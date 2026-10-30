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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

DON’T GET CONFUSED!: Court Holds There Is Still A Private Right Of Action Under TCPA’s 227(b) For Text Messages–Even If Not Under 227(c)

Troutman Amin LLP
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A federal court in Texas distinguishes between two critical TCPA provisions, finding that while text messages can support a private right of action under Section 227(b)'s regulated technology provision...

United StatesConsumer Protection
Eric Troutman
Eric Troutman
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Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $299.00 (and rising)

A lot of focus on whether SMS are subject to the TCPA– and there should be as these rules are changing.

But it is important to note these rules are NOT monolithic.

There are two critical provisions of the TCPA generally and the differences between the two play out everywhere in TCPA jurisprudence– including in the SMS vs. calls debate.

Remember the TCPA includes a regulated technology section (227(b) [and by the way I coined the term “regulated technology” in this context so if you hear anyone else using that phrase just know it came from me]) and a DNC regulation section (227(c)).

The private right of action under 227(b) allows “any person” to sue for “a violation” of the statute’s prohibition banning “any call” made using regulated technology without consent– very broad.

The private right of action under 227(c), however, applies only when a registrant on the DNC receives two or more “telephone calls” in a 12 month period.

The difference between the wording of these two provisions drives the outcome of SMS suits brought under each of the two provisions.

For instance in Taylor v. OffersPDQ, 2026 WL 2998370 (S.D. Tex. Oct. 1, 2026) the court granted default judgment to the Plaintiff on the 227(b) portion of his claim but not his 227(c) portion–although both claims arose out of SMS to his phone.

On the 227(b) claim the court cited Supreme Court authority (Campbell Ewald) that acknowledged SMS can be calls for 227(b) purposes. The Court stated that until SCOTUS or the Fifth Circuit changes its mind the court must allow a private right of action under 227(b).

Under 227(c), however, the court reached a different result. Because only one message was received during a single year on each claim a judgment in favor of Plaintiff could not be entered.

Now Taylor does not directly say “there is a private right of action under 227(b) and not (c)” but that appears to be the state of the law in many jurisdictions right now and Taylor highlights the critical statutory distinctions between the two sections.

Look, if you want this kind of nuanced analysis of the law–that 99.9% of lawyers cannot give you– you NEED to attend Law Conference of Champions V. My TCPA presentation at this show is ALWAYS my most comprehensive of the year– and nobody will give you the analysis you need better than the Czar himself. As I type you can get tickets for less than $300.00!!! But prices rise daily so get in now!

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Chat soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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