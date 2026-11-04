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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Key Trust Disputes Considerations From The Transcontinental Trusts Conference

Farrer & Co
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Trusts can provide lasting frameworks for preserving wealth across generations, but only when governance is strong and expectations are clearly managed. This analysis examines three critical considerations for trustees and advisers: establishing clear purpose before structure, maintaining independent decision-making, and stress-testing arrangements against foreseeable challenges like death, incapacity, and family conflict.

United KingdomWealth Management
Charlotte Fraser
Charlotte Fraser

At this year’s Transcontinental Trusts: Istanbul conference, Charlotte Fraser, partner at Farrer & Co, joined fellow panellists Michelle Tring, Group Director at Affinity and Jonathan Davey KC, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers for the session ‘Trust me, I’m the settlor’. Jennifer Ridgway, partner at Farrer & Co, was also in attendance as a member of the conference's Advisory Board.

The discussion explored whether trust structures delay disputes by a generation, and the issues that may arise during their creation and administration, or following the death or incapacity of the settlor.

The discussion highlighted three key considerations for trustees and advisers seeking to strengthen governance, manage competing expectations and reduce the risk of disputes.

Start with purpose, not structure

The most effective trusts are created to achieve a clearly articulated objective, such as succession planning, protecting vulnerable beneficiaries, preserving family assets or creating a governance framework for future generations. A trust should not be established simply because it is seen as the 'right' structure for a wealthy family, nor should it be viewed as a quick fix for problems that have already arisen.

Understanding the settlor's long-term objectives from the outset is critical to designing a structure that remains effective over time. These objectives should also be revisited periodically as families, assets and circumstances evolve.

Effective trust governance depends on independent decision-making

Often, trust disputes are caused by misunderstandings about roles, expectations and decision-making, rather than defective drafting. Settlors, trustees, protectors and beneficiaries should understand why the trust exists, who is responsible for making decisions and where the boundaries of influence and control lie.

Trustees must remain independent and exercise their own discretion. Open communication, careful documentation of decisions and managing expectations as family circumstances evolve are also essential for effective governance.

Stress test the trust structure before a crisis arrives

Death, incapacity, divorce, insolvency and family conflict are not exceptional events, but foreseeable challenges that many trusts will face. Trust structures should therefore be tested against these scenarios from the outset. Key considerations include succession arrangements for ageing settlors or protectors, how capacity issues will be managed and whether letters of wishes remain fit for purpose. These considerations should be addressed before they become urgent.

When significant changes do occur, trustees should assess the issue carefully, consider the wider consequences and ensure that any response remains aligned with the long-term purpose of the trust.

The panel concluded that trusts do not inevitably delay disputes by a generation. However, they can become the setting for family tensions to play out where governance arrangements are weak, expectations are poorly managed or settlor influence remains unchecked. Where objectives are clear, decision-making is robust and future challenges are anticipated, trusts can provide a lasting framework for preserving wealth and supporting families across generations.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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