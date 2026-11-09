Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

FTC’s Dollar General Suit Confirms Affordability Is On The Agenda

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Contributor
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC

Founded more than 40 years ago as a boutique law firm servicing the entertainment and arts...

View firm profile
Explore more from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC

The FTC's lawsuit against Dollar General reveals a pattern of pricing discrepancies where customers were routinely charged more at checkout than advertised prices on shelves, tags, and promotional materials. With 20 states joining the federal action and evidence spanning thousands of stores, the case demonstrates how operational failures in price accuracy can escalate into major enforcement actions. The complaint alleges the retailer knew about systematic overcharging through internal audits, state inspecti

United StatesConsumer Protection
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Author LinkedIn connections

If you were at the ANA Masters of Advertising Law Conference in Huntington Beach this week, one theme kept coming up: pricing is a major FTC priority. The Commission's new lawsuit against Dollar General, filed a week before the conference, shows what that looks like in practice.

On October 26, the FTC and 20 states sued Dollar General in the Middle District of Tennessee alleging that the retailer routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices on its shelves, price tags, and ads. Dollar General denies the allegations. In a public statement, the company said its goal is “100% accuracy between shelf and register prices in every store,” while acknowledging that “occasional price discrepancies can occur.” It also said it cooperated with the FTC’s investigation, made a counteroffer for a monetary settlement before the suit was filed, and will defend the case vigorously.

Dollar General calls itself “America’s neighborhood general store.” The complaint notes that roughly 80% of its stores are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people, and that about 75% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of one. Households earning $35,000 or less account for 60% of its revenue, and it sells around 2,000 items for $1 or less.

According to the complaint, the overcharges show up in every place Dollar General advertises a price: weekly circulars, in-store shelf tags and promotional signs, and its own app and website. The pleading quotes dozens of consumer complaints. In one, Twinkies with a $2.50 shelf price rang up at $3.50. In another, eggs tagged at $3.25 rang up at $4.50. Others involve “buy one, get one” and multi-buy deals from the circular that never came off at the register, and sale signs left up after the sale had ended.

The FTC also did its own testing. Between January and April 2026, investigators made undercover purchases at Dollar General stores in Ohio, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The complaint alleges that every one of those buys resulted in overcharges, with error rates ranging from 8.5% in Baltimore to 22.4% in Cleveland. In one store, the running list of items and prices at checkout faced only the employee, so the shopper couldn't easily check what they were being charged.

State inspections tell a similar story. Most states use a NIST price-verification procedure under which a store fails if more than 2% of sampled items are mispriced. The complaint alleges that Dollar General failed more than 39% of inspections in Kansas, 53% of inspections in New Mexico in early 2026, and more than 45% in Utah, where one store failed ten inspections in a row. Dollar General also logged at least 29,265 complaints categorized as “Did Not Honor Marked Price” between January 2023 and March 2026, from all 48 states where it operates.

The complaint also explains how the FTC says this happens. Dollar General changes prices weekly, and those changes are usually increases. The register updates right away, but stores are supposed to swap out the shelf tags during a weekly five-hour “Compliance Tuesday” shift. According to the FTC, thinly staffed stores often don’t get it done, so the shelf shows the old, lower price while the register charges the new one. The complaint even cites a press report of a former employee who said she sometimes threw away new price tags.

Legally, the FTC’s theory is simple. It says Dollar General represented that consumers would pay the advertised price, consumers paid more, and that is deception under Section 5. But the FTC also adds a Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act count. Its theory there is that the false price representations were used to get consumers’ card and bank account information at checkout. The FTC has used this approach before, including in its Greystar case, and it’s worth watching because GLB claims open the door to consumer redress as though a trade regulation rule had been violated. The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction, monetary relief, and civil penalties, and each state brings its own claims under its consumer protection and weights and measures laws.

This case is about as kitchen-table as it gets. In announcing the suit, BCP Director Christopher Mufarrige said Dollar General had harmed “communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last.” He also tied the case to “the agency’s commitment to lowering costs for consumers.”

None of this is new messaging. At the NAD conference last year, Commissioner Meador said the agency would focus on “kitchen table issues,” meaning everyday economic issues that hit family budgets. Mufarrige made the same point to ANA members in May. He said the Commission is focused on “affordable goods, services, and housing,” and he listed the agency’s price transparency cases on tickets, cars, prescription drugs, rental housing, and groceries as proof that it is “working hard to ensure affordability.” He also offered an easy test for pricing cases: “The company represented the price as X, and it turned out the real price consumers had to pay was more than X.”

Pricing is clearly on the FTC’s mind beyond shelf tags, too. Personalized pricing, the use of personal data to set what different consumers pay, is another topic the agency is focused on, as our colleague Andrew Folks recently wrote.

The part of the complaint that should get in-house counsel’s attention is the “knew and didn’t fix it” narrative. The FTC leans on Dollar General’s own audits and reports, failed state inspections, past settlements, and press coverage to argue that the company knew about the problem and didn’t fix it. Since 2019, the company has entered into seven settlements with six state Attorneys General and consumer protection agencies over pricing accuracy, paying more than $6 million. It has also faced eight class actions since 2022. The complaint says a December 2025 article in The Guardian about dollar store overcharges prompted significant internal discussion, including at the CEO level.

That matches what Mufarrige told ANA in May. He said consumer protection problems often arise “when problems are identified and then ignored.” When a company’s own analysis shows consumers aren’t making informed decisions, he said, “that is a consumer protection problem and we expect good corporate citizens to remedy that problem.”

A few practical takeaways for companies here:

  • Make sure your price claims in advertising, online, shelf tags, and promotional signs match what you actually charge at checkout.
  • Treat internal pricing audits and complaint trends as legal risk signals, not just operational metrics.
  • Make sure the register honors the conditions on your offers.

Shelf-price and checkout-price discrepancies have traditionally been the province of state and local weights-and-measures authorities. The Dollar General case shows that these issues are no longer just a matter of local enforcement. With 20 states joining the FTC, brands should expect federal and state regulators to work together on everyday pricing practices, not just higher-profile issues like hidden fees and subscriptions. The case also shows how seemingly small discrepancies, repeated across thousands of stores and left uncorrected for years, can become the basis for a major federal enforcement action.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New York City’s Click-to-Cancel Rule: What Businesses Need To Know

New York City has enacted the nation's first municipal click-to-cancel rule, requiring businesses to provide clear disclosures, simple cancellation processes, and advance renewal notices for subscription services. With approximately 30 states already implementing similar regulations and the federal landscape in flux following the FTC's vacated rule, companies now face an increasingly complex patchwork of compliance obligations. The rule takes effect October 1, 2026, and imposes penalties ranging from $525 t
United StatesConsumer Protection
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Amway To Pay $225 Million Over Alleged False Earnings Claims And Fabricated Sales

The FTC and Washington state secured a record $225 million settlement from Amway and affiliated groups over allegations they misled recruits about earnings potential while pressuring them to buy products with little retail opportunity. The complaint reveals that over three-quarters of U.S. product volume was sold to IBOs themselves rather than retail customers, with fabricated sales reporting masking the recruitment-driven model. The settlement's injunctive provisions establish new standards for earnings cl
United StatesConsumer Protection
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

CONGRESS FIRES BACK?: New Bill Seeks To Revive Written Consent Rule Under TCPA

Congress has introduced the Stop Spam Calls Act, directing the FCC to revise the definition of prior express written consent under the TCPA to require one-to-one seller consent and logical relevance between sellers and website content. This legislative move comes as the Fifth Circuit questions whether written consent is even required under the TCPA, creating a fascinating tension between congressional intent and judicial interpretation that could reshape telemarketing compliance.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

The Coming State-Law Litigation Wave Of 2026-27: “Subscription Trap” Class Actions

State-law class actions targeting automatic renewal and subscription practices are accelerating, creating significant litigation risk for companies that rely on recurring revenue models. Recent settlements demonstrate that even technical compliance failures can lead to seven-figure exposure, with California, Illinois, and Virginia statutes driving the most aggressive litigation.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

NCAA Enjoined From Enforcing New Fifth-Year Eligibility Rule

A federal court has issued a nationwide injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing its new five-year eligibility rule against Division I athletes who graduated high school in 2022. The ruling creates immediate compliance challenges for athletic departments as they navigate roster management, revenue-sharing caps, and potential penalties while the NCAA appeals the decision.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Amway To Pay $225 Million Over Alleged False Earnings Claims And Fabricated Sales

The FTC and Washington state secured a record $225 million settlement from Amway and affiliated groups over allegations they misled recruits about earnings potential while pressuring them to buy products with little retail opportunity. The complaint reveals that over three-quarters of U.S. product volume was sold to IBOs themselves rather than retail customers, with fabricated sales reporting masking the recruitment-driven model. The settlement's injunctive provisions establish new standards for earnings cl
United StatesConsumer Protection
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

UMG v. DistroKid: When AI Becomes A Consumer Protection Issue

Universal Music Group's lawsuit against DistroKid raises a critical question about AI disclosure in consumer markets: when does the use of artificial intelligence become material information that must be disclosed to consumers? The case centers on allegations that DistroKid distributed mass-generated AI music while creating the impression it was created by legitimate human artists, potentially violating existing consumer protection laws even without specific AI disclosure requirements.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

Selling Company Data For AI Training: What To Know Before You Say Yes

AI developers are seeking new sources of training data, including internal operational data like Slack messages, emails, and company documents. Companies are now receiving offers to sell their workplace data, but such transactions raise complex legal questions around data rights, privacy commitments, employee protections, and long-term competitive risks that require careful evaluation before proceeding.
United StatesPrivacy
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

FTC Issues Guidance On "Price Transparency" For Auto Dealers

The Federal Trade Commission has issued new guidance requiring auto dealers to display transparent, all-inclusive pricing in their advertisements, mandating that the advertised price must be the actual amount any consumer can pay, excluding only government-required charges. The comprehensive FAQ addresses critical questions about how dealers should handle document fees, online pricing displays, representative photos, and responsibilities shared between dealers, third-party advertisers, and OEMs.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

California Legislation: End-Of-Session Check-In

California's legislature has sent a comprehensive package of privacy, AI, and advertising bills to Governor Newsom's desk, with decisions due by September 30, 2026. The legislation addresses sensitive personal information protections, data broker obligations, AI-powered chatbot regulations, and digital replica rights, potentially reshaping how businesses handle consumer data and automated decision-making systems. Will these bills become law and set new national standards for technology regulation?
United StatesPrivacy
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

Not Just A Selfie: The New BIPA Theory Aimed At Generative AI

Illinois resident Scott Wilson has filed a putative class action against xAI, alleging that its Grok chatbot violates the Biometric Information Privacy Act by capturing facial geometry scans when users upload selfies for analysis or editing. This case represents a significant expansion of BIPA litigation into the generative AI space, where multimodal models routinely process human faces as ordinary inputs without explicit biometric collection disclosures.
United StatesPrivacy
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

Update Your App (Again): California's Digital Age Assurance Act Takes Effect January 1, 2027

California's Digital Age Assurance Act (DAAA) is set to fundamentally reshape how operating system providers and app developers handle age verification, with its January 1, 2027 effective date rapidly approaching. The law creates a comprehensive system where operating systems collect age information and provide age-band signals to developers, effectively eliminating the ability for companies to claim ignorance about whether their users are children.
United StatesPrivacy
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC