Feldman to serve as Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and to a new seven-year term as Commissioner, beginning October 27, 2026.

  • Key takeaway #2

    Feldman has served as Acting Chairman since January 2025 and, if confirmed, would continue leading the CPSC alongside Commissioners Karen Sessions and Brien Lorenze, reinforcing the Commission’s quorum and leadership continuity.

On November 10, 2026, President Trump nominated Peter A. Feldman to serve as Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and to serve another seven-year term as Commissioner. The nominations signal the administration’s intent to maintain continuity of leadership at the CPSC during a period of heightened regulatory activity.

1. Background, Nomination Details, and Why It Matters

Feldman has served as a CPSC Commissioner since October 2018, following his nomination and Senate confirmation during President Trump’s first administration. He became Acting Chairman in January 2025 and has continued to lead the agency through a period of leadership transitions. His nomination to a new seven-year Commissioner term would extend his tenure at the agency well beyond the current administration.

The nominations follow the recent Senate confirmations of Commissioners Karen Sessions and Brien Lorenze, both of whom joined Feldman earlier this year and restored the Commission’s quorum. If confirmed, Feldman would continue serving alongside Sessions and Lorenze, providing stability in the agency’s leadership and regulatory priorities.

The timing is also noteworthy. With the current congressional session drawing to a close and changes in congressional membership approaching in January, the administration may seek to secure Feldman’s confirmation before year-end. His confirmation would provide additional leadership stability at the CPSC as the agency enters 2027.

The CPSC Chairman plays a central role in setting the agency’s enforcement agenda and rulemaking priorities. Feldman’s continued leadership (now on a formalized, long-term basis) signals that the Commission’s current direction is likely to persist, but whether Sessions and Lorenze will align with his enforcement priorities remains to be seen. Moreover, a fully constituted Commission can now advance rulemakings, vote on enforcement actions, and issue guidance, actions it could not take without a quorum. If confirmed, companies that manufacture, import, or distribute consumer products should anticipate an active Commission in the months ahead and review their compliance programs against current and pending CPSC standards accordingly.

2. What Businesses Should Do Now

Companies subject to CPSC oversight or engaged in product safety matters should consider taking the following steps:

  1. Monitor the confirmation process. Track the Senate’s consideration of Feldman’s nomination. The confirmation timeline may affect the agency’s near-term regulatory calendar.
  2. Assess your CPSC regulatory exposure. A stabilized CPSC leadership may support active enforcement and rulemaking. Businesses should review their compliance programs against current and pending CPSC standards.
  3. Engage with the rulemaking process. If the CPSC advances rulemakings under Feldman’s confirmed chairmanship, affected businesses should participate in public comment periods to shape outcomes.
  4. Anticipate continuity in enforcement priorities. Businesses should evaluate how the agency’s current enforcement focus aligns with their product portfolios and address any compliance gaps proactively.

The nominations now await consideration by the Senate. We will continue monitoring developments in the confirmation process and their potential implications for the CPSC’s regulatory and enforcement priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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