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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

18 State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Preserve States’ Lending Rate Opt-Out

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A coalition of 18 state attorneys general is urging Congress to reject H.R. 7866, arguing the bill would eliminate states' ability to opt out of federal interest-rate preemption and limit their authority to protect residents from high-cost loans made through out-of-state bank partnerships. The proposed legislation could fundamentally reshape how federal rate-exportation rules interact with state lending limits, particularly affecting online lenders partnering with out-of-state banks.

United StatesConsumer Protection
A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Tyler Emory
Tyler Emory
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On November 9, 2026, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield led a coalition of 18 attorneys general urging the U.S. House of Representatives to reject H.R. 7866. In a letter to congressional leaders, the attorneys general argued that the bill would eliminate states’ ability to opt out of interest-rate preemption under the Depository Institutions Deregulation and Monetary Control Act of 1980 (DIDMCA).

DIDMCA generally allows state-chartered banks to charge borrowers in other states interest rates permitted by the laws of the banks’ home states. Congress also gave states the option to preserve their own interest-rate limits for certain loans made to their residents. The attorneys general say that option has become increasingly important as online lenders partner with out-of-state banks to offer loans at rates that may exceed state limits. Specifically, the letter contends that H.R. 7866 would:

  • Eliminate states’ opt-out authority.States would lose the ability to apply their interest-rate limits to loans made by out-of-state state-chartered banks under DIDMCA.
  • Affect bank-lender partnerships.The attorneys general argue that removing the opt-out could allow lenders working with out-of-state banks to offer loans at rates above the limits that would otherwise apply under state law.
  • Limit state consumer-protection authorityThe letter argues that the bill would curtail states’ traditional role in regulating lending and protecting residents from high-cost loans.

Putting It Into Practice: Oregon and Colorado have recently exercised DIDMCA’s opt-out provision (previously discussed here and here). The letter adds to ongoing debate over how federal rate-exportation rules interact with state interest-rate caps and bank-lender partnerships. If enacted, H.R. 7866 could affect state efforts to apply local lending limits to loans made through out-of-state banks. Banks, fintech companies, and other participants in lending partnerships should monitor the bill’s progress and assess how potential changes could affect their lending models and compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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