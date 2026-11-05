Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Order Out Of Chaos: FCC's New TCPA Consent-Revocation Rules Go Into Effect On November 25, 2026

Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Contributor
Steptoe LLP

Steptoe LLP

Steptoe International (UK) LLP has built a strong reputation for providing top-quality regulatory,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Steptoe LLP

The Federal Communications Commission has published new consent-revocation rules that fundamentally reshape how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. These regulations, effective November 25, 2026, introduce standardized opt-out methods and category-specific revocation protocols designed to curb abusive litigation while maintaining consumer protection.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Daniel Blynn
Daniel Blynn
Travis West
Travis West

We previously covered the recent cottage industry of Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) opt-out evader litigations. These are cases where individuals purposefully reply to text messages with wordy and sometimes unclear responses purportedly requesting to opt-out from marketing text messages or telemarketing calls. In reality, such responses are intended to fool or confuse the back-end algorithms that accept and process such do-not-text requests. We also have written about the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) then-draft Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking from early September 2026, which would inject some level of common sense and order into an area of the law that is being purposefully abused by plaintiffs. 

Last week, the FCC published its new and final consent-revocation rules in the Federal Register. The rules go into effect on November 25, 2026 and should provide industry with a good layer of protection from baseless opt-out evader claims that have been running rampant. Specifically, in relevant part, the new consent-revocation rules will:

  • Allow telemarketers to designate an exclusive method by which a consumer who has previously provided his or her prior express written consent or otherwise invited or permitted telemarketing calls or marketing text messages (including through an established business relationship) to opt-out from receiving such calls or text messages in the future. No longer must telemarketers honor revocation requests made by consumers "using any reasonable method" as provided for in 47 C.F.R. § 64.1200(a)(10). As a result, telemarketers may use, among other things, specific standardized keywords in response to an incoming text (such as "STOP," "END," "CANCEL," "UNSUBSCRIBE," "QUIT," "REVOKE," or "OPT OUT"), or require consumers to visit a specific website or call a specific telephone number to make a do-not-call/revocation request. It bears noting that telemarketers must disclose the means by which consumers may opt-out and, with respect to text messaging, while a telemarketer need only identify one term to be used for revoking consent, it must honor any of the aforementioned standardized keywords as opt-out requests.
  • Allow callers and senders of text messages to interpret a revocation request as applying only to the specific category of informational call or text message as opposed to all autodialed and/or prerecorded message calls or text messages. In other words, an opt-out from calls about bill reminders would not constitute an opt-out for fraud alerts. But the FCC has "emphasize[d] that this specific modification [to the TCPA consent-revocation rules] affects only informational calls. . . . Revocation requests made in response to robocalls that contain an advertisement or constitute telemarketing revoke consent to all future robocalls containing an advertisement or that constitute telemarketing from that caller." For telemarketing calls and marketing text messages, a consumer need only make a single revocation request in order to opt-out of future telemarketing communications from or on behalf of that entity.

The FCC's new rule should help ebb the flow of opt-out evader complaints and demand letters that have plagued industry while, at the same time, providing clear instruction to consumers who truly do not wish to receive such calls or text messages on how to make such requests. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New York City’s Click-to-Cancel Rule: What Businesses Need To Know

New York City has enacted the nation's first municipal click-to-cancel rule, requiring businesses to provide clear disclosures, simple cancellation processes, and advance renewal notices for subscription services. With approximately 30 states already implementing similar regulations and the federal landscape in flux following the FTC's vacated rule, companies now face an increasingly complex patchwork of compliance obligations. The rule takes effect October 1, 2026, and imposes penalties ranging from $525 t
United StatesConsumer Protection
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Amway To Pay $225 Million Over Alleged False Earnings Claims And Fabricated Sales

The FTC and Washington state secured a record $225 million settlement from Amway and affiliated groups over allegations they misled recruits about earnings potential while pressuring them to buy products with little retail opportunity. The complaint reveals that over three-quarters of U.S. product volume was sold to IBOs themselves rather than retail customers, with fabricated sales reporting masking the recruitment-driven model. The settlement's injunctive provisions establish new standards for earnings cl
United StatesConsumer Protection
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

CONGRESS FIRES BACK?: New Bill Seeks To Revive Written Consent Rule Under TCPA

Congress has introduced the Stop Spam Calls Act, directing the FCC to revise the definition of prior express written consent under the TCPA to require one-to-one seller consent and logical relevance between sellers and website content. This legislative move comes as the Fifth Circuit questions whether written consent is even required under the TCPA, creating a fascinating tension between congressional intent and judicial interpretation that could reshape telemarketing compliance.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

The Coming State-Law Litigation Wave Of 2026-27: “Subscription Trap” Class Actions

State-law class actions targeting automatic renewal and subscription practices are accelerating, creating significant litigation risk for companies that rely on recurring revenue models. Recent settlements demonstrate that even technical compliance failures can lead to seven-figure exposure, with California, Illinois, and Virginia statutes driving the most aggressive litigation.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

NCAA Enjoined From Enforcing New Fifth-Year Eligibility Rule

A federal court has issued a nationwide injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing its new five-year eligibility rule against Division I athletes who graduated high school in 2022. The ruling creates immediate compliance challenges for athletic departments as they navigate roster management, revenue-sharing caps, and potential penalties while the NCAA appeals the decision.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Weekly Sanctions Update: September 14, 2026

The Treasury Department intensifies economic pressure on Iran through Operation Economic Outcast, suspending aviation licenses and sanctioning dozens of entities while implementing a presumption of denial for Iran-related transactions. Meanwhile, new enforcement actions target Chinese cybercrime platforms, Ecuadorian terrorist organizations, and Israeli settlers, as Congress considers comprehensive Russia-Iran sanctions legislation.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

The Analysts' Brief: The US-Russia Diesel Deal

The Trump administration's October 2025 diesel deal with Russia promises temporary sanctions relief to ease US fuel prices before midterm elections, but analysts question whether the limited supply will meaningfully impact global markets or represent a lasting shift in US-Russia relations. The agreement has already strained transatlantic partnerships and US-Ukraine cooperation while raising compliance uncertainties for businesses navigating evolving sanctions regimes.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Sanctions Update: October 26, 2026

This comprehensive sanctions update examines the US Department of Homeland Security's exclusion order on DeepSeek AI products across federal agencies, exploring implications for US-China tech competition and potential escalation in AI controls. The analysis covers recent international sanctions developments including Iran's shadow fleet network, intellectual property theft enforcement, and evolving regulatory measures across US, EU, and Asia-Pacific jurisdictions.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Weekly Sanctions Update: September 21, 2026

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 has become law, imposing sweeping sanctions on Russian officials, financial institutions, and shadow fleet vessels while authorizing tariffs up to 100 percent on major purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas. How will these new measures impact global trade relationships, particularly with China and India as the largest buyers of Russian crude?
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP