The Family Court has declined to place significant weight on an expert’s evidence following concerns about the use of AI: Cornwall Council v M and F [2026] EWFC 306. Although this is a decision of the Family Court, the approach taken is likely to be of more general application.

The decision distinguishes between low risk AI use, for example for transcription and to assist with spelling and grammar, and high risk use which is likely to require more caution in terms of oversight and verification.

In this case, AI was used to generate the entirety of an expert’s report, albeit based on the expert’s notes. While the expert maintained that the conclusions were hers, the tone and language of the report were very different from the expert’s own. The report also included commentary from an AI tool, which demonstrated inadequate human oversight of the contents.

The court recognised a sliding scale of use from acceptable to unacceptable, and that it might not always be straightforward to differentiate between using AI to assist with presentation and AI authorship – but it was concerned that the use of AI to generate an entire report from notes strayed into the latter. That concern, together with a lack of rigour and clarity of thought in the expert’s evidence, meant the court was not able to place any significant weight on the evidence.

This appears to be the first English court decision to consider the use of AI by an expert witness in detail. (In Abbott v MOD [2026] EWHC 941 (KB), the court declined to attach weight to expert evidence based on the output of a particular AI-based tool because it was not possible to understand how the tool’s results had been obtained or to interrogate its workings. However the point was not subject to particular analysis.)

The judgment was published shortly before the Civil Justice Council published its final report on the use of AI for preparing court documents. This recommends that the Civil Procedure Rules should be amended to require a new declaration concerning AI use by experts where such use generates or influences the substantive content of an expert's report. For more information, see our blog post here.

This blog post focusses solely on the court’s consideration of the expert’s use of AI. It does not cover the substance of the proceedings or their outcome.

Background

Cornwall Council sought care orders for three children. An independent social worker prepared various expert reports in connection with the proceedings.

The expert did not disclose AI use in her original report but subsequently explained that she had used Microsoft Copilot within a closed system to help organise and structure information and assist with drafting. She stated that the AI tool had not generated evidence, undertaken analysis or formed conclusions and that she had reviewed, amended and verified all content. She confirmed that she retained full professional responsibility for that report.

Two of her later reports contained editorial commentary from Copilot about the wording and presentation of the reports. One passage described a version as being shorter and more likely to withstand cross-examination. Another explained that the wording kept the tone balanced and analytical.

In oral evidence, the expert confirmed her use of AI to improve spelling and grammar and went on to explain that the entirety of one of the reports had been AI-generated from her notes. She maintained that the contents represented her professional opinion.

Decision

The Family Court (Flexman J) identified significant issues with the expert’s use of AI and found that this use affected the weight to be attached to the expert’s written document.

The judge referred to the rules governing expert reports in family proceedings. These include identifying who carried out any test, examination or interview used for the report and verifying the report with a statement of truth confirming, among other matters, that the opinions expressed represent the expert’s true and complete professional opinions.

The requirement to identify those involved in tests, examinations and interviews reflected the need for a clear and direct line of accountability and transparency. Although the rules were not drafted with AI in mind, the use of AI could be akin to third-party involvement, depending on how it was used.

The judge also referred to the Academy of Experts’ Guidance for Expert Witnesses on the Use of AI. This guidance emphasises the importance of expert witnesses being fully informed about the advantages, limits and risks of using AI when preparing their reports and about the appropriate information to include in their reports as to the use of AI. In particular, the guidance highlights the need for experts to carefully consider the implications for their work of using AI and reminds experts that they remain ultimately responsible for their work product. It also summarises the circumstances in which experts may consider using AI.

The guidance categorises the risks of using AI, with use to generate substantive content for the expert’s report being "high risk", compared to "low risk" uses such as summarising information or using AI to review text for grammar, spelling and punctuation and to suggest basic corrections without altering the substantive content. The guidance suggests that experts disclose high risk use to instructing solicitors before proceeding, whereas low risk use may not need to be disclosed, although it is open to an expert to seek consent from instructing solicitors if they are in doubt as to the position and the risk. The guidance also recommends a number of safeguards, first of which is adequate human oversight.

The judge saw no significant issue with the expert using Copilot in a closed system for transcription and assistance with grammar and spelling. Using AI to improve language and presentation was a low risk use within acceptable practice.

The more significant concern was the use of AI to generate entire reports. Although the expert maintained that the conclusions were hers, the analysis, subheadings, layout, construction and development were all AI-generated. Having heard the expert give evidence, the judge also found that the report’s tone and language differed markedly from her own. This created a significant gap between the expert’s voice and opinion and the report filed with the court.

The judge accepted that there was a sliding scale of AI use from what was acceptable to what was not, and it was not always straightforward to differentiate between what might arguably be assistance with presentation and what in fact amounted to AI authorship. The court accepted that the source material was the expert’s and that AI had not been asked to write a report on its own. Nevertheless, this was a higher risk approach which impacted on the weight the court could attach to her written document. The inclusion of Copilot’s own commentary in two of the reports also demonstrated that there had not been adequate human oversight of the contents.

There were other issues with the expert’s reports, but it was not clear whether they were due to AI or the original notes on which the reports were based.

In addition to the significant issues with the use of AI, the court also found the expert’s written and oral evidence to be lacking in rigour and clarity of thought. This meant that the court did not feel able to place significant weight on the expert’s evidence.