Welcome to Food and Beverage News and Trends. This regular publication by DLA Piper lawyers focuses on helping clients navigate the ever-changing business, legal, and regulatory landscape.

FDA announces Food Traceability Rule exemption for some small businesses. On October 9, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the availability of a draft guidance for industry, Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods: Enforcement Policy for Certain Retail Food Establishments and Restaurants. If finalized, the guidance would provide for enforcement discretion with respect to certain small restaurants and retail food establishments (RFEs) subject to the Food Traceability Rule. Currently, RFEs and restaurants with an average annual monetary value of food sold or provided during the previous three-year period of no more than USD250,000 are exempt from the traceability requirements. The proposed guidance would extend enforcement discretion to establishments whose average monetary value of food sold or provided during the previous three-year period is greater than USD250,000 but not more than USD1 million, adjusted for inflation using 2020 data as the baseline. FDA states that the new guidance would provide compliance relief to numerous smaller RFEs and restaurants while maintaining the intended public health benefits of the rule. FDA is accepting public comments on the draft guidance through November 23.

USDA submits proposed rule on bioengineered food labeling. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has submitted a proposed rule to the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for interagency review addressing deficiencies in the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard identified in Natural Grocers et al. v. Rollins. The Ninth Circuit held that USDA erred in generally excluding highly refined foods from the definition of “bioengineered foods” where modified genetic material is no longer detectable and directed prospective vacatur of provisions allowing QR-code and text-message disclosure options. On remand, in August 2026, the US District Court for the Northern District of California ordered the non-detectability provision vacated effective January 1, 2028. USDA’s proposed rulemaking, National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard–Court Remand, is intended to address the issues identified in the agency’s 2018 final rule.

Canada: Competition Bureau investigates minimum advertised grocery pricing policies. The Competition Bureau has launched an investigation into minimum advertised pricing policies in the retail grocery sector. Such policies set a floor on the price at which retailers can advertise a product, even if they still sell it for less. The Bureau explains that these policies, which can be imposed by suppliers or negotiated between suppliers and retailers, set the lowest price at which a retailer can advertise a product. The retailer may be selling the product for a lower price but is unable to advertise that competitive price. The Bureau is examining whether the policies make bargains harder to find, blunt competition among grocers, and put new and discount stores at a disadvantage. The Bureau is asking industry participants and consumers to provide input on their experiences with these policies and how they impact grocery pricing. The information gathered will also be considered in the Bureau’s broader examination of competition across the food supply chain, launched in June. The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers cautioned that advertised price floors can protect independents because large chains have more leverage to negotiate lower supplier prices.

FDA holds webinar on GRAS overhaul. On October 15, FDA hosted a virtual webinar to discuss its proposed rule to enhance oversight of uses of substances added to human and animal food that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS). The August proposal would make GRAS notifications mandatory for substances added to human and animal food, including certain substances already in use, while retaining the option for industry to establish independent GRAS conclusions. The agency is seeking public comment on the proposal through December 9 and has, to date, received nearly 600 comments. The webinar is FDA’s first engagement with the public on the rule; no formal stakeholder meetings have been announced. The webinar was recorded and may be viewed here.

FDA issues final rule on salt substitutes to reduce sodium content in standardized foods. On October 9, FDA issued a final rule to permit the use of salt substitutes in foods with standards of identity (SOI) that specify salt (sodium chloride) as a required or optional ingredient. The final rule gives food manufacturers the flexibility to reduce the content of sodium in food products, with an aim to facilitate innovation and the production of healthier standardized foods. Prior to this rule, 139 SOIs allowed or required the addition of salt but did not permit the use of salt substitutes in these foods. The final rule supports the Make America Healthy Again initiative and FDA’s broader sodium reduction efforts, including the targets set out in the multi-phase Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals issued in 2024, which encourage industry to gradually reduce the sodium content of products across the US food supply. The rule is effective December 14, 2026. FDA is accepting objections and requests for a hearing on amendments to standards of identity for dairy products by November 12.

Pennsylvania advances baby food heavy-metals bill. The Pennsylvania House has passed HB 507, which would establish action levels for certain heavy metals in baby food and prohibit the sale or distribution of products exceeding those limits. The bill sets limits of ten parts per billion (ppb) for total arsenic, five ppb each for lead and cadmium, and two ppb for mercury. It would also require the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to adopt any lower limits subsequently established by FDA, conduct representative sampling of baby food manufactured in the state, and require tested products to bear labeling identifying contaminant levels. The legislation includes an expiration provision tied to enactment of “substantially similar” federal legislation and, if enacted, would take effect one year after becoming law.

Governor Newsom signs bill restricting certain dietary supplement sales to California minors. California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 2030, which prohibits the sale and delivery of over-the-counter diet pills or dietary supplements for weight loss or muscle building to individuals under age 18. As we noted last month, the bill considers a dietary supplement to be any product that is labeled, marketed, or otherwise represented for the purpose of achieving weight loss or building muscle if the product 1) bears statements or images that express or imply such purposes or 2) contains a steroid, creatine, green tea extract, raspberry ketone, Garcinia cambogia, green coffee bean extract, or an ingredient approved by the FDA for weight loss or muscle building. Sellers, whether online or brick-and-mortar, will be required to comply with new age-verification requirements covering such products either by consulting an outside database or via a shipping method that requires an adult to sign and show government-issued identification at delivery. AB 2030 is effective beginning January 1, 2027.

Illinois federal court largely denies motions to dismiss in frozen potato price-fixing litigation. The US District Court for the District of Northern Illinois has largely denied the defendants’ motions to dismiss in the In re Frozen Potato Products Antitrust Litigation. The case involves purchaser classes alleging that Lamb Weston, McCain, J.R. Simplot, and Cavendish conspired to fix frozen potato prices in violation of Sections 1 and 3 of the Sherman Act, in part by sharing sensitive sales and pricing data through Circana’s PotatoTrack platform. The court found that the plaintiffs plausibly alleged parallel price increases supported by “plus factors” indicative of an agreement, including the PotatoTrack data exchange and a highly concentrated market.

Farm Credit Canada opens CAD1 billion financing intake for major food-processing projects. Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has opened the first phase of expressions of interest (EOI) for its new CAD1 billion Agri-food Project Finance Fund. The fund is a key commitment under the National Food Security Strategy and is aimed at mid-market, capital-intensive agri-food infrastructure that increases domestic processing capacity, and the launch was paired with a CAD150 million FCC Capital investment in Velocity Agri-Capital Partners, which will target agrifood and agritech opportunities across the value chain. The deadline for submission to commence an assessment is November 13.

Canada: Chicken marketing quotas set for the October 18–December 12 period. Amendments to the Canadian Chicken Marketing Quota Regulations setting production and marketing limits for period A-205, which runs from October 18 to December 12, have been published in the Canada Gazette. The amendments come into force on October 18 and allocate 319,146,571 kilograms (live weight) of production subject to federal and provincial quotas, plus 6,298,021 kilograms of market-development quota and 2,197,546 kilograms of specialty chicken quota.

Ottawa invests up to CAD3.8 million in Canadian pork market diversification. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has announced up to CAD3.8 million to promote the Verified Canadian Pork brand through the AgriMarketing Program to expand market access, consumer awareness, and export opportunities. The project will promote Canadian pork in new and emerging markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

FDA’s response to Cyclospora shifts to prevention. On October 2, FDA laid out 10 actions to prevent future Cyclospora outbreaks ahead of and during the 2027 growing season. The list of actions begins with publication of an Outbreak Investigation Report discussing the historically large 2026 cyclosporiasis outbreak. Other actions include increasing surveillance, expanding Foreign Supplier Verification Program inspections, collaborating with Mexican agencies and enhancing laboratory capacity in Mexico, conducting more outreach with growers, and convening expert panels on worker health and hygiene, water usage, and wastewater monitoring. The agency will also work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to align Cyclospora genotyping methods and explore alternative data sources and tools to monitor environmental factors that could increase risk. The announcement came as FDA closed its investigation of the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce grown by Taylor Farms de Mexico, which resulted in at least 12,883 cases across 21 US states, including 570 hospitalizations and two deaths. CDC declared the outbreak over on September 11.

CFIA’s fall import controls on US romaine lettuce are now in force. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) temporary Safe Food for Canadians license conditions for fresh US romaine lettuce and salad mixes containing romaine took effect on September 24 and will remain in place until December 17. Romaine harvested outside California’s Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties may be imported only if the importer obtains proof of origin showing the state and county of harvest. CFIA notes that this is unchanged from the 2025 requirements. For produce from those counties, importers may now rely on evidence that their supplier participates in the industry’s Romaine Test & Learn Program or, as in prior years, on a certificate of analysis for each shipment showing no detectable E. coli O157:H7. The CFIA has discontinued the importer attestation form and the requirement to upload supporting documents with the import declaration, but importers must still retain those records and produce them on request.

Senate passes Making America's Food Safer Act. On September 28, the US Senate unanimously passed S 4974, the Making America’s Food Safer Act. Co-sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), the bill aims to enhance coordination among federal, state, and local entities regarding food safety information and protocols. Currently, the agency is bound by regulations governing the sharing of certain data, including surveillance data on foodborne illness outbreaks, laboratory funding, facility inspection records, recall information, and consumer complaints. S 4974 would allow FDA to share unredacted food safety information with state and local regulatory agencies. The bill would also expand the use of FDA’s third-party certificate program, which currently focuses on imported foods, to allow FDA to consider the result of those audits in prioritization of inspections of domestic entities, aiming to improve efficiency and relieve FDA of certain administrative burdens. The measure would further authorize the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to destroy any FDA-regulated product that presents a significant public health risk, helping to close a loophole known as “port shopping,” the practice of rerouting FDA-regulated products that have been rejected at one US port of entry to a different port. The bill has been sent to the US House of Representatives.

FDA releases FY 2024 Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program Report. FDA has announced the availability of its annual Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program Report for Fiscal Year 2024, summarizing results from FDA’s pesticide monitoring program for FY 2024. The report, released on September 30, found that pesticide residues measured in the US food supply were generally in compliance with tolerances established by the US Environmental Protection Agency. FDA is responsible for enforcing EPA-established pesticide tolerances, or maximum allowable residue levels, for domestic foods shipped in interstate commerce or foods imported into the US. A total of 3,528 human food samples were tested. The report found that 98.2 percent of domestic samples and 84.4 percent of import samples were compliant with federal regulations. No pesticide chemical residues were detected in 36.8 percent of domestic samples and 36.5 percent of import samples. FDA also analyzed 306 total animal food samples, finding that 93.5 percent of domestic samples and 91.5 percent of import samples were compliant with federal regulations. No pesticide chemical residues were detected in 47.1 percent of domestic samples and 42.5 percent of import samples. In concurrence with the release of the report, FDA also updated its Pesticide Report Data Dashboard, which allows users to examine data underlying FDA’s summaries.

Health Canada: updates on pesticide use.

Health Canada is consulting on Regulatory Proposal PRO2026-04, which would create a national pesticide use information framework , a structured approach to identifying, collecting, managing, and using real-world pesticide use information in regulatory decisions. The framework ranges from general agronomic and use practices to detailed product-specific application data needed for risk assessments and risk-management options. Comments are being accepted until November 7.

, a structured approach to identifying, collecting, managing, and using real-world pesticide use information in regulatory decisions. The framework ranges from general agronomic and use practices to detailed product-specific application data needed for risk assessments and risk-management options. Comments are being accepted until November 7. Furthermore, Health Canada is consulting on a proposed policy that would allow certain non-conventional and microbial pesticides to be used in vertical farms, a setting for which no pest control products are currently registered. Under the proposal, a product already registered for a given crop, site, and pest in a greenhouse could be extended to the same use in a vertical farm through a label amendment filed by the registrant as a notifiable change. Conventional pesticides fall outside the pathway, vertical farms would be required to follow the greenhouse label directions and restrictions, and labels for Commercial and Restricted Class products would also prohibit use in a vertical farm whose ventilation system is shared with public spaces or residential areas. The proposal is open for comment until October 24.

Ottawa announces CAD1 billion Food-Link fund for food terminals and regional hubs. On October 5, Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald and Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson announced the upcoming launch of the CAD1 billion Food-Link Fund, a key component of the CAD3.2 billion National Food Security Strategy. The fund will support two programs: a Food Terminal Fund for building and expanding wholesale food terminals, where farmers, food businesses, and independent retailers can buy and sell outside supply systems controlled by large retailers, and a Food Hub Program for regional hubs offering storage, processing, distribution, and market connections. Intake closes December 11, with applicants first submitting an expression of interest before selected projects are invited to file a full proposal.

USDA’s WASDE report: unexpectedly higher forecast for corn and soybeans. On October 9, USDA released the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, raising its forecast for US corn yield to 181.2 bushels per acre, from 178.5 bushels per acre in September. The increase exceeded market expectations and sent corn futures sharply lower. USDA also raised its soybean yield forecast to a record 53.1 bushels per acre and forecast record production of approximately 4.56 billion bushels.

USDA final rule restructures approach to funding renewable energy projects on farms. On October 1, USDA’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBCS) issued a final rule restructuring the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), changing how it will support farmers who seek to install solar arrays and wind turbines. Under the new REAP structure, projects must be fully built and operational before applicants apply for funding, and applications must include 12 months of actual energy production or savings data as well as 12 months of pre-installation data. The rule therefore shifts REAP to a post-completion, performance-validated model, with awards based on documented output, energy savings, costs, and system performance. According to the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, REAP has helped fund more than 19,000 energy projects by American farmers and small business owners in the last decade. USDA is accepting public comments on the final rule through November 2.

American Academy of Pediatrics endorses ban on sales of raw milk. In a policy statement issued on October 5, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) endorsed a ban on the sale or distribution of unpasteurized milk and milk products throughout the US. The policy statement cites decades of evidence that raw milk and milk products can expose consumers to serious foodborne pathogens and potentially result in life-threatening illness and miscarriage. The AAP statement also highlights the emerging risk to raw milk consumers from highly pathogenic avian influenza and notes that pasteurization greatly reduces the risk of illness. Federal law prohibits the interstate sale or distribution of packaged raw milk for human consumption; raw milk products remain legal in 27 US states.

CFIA proposes approving liquid buttermilk and liquid skim milk as livestock feed ingredients. Having completed its safety and efficacy evaluation, CFIA is proposing to add liquid buttermilk and liquid skim milk as single-ingredient feeds to Part 2 of the Canadian Feed Ingredients Table under the Feeds Regulations, 2024. Each product would be permitted as a source of dietary energy and protein, would need to be pasteurized, meet human-consumption standards, and be free of harmful microorganisms. The products could come from cattle, bison, water buffalo, goats, or sheep. Labels would require a bilingual “This ingredient is perishable” statement and guarantees for minimum lactose and crude protein and maximum crude fat and ash, and liquid skim milk could contain no more than 0.3 percent milk fat. Listing in Part 2 reflects the products’ high moisture and microbial-growth risk and supports verification of origin, composition and contaminants. Dairy processors, feed manufacturers and livestock stakeholders may comment or submit scientific data until October 23.

New World Screwworm update.

With the reopening of the border to Mexican livestock at the Douglas and Santa Teresa, Arizona ports, Mexican feeder cattle have begun entering the US at a steady pace. Most of the new arrivals are reportedly feeder cattle that will spend months in the feeding system; analysts are observing that their impact on the availability and pricing of beef will therefore be incremental and long term. Early this month, USDA stated that cattle-on-feed inventory as of September 1 was up one percent compared to September 2025.

The latest case of New World Screwworm (NWS) in the US was confirmed on October 2, in a dog in Brewster County, Texas. This brings the total number of US cases in this outbreak to 53. Of the latest confirmed US cases, none have been in cattle.

As part of the ongoing US–Mexico Joint Action Strategy to eradicate NWS from the US, more than one billion sterile NWS flies have been released in Texas this year, USDA reported.

On October 9, the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) announced a new emergency rule setting out import requirements for warm-blooded animals entering Colorado from other states’ established NWS Infested Zones. The rule clarifies import protocols for such animals, which include mandatory pre-movement inspection, Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) issued within five days, entry permits, authorized treatments for open wounds, and post-arrival inspections. It also empowers Colorado officials to 1) quarantine animals that do not comply with the rule’s requirements or 2) order the animals’ return to their places of origin.

Avian flu update.