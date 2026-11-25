Overview

Alcohol-beverage companies continue to face an active legal and regulatory environment as courts, regulators, and policymakers address state licensing decisions, import restrictions, federal limits on home distilling, and labeling claims involving imported spirits.

Recent developments highlight the importance of monitoring state alcohol licensing criteria, cross-border trade restrictions, federal litigation affecting spirits production, and judicial treatment of foreign regulatory determinations in labeling disputes.

In depth

State roundup

New York court allows Commerce Clause claims to proceed against SLA

A New York court recently allowed Commerce Clause claims to proceed against the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) based on the SLA’s denial of a retail liquor license to Lakeside Enterprises. Lakeside, which is wholly owned by the Cayuga Nation, sought a license for a location on the Nation’s reservation.

The SLA denied the application based on nearby competitors, declining or stagnant sales, and the agency’s view that Lakeside’s offerings were not sufficiently distinctive. The court declined to dismiss the claims. It found that the SLA’s written criticism of Lakeside’s unwillingness to commit to selling a specific percentage of New York products supported a claim that the decision discriminated against out-of-state products.

This case underscores the importance of carefully evaluating whether state alcohol licensing decisions or application criteria could be viewed as favoring in-state products over out-of-state products.

Federal updates

Federal developments address trade restrictions, home distilling, and imported-spirits labeling

Recent federal developments highlight escalating alcohol trade restrictions, pending US Supreme Court review of home distilling limits, and judicial deference to foreign regulators in spirits-labeling disputes.

Canadian alcohol imports

On September 8, 2026, President Trump issued a proclamation under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 banning imports of certain Canadian alcoholic beverages that had previously been subject to a 50% additional duty under Proclamation 11046.

The ban applies to covered goods imported on or after 12:01 am EDT on September 29, 2026. Covered products are identified in an annex to the proclamation.

Alcohol suppliers, importers, and retailers should assess whether their Canadian alcohol portfolios include covered products and evaluate potential implications for supply contracts, customs planning, inventory management, and customer commitments.

US Supreme Court to hear home distilling case

The US Supreme Court is set to hear Department of Justice et al. v. Scott McNutt et al., a case testing the constitutionality of the federal tax code’s ban on home distilling.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit struck down the ban, holding that it exceeded the US Congress’s taxing power because Congress may tax only “existing subjects,” not activities that might become taxable later, and that the ban failed under the Necessary and Proper Clause. The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reached the opposite conclusion 11 days later, upholding the ban as a necessary and proper means of collecting excise taxes on spirits, citing the long history of tax evasion in the area.

The government argues that the law supports tax collection by channeling taxable distilling activity to locations where evasion is harder. The distillers argue that an outright ban is not targeted at tax collection and would amount to a federal police power “in all but name.”

The Court’s ruling could clarify the scope of Congress’s taxing power and Necessary and Proper Clause authority, with potential implications beyond home distilling.

Court dismisses Costco tequila labeling class action

A Seattle federal judge dismissed a proposed class action accusing Costco of selling Kirkland Signature tequila falsely labeled “100% de Agave.”

US District Judge Kymberly K. Evanson declined jurisdiction on international comity grounds and accepted Costco’s act-of-state argument. The decision deferred to Mexico’s regulatory scheme for tequila, including a 2025 decision by Mexico’s Dirección General de Normas rejecting a similar complaint and certification by the Consejo Regulador del Tequila.

The ruling suggests that US courts may defer to foreign regulators on production and certification issues involving geographically protected spirits. That approach could make adulteration-based false-labeling claims involving imported products more difficult to pursue, particularly where foreign regulators have already addressed the relevant production or certification issues.

Conclusion

Alcohol, spirits, import, and retail industry participants should continue monitoring developments at the state and federal levels, including licensing decisions that reference in-state product commitments, alcohol import restrictions, federal litigation over home distilling, and labeling disputes involving foreign regulatory determinations.

Key areas to watch include state alcohol licensing criteria, product-origin considerations, Canadian import exposure, spirits excise-tax-related litigation, and substantiation for labeling claims on imported spirits subject to foreign production and certification regimes.