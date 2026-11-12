Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

What Should You Do If Affected By Heathrow's Third Runway?

Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Contributor
Freeths LLP

Freeths LLP

Freeths is a Top 50 full-service UK law firm combining national capability with a people-first...

View firm profile
Explore more from Freeths LLP

Heathrow Airport is advancing plans for a third runway through a Development Consent Order application, raising significant concerns for property owners, businesses, and public authorities about property interference, environmental impacts, and operational disruption. Early engagement in the pre-application consultation process is critical for stakeholders to influence project design, secure favorable relocation terms, and protect their interests before prime opportunities are claimed.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Robert Bruce
Robert Bruce
Shashi Chambers
Shashi Chambers

Many are concerned about the impacts of the Heathrow third runway proposal, which is now being progressed again. It is important to engage early and Freeths can advise and assist you to achieve the best outcome.

Heathrow's third runway

Heathrow Airport and the UK Government are now focusing again on the medium to long term shortfall in runway capacity in the south-east of England, with confidence improving in the aviation sector following the catastrophic effect of the pandemic.

A Heathrow third runway remains the principal solution supported by the Government. Heathrow Airport has reinstigated work on preparing a Development Consent Order (DCO) application to seek the Secretary of State for Transport’s approval for the project under the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects legislation. Heathrow Airport is carrying out further pre-application consultation.

Many in the private and public sector are concerned about the interference with property, environmental impacts, disruption of road and other transport networks and impacts of public facilities. The private sector includes owners, logistics companies, other occupiers and objectors, and the public sector includes host authorities and statutory consultees.

The large majority of the consultation and design development work is done at the pre-application stage for DCO applications, when it may be possible to obtain changes to the project. Even where a business near Heathrow may be prepared to relocate, early engagement is necessary because the prime relocation spots are likely to be taken up early by affected businesses.

How can we help?

Our highly ranked Planning & Environment team, working alongside you and any other professionals you have appointed, can advise you to ensure your interests are best represented on the following:

  • Drafting objections or representations as part of the consultations

  • Legal reviews of heads of terms for settlement agreements, including business relocations

  • Drafting settlement agreements, including for compensation, business relocations, land transactions and rights and addressing concerns raised by host authorities or statutory consultees

  • Representation at the DCO examination once the DCO application is submitted, and drafting of associated documentation

  • Negotiating statutory provisions in the DCO or other mitigation measures

  • Legal advice and assistance regarding overall strategy, compulsory acquisition, the DCO examination process, other aspects of the project and the negotiations with Heathrow Airport

Our market leading Real Estate team, working closely with our Planning & Environment Team, can advise you on the following:

  • Reviewing leases and property rights to understand how Heathrow’s proposals may affect occupation and ownership

  • Advising on lease rights, including break options, renewal rights and security of tenure

  • Negotiating lease surrenders or early exits where premises are likely to be required

  • Advising on lease renewals and new commitments where the future of a site is uncertain

  • Supporting negotiations with landlords, tenants and Heathrow to achieve practical, commercially sensible solutions

  • Assisting with relocation, including negotiating leases for replacement premises

  • Negotiating easements, licences for access and other rights

  • Providing a joined-up property and compensation strategy working alongside any other professionals you have appointed

  • Helping to shape strategy early, assisting occupiers to protect their position and preserve flexibility before the DCO and acquisition process progresses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Renters’ Rights Act Update: Key Developments For Landlords

The UK Government has unveiled the next phase of the Renters' Rights Act 2025, introducing a mandatory private rented sector database launching December 2026 and transferring rent increase dispute resolution from tribunals to the Valuation Office Agency. These reforms will fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for landlords across England, requiring registration of all rental properties with annual fees and updated enforcement mechanisms.
GlobalReal Estate and Construction
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

Selling A Tenanted Property: How Ground 1A Works Under The Renters’ Rights Act

Section 21 has been abolished for new possession action from 1 May 2026, but landlords who need to sell with vacant possession still have a route. Ground 1A of the amended Housing Act 1988 allows a landlord to recover possession where a genuine sale is intended, but it comes with a four-month notice period, restrictions on reletting and remarketing, and potentially significant penalties for misuse.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Barnes Law
Barnes Law
Article

The Proposed Heathrow Third Runway: What Residents Need To Know About Property Impacts, Compensation And Reform

The prospect of a third runway at Heathrow Airport has resurfaced, bringing uncertainty to communities across West London and the Thames Valley about homes, property values and future planning. This guide examines how the compensation framework operates for affected homeowners, identifies critical gaps in protection during the years between policy approval and construction, and explains why reform is needed to address the human and financial costs of prolonged infrastructure uncertainty.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

The Renters' Rights Act Private Rented Sector Database Is On The Way: What Landlords Need To Know

The UK Government has announced the second phase of the Renters' Rights Act, introducing a mandatory Private Rented Sector Database that will roll out region-by-region starting in the West Midlands in December 2026. Landlords across England will face registration requirements, annual fees of £65 per property, and potential penalties of up to £40,000 for non-compliance, fundamentally changing how the private rental sector operates.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Blacks
Blacks
Article

EU AI Act Transparency Rules Now Apply: What Businesses Need To Know

From 2 August 2026, the EU AI Act introduces mandatory transparency obligations requiring organisations to disclose AI interactions, mark AI-generated content, and inform users about emotion recognition and biometric categorisation systems. These rules apply not only to EU organisations but also to international businesses whose AI systems or outputs reach the EU market, with limited transitional periods for compliance.
European UnionTechnology
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Warranty, Service Contract Or Insurance? Navigating The Regulatory Landscape For Product Protection Arrangements

Manufacturers and retailers use warranties to build consumer trust, but determining whether these product protection arrangements constitute regulated insurance contracts is not always straightforward. The Financial Conduct Authority has identified instances where warranty products may have been misclassified, raising important questions about regulatory compliance for businesses designing, distributing, or acquiring warranty products.
United KingdomInsurance
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Beyond Special Category Data: ICO Signals New Era Of Neurodata Regulation

The UK Information Commissioner's Office has published findings from a citizens' jury examining public attitudes toward neurotechnology and neurodata collection. Twenty UK residents deliberated on how to balance the benefits of brain-monitoring devices against privacy risks, revealing strong support for medical applications but significant opposition to workplace productivity monitoring and concerns about discrimination against neurodiverse individuals.
United KingdomPrivacy
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

ICO Executes Search Warrants To Combat Nuisance Marketing Linked To Car Finance Mis-selling Claims

The Information Commissioner's Office has executed search warrants across the UK targeting businesses suspected of sending 170 million unlawful marketing text messages related to car finance mis-selling claims. This enforcement action, part of a joint regulatory task force investigation, signals heightened scrutiny of direct marketing practices and raises critical compliance questions for businesses relying on electronic communications to generate leads.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Environmental Law Update | August 2026

This comprehensive environmental law update examines significant regulatory changes across biodiversity net gain, waste tracking, carbon border adjustments, PFAS chemicals, water company enforcement, and infrastructure planning reforms. The analysis explores how new regulations will reshape environmental compliance obligations for businesses, landowners, and developers while examining the balance between regulatory protection and operational flexibility.
United KingdomEnvironment
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

New Right To Work Rules Put Hospitality Staffing Models Under The Spotlight

The UK government is expanding right to work checks beyond traditional employees to include casual workers, contractors, and gig economy workers under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025. This represents the most significant expansion of immigration compliance rules in decades, requiring employers to verify immigration status across a much broader range of working relationships including agency-supplied labour, self-employed contractors, and platform workers.
United KingdomImmigration
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP