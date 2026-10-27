Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

McDonald’s AI Pricing Lawsuit Highlights Growing Antitrust Risk: What Companies Need To Know

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Contributor
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

About Kelley Drye We’re focused—in key areas of the law and on the nuances of each matter—to help...

View firm profile
Explore more from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

A McDonald's customer has filed a proposed nationwide class action alleging that the company's AI-enhanced menu pricing tool constitutes algorithmic price-fixing, marking the latest challenge to AI-enabled pricing systems. The lawsuit claims McDonald's pressures franchisees to use a tool that draws on competitors' non-public sales data to recommend prices, raising questions about whether such platforms can facilitate unlawful agreements. This case arrives as DOJ, state attorneys general, and private plainti

United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Thomas F. Rybarczyk
Thomas F. Rybarczyk

Last week, a McDonald’s customer filed a proposed nationwide class action in federal court in Chicago alleging that the company’s AI-enhanced menu pricing tool amounts to algorithmic price-fixing. The suit is the latest sign that algorithmic and AI-enabled pricing tools are drawing intense scrutiny not only from DOJ and state attorneys general, but private plaintiffs as well. Companies that use pricing, benchmarking, or revenue-management tools should evaluate their practices now.

The McDonald’s Lawsuit

The October 2 complaint alleges that McDonald’s pricing tool draws on store-level sales data from millions of daily transactions—information competing franchisees would not normally share—to recommend menu prices, and that the company pressures franchisees to use the tool and tracks when they deviate. The plaintiff seeks class certification, damages, and injunctive relief.

McDonald’s denies the allegations, stating that ​“AI does not set menu prices at McDonald’s restaurants – McDonald’s franchisees do” and that its tools are optional. The case is at its earliest stage, but the plaintiff’s core theory—that a central platform ingesting competitors’ non-public data and returning recommended prices can be the vehicle for an unlawful agreement—is one enforcers and courts have increasingly embraced.

DOJ: Algorithmic Collusion Can Be Criminal

Across two administrations, DOJ’s Antitrust Division has argued that competitors’ use of a common pricing algorithm—even one that only recommends prices or sets a ​“starting point”—may constitute concerted action under Section 1 of the Sherman Act. As the Division explained in a March 2025 Statement of Interest in In re MultiPlan Health Insurance Provider Litigation, ​“sharing information through an algorithm provider can create the same anticompetitive effects as a direct exchange between competitors.”

Now the Division is looking beyond civil remedies. Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel Glad recently warned that ​“the door to the per se rule, and therefore to criminal enforcement, is open” when competitors use the same pricing tool understanding ​“that their sensitive non-public data will be used to set prices for competitors.”

Agri Stats: State AGs and Intermediary Information Exchanges

In May 2026, just before trial, DOJ and a bipartisan state coalition led by Minnesota settled their Sherman Act suit against Agri Stats, which allegedly circulated detailed, recent pricing, sales, and output data among competing meat processors. Under the settlement, Agri Stats must stop sharing granular, recent pricing and sales data exclusively among competitors, make its reports available to any purchaser, and submit to monitoring. Though not an AI case, the lesson carries over: a third party that pools rivals’ sensitive data and feeds it back will be treated as the mechanism for an unlawful exchange.

The Hotel Pricing Cases: Different Facts, Different Results

In Gibson v. Cendyn Group, the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal of claims that Las Vegas hotels conspired by licensing the same pricing software, while noting its analysis ​“might change” if the provider had shared competitors’ confidential data among licensees. In Cornish-Adebiyi v. Caesars Entertainment, a case decided after Gibson in July 2026, the Third Circuit reversed dismissal of hub-and-spoke claims where Atlantic City casino-hotels allegedly fed real-time, non-public data into common software and accepted its recommendations about 90% of the time, even though each hotel retained pricing discretion.

The takeaway: competitors’ use of common software alone may not be sufficient to state a claim, but pooled non-public competitor data, knowing participation, and high adherence to recommendations can carry a case past dismissal. The McDonald’s complaint appears to be drafted with that framework in mind.

What Companies Should Do Now

These theories are not industry-specific. Companies using tools that ingest competitively sensitive information and recommend prices should:

  • Know your inputs and outputs: Understand what data each tool uses, whether it combines your non-public data with competitors’, and what it returns. Aged, aggregated data carries less risk than real-time, granular data.
  • Preserve independent decision-making: Treat recommendations as recommendations, document independent pricing decisions, and avoid practices that discourage deviation.
  • Scrutinize vendors and platforms: Review how pricing vendors market their products, especially promises of ​“optimal” pricing from pooled competitor data. Franchisors supplying tools to independent operators should review how those tools are presented and used.
  • Update compliance programs: Address algorithms, benchmarking, and AI in risk assessments, training, and audits, and maintain confidential internal reporting channels.
  • Escalate promptly: With whistleblower rewards and the race for leniency, delay can foreclose options. Pricing-tool concerns should reach counsel quickly.

Longstanding price-fixing and information-exchange principles apply fully to new technologies, and an algorithm will not shield companies or individuals from liability. Companies that understand their pricing tools and address issues early will be best positioned to manage this risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Booking Holdings v. Commission: General Court Clears The Way For Reverse Leveraging

The General Court of the European Union has upheld the European Commission's prohibition of Booking Holdings' acquisition of eTraveli Group, endorsing for the first time a 'reverse leveraging' theory of harm in conglomerate mergers. This landmark judgment establishes that dominant companies can be blocked from acquiring complementary businesses even when the target operates in a market where the acquirer lacks dominance, fundamentally reshaping merger control enforcement in digital and ecosystem-driven mark
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Article

KKR Agrees To Historic $250 Million Penalty For Alleged Violations Of HSR...

The Department of Justice announced a landmark $250 million settlement with KKR & Co. for allegedly submitting deficient Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification forms across at least 16 transactions. This unprecedented penalty, the largest ever for HSR violations, raises critical questions about merger notification compliance obligations and the consequences of systemic noncompliance with federal antitrust review requirements.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Recent Significant Federal Merger Enforcement Developments

The Justice Department has resumed targeted Second Request investigations to expedite merger reviews, while major entertainment industry consolidation faces legal challenges and the FTC secures record penalties for Hart-Scott-Rodino Act violations. These developments signal a shifting landscape in federal merger enforcement, balancing efficiency with rigorous antitrust scrutiny across multiple industries.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Article

DOJ Merger Investigation Closure Credits AI Competition And Highlights Targeted Second Request Reviews

The U.S. Department of Justice recently closed its investigation into a merger between two leading sales enablement software providers, citing AI competition as a key protective factor against potential competitive harm. This decision offers important insights into how antitrust agencies are evaluating AI-native companies as competitive constraints and implementing more efficient, targeted merger review processes in technology sector transactions.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Congress Passes New Russian Sanctions Bill Providing Additional Tariff Authority To Address Countries That Purchase Russian Energy, Facilitate Evasion Of Russian Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5334, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which directs the President to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian imports and up to 100 percent on imports from countries that are significant purchasers of Russian energy. The bill includes provisions for Presidential waiver authority and a five-year sunset clause...
GlobalInternational Law
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

California’s 2026 Legislative Session Wraps: A Wave Of Privacy And AI Bills Reaches The Governor, With Key Child Safety And AI Measures Signed Into Law

California's 2026 legislative session concluded with Governor Newsom signing several landmark privacy and AI bills into law, including comprehensive child safety measures, AI auditor oversight frameworks, and expanded data protection requirements. How will these new regulations reshape digital advertising, workplace AI deployment, and online platform obligations for businesses operating in California?
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

National Historic Preservation Act Overhaul: What You Need To Know

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation has advanced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would fundamentally restructure Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, marking the most significant regulatory overhaul in over 20 years. The proposed changes would shift the consultation process from a multi-step framework to an agency-prepared report system, narrow the scope of protected properties, and grant federal agencies greater unilateral authority in resolving adverse effects.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

FTC Releases FAQs On Auto Pricing: What Dealers And Advertisers Need To Know

If you’re a dealer, an ad agency handling automotive accounts, or in-house counsel advising automotive clients, the Commission’s latest guidance on auto pricing transparency deserves a careful read. The guidance echoes familiar principles we’ve heard in other areas from federal and state regulators related to the expectation for all-in pricing, with important nuances unique to the auto industry.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

Class Action Follows NACA’s Polymarket Influencer Lawsuit

Polymarket faces multiple lawsuits alleging deceptive influencer marketing practices, including undisclosed paid endorsements and staged betting videos on fake platform copies. A new class action complaint claims content creators filmed winning bets on simulated Polymarket websites built by the company, with some videos allegedly showing fabricated results that would have resulted in significant losses on the real platform.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

Reining In CIPA ​“Abuse”: S.B. 690 Becomes Law And Fixes Key CIPA Provision

California's S.B. 690 represents a significant bipartisan reform to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), fundamentally altering the landscape for businesses facing privacy litigation. Governor Newsom's signature on September 30, 2026, removes the private right of action for violations involving pen registers and trap-and-trace devices, addressing what many viewed as abusive litigation tactics.
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

Delaware’s Amended Privacy Law:  Key Impacts On Adtech Contracts And Diligence Processes

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has signed H.B. 380, dramatically expanding the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act to include stringent third-party contracting requirements, broader sensitive data protections, and lower jurisdictional thresholds. The amendments introduce California-style due diligence obligations for data disclosures, expand sensitive data categories to include neural data and financial information, and impose new profiling requirements that extend even to employment contexts. These changes po
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP