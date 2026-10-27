McDonald’s AI Pricing Lawsuit Highlights Growing Antitrust Risk: What Companies Need To Know

Last week, a McDonald’s customer filed a proposed nationwide class action in federal court in Chicago alleging that the company’s AI-enhanced menu pricing tool amounts to algorithmic price-fixing. The suit is the latest sign that algorithmic and AI-enabled pricing tools are drawing intense scrutiny not only from DOJ and state attorneys general, but private plaintiffs as well. Companies that use pricing, benchmarking, or revenue-management tools should evaluate their practices now.

The McDonald’s Lawsuit

The October 2 complaint alleges that McDonald’s pricing tool draws on store-level sales data from millions of daily transactions—information competing franchisees would not normally share—to recommend menu prices, and that the company pressures franchisees to use the tool and tracks when they deviate. The plaintiff seeks class certification, damages, and injunctive relief.

McDonald’s denies the allegations, stating that ​“AI does not set menu prices at McDonald’s restaurants – McDonald’s franchisees do” and that its tools are optional. The case is at its earliest stage, but the plaintiff’s core theory—that a central platform ingesting competitors’ non-public data and returning recommended prices can be the vehicle for an unlawful agreement—is one enforcers and courts have increasingly embraced.

DOJ: Algorithmic Collusion Can Be Criminal

Across two administrations, DOJ’s Antitrust Division has argued that competitors’ use of a common pricing algorithm—even one that only recommends prices or sets a ​“starting point”—may constitute concerted action under Section 1 of the Sherman Act. As the Division explained in a March 2025 Statement of Interest in In re MultiPlan Health Insurance Provider Litigation, ​“sharing information through an algorithm provider can create the same anticompetitive effects as a direct exchange between competitors.”

Now the Division is looking beyond civil remedies. Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel Glad recently warned that ​“the door to the per se rule, and therefore to criminal enforcement, is open” when competitors use the same pricing tool understanding ​“that their sensitive non-public data will be used to set prices for competitors.”

Agri Stats: State AGs and Intermediary Information Exchanges

In May 2026, just before trial, DOJ and a bipartisan state coalition led by Minnesota settled their Sherman Act suit against Agri Stats, which allegedly circulated detailed, recent pricing, sales, and output data among competing meat processors. Under the settlement, Agri Stats must stop sharing granular, recent pricing and sales data exclusively among competitors, make its reports available to any purchaser, and submit to monitoring. Though not an AI case, the lesson carries over: a third party that pools rivals’ sensitive data and feeds it back will be treated as the mechanism for an unlawful exchange.

The Hotel Pricing Cases: Different Facts, Different Results

In Gibson v. Cendyn Group, the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal of claims that Las Vegas hotels conspired by licensing the same pricing software, while noting its analysis ​“might change” if the provider had shared competitors’ confidential data among licensees. In Cornish-Adebiyi v. Caesars Entertainment, a case decided after Gibson in July 2026, the Third Circuit reversed dismissal of hub-and-spoke claims where Atlantic City casino-hotels allegedly fed real-time, non-public data into common software and accepted its recommendations about 90% of the time, even though each hotel retained pricing discretion.

The takeaway: competitors’ use of common software alone may not be sufficient to state a claim, but pooled non-public competitor data, knowing participation, and high adherence to recommendations can carry a case past dismissal. The McDonald’s complaint appears to be drafted with that framework in mind.

What Companies Should Do Now

These theories are not industry-specific. Companies using tools that ingest competitively sensitive information and recommend prices should:

Know your inputs and outputs: Understand what data each tool uses, whether it combines your non-public data with competitors’, and what it returns. Aged, aggregated data carries less risk than real-time, granular data.

Understand what data each tool uses, whether it combines your non-public data with competitors’, and what it returns. Aged, aggregated data carries less risk than real-time, granular data. Preserve independent decision-making: Treat recommendations as recommendations, document independent pricing decisions, and avoid practices that discourage deviation.

Treat recommendations as recommendations, document independent pricing decisions, and avoid practices that discourage deviation. Scrutinize vendors and platforms: Review how pricing vendors market their products, especially promises of ​“optimal” pricing from pooled competitor data. Franchisors supplying tools to independent operators should review how those tools are presented and used.

Review how pricing vendors market their products, especially promises of ​“optimal” pricing from pooled competitor data. Franchisors supplying tools to independent operators should review how those tools are presented and used. Update compliance programs: Address algorithms, benchmarking, and AI in risk assessments, training, and audits, and maintain confidential internal reporting channels.

Address algorithms, benchmarking, and AI in risk assessments, training, and audits, and maintain confidential internal reporting channels. Escalate promptly: With whistleblower rewards and the race for leniency, delay can foreclose options. Pricing-tool concerns should reach counsel quickly.

Longstanding price-fixing and information-exchange principles apply fully to new technologies, and an algorithm will not shield companies or individuals from liability. Companies that understand their pricing tools and address issues early will be best positioned to manage this risk.