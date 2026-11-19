On October 27, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) 2026 Consumer Protection Fall Conference held its public day with panels on emerging trends in consumer protection and new challenges in the marketplace for government enforcers.

Brian Schwalb, Attorney General of the District of Columbia and Dave Sunday, Attorney General of Pennsylvania (and Co-Chair of the NAAG bipartisan Consumer Protection Committee) opened up the conference with praise for the success of bipartisan efforts in cases involving fee disclosure, social media platforms, online ticket sales, online gambling, and AI.

The three panels that followed, described below, shared two themes in common: the increasingly complicated world of wellness and health related advertising and the increasing attention from some enforcers on brand responsibility for the unscripted promotions of their products.

The Pursuit of Wellness: CP Risks in the Modern Health, Beauty, and Longevity Economy

One researcher panelist explained that Americans, particularly younger Americans, are increasingly seeking out health information from social media. In response, industry is engaging with health influencers to advertise, but brands must continue to monitor those campaigns to ensure that influencers do not make claims on their behalf that cannot be substantiated.

Some panelists highlighted concerns with the rise of social media marketing of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, including those unapproved by the FDA or marketed as “Research Use Only.”

As a result, the panel urged more state AG action to enforce UDAP statutes and drug misbranding statutes against the marketers of unapproved weight loss drugs.

Agentic AI

The second panel covered both the promise and the potential for consumer harm from agentic AI from the perspectives of those in the industry, including Ben Rossen from OpenAI, a consumer advocate, and an academic.

All of the panelists agreed that one danger to consumers is the exposure of private data particularly through the use of recursive delegation to other bots to complete a task.

The panel also noted that AI company management should designate personnel to be responsible for knowing how a particular AI is using a database, as some emerging problems are not with the development of a product but with its continued monitoring.

Lastly, the panel discussed recent legislation at the state level addressing AI marketing including bans on using nonconsensual images, bans on the use of AI-generated depictions of political candidates, and prohibitions on the unlawful use of AI in hiring and access to housing.

When the Medium is the Message: Influencer Marketing Compliance with Consumer Protection Laws

Panelists from the Better Business Bureau’s National Advertising Division (NAD) and Truth in Advertising (TINA) described a new era of marketing that is increasingly reliant on first-person testimonials via social media.

The panelist representing NAD noted that while “influencer” is not defined by the FTC, “endorsement” is defined through the FTC Endorsement Guides and the FTC’s Consumer Reviews and Testimonials Rule. Both panelists focused on health claims being marketed through influencers, asserting that health claims should be substantiated by competent and reliable evidence of efficacy.

The NAD panelist posited that an AI-generated influencer cannot make health claims based on purported personal experience with a product because an AI model has no health, physical condition or personal experience, and thus cannot be a bona fide user of the marketed product.

TINA’s panelist expressed concerns about brands using influencers with young audiences to market products designed for adults or otherwise considered inappropriate for youth consumers. In particular, she highlighted examples of young influencers marketing weight loss apps and highly caffeinated energy drinks, pointing to Texas’ recent lawsuit against Celsius alleging direct marketing to minors.

TINA’s panelist also observed the increasing use of influencers to promote direct marketing businesses, and she noted that the FTC considers some lifestyle representations to qualify as earnings claims. For example, she highlighted a joint lawsuit filed last year by the FTC and Nevada against an investment training program marketing to younger consumers, including college students, using earnings claims.

Both panelists emphasized that brands remain responsible for unscripted testimonial advertising and should train and monitor influencers and take corrective action when necessary.

Takeaways

The topics of these panels confirm state AG consumer protection staff remain interested in appropriate marketing disclosures to minors and are increasingly focused on the use of influencers (including minors themselves) making health-related claims. As AI plays a greater role in business and advertising, monitoring its impacts and disclosing or, at times, prohibiting its use to align with consumer expectations and existing federal and state laws will remain areas of potential enforcement.