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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

The Week That Was - 9 October 2026

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The Conservative Party has announced plans to scrap major construction regulations including the Climate Change Act, Section 106 Agreements, and the Future Homes Standard, while the Supreme Court prepares to hear crucial appeals on the Building Safety Act 2022. Meanwhile, UK construction output continues to decline, though at the slowest rate in eight months, as the sector faces political uncertainty and inflationary pressures.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Alan Stone
Alan Stone
Ben Goodier
Ben Goodier
Tom Green
Tom Green
Katharine Cusack
Katharine Cusack
Zoe Eastell
Zoe Eastell
Felicity Strong
Felicity Strong
Peter Mansfield
Peter Mansfield
Arash Rajai
Arash Rajai
Cecilia Everett
Cecilia Everett
+1 more

Welcome to the week that was, a round-up of key events in the construction sector over the last seven days.

Another Bonfire of Regulations?

At the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham this week the Shadow Chancelor Andrew Griffiths confirmed that they planned to scrap:

  • The Climate Change Act 2008 which requires Government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions and set net-zero targets.
  • Section 106 Agreements which allows local planning authorities and developers to agree restrictions on developments and improvements to the local community.
  • The Community Infrastructure Levy which is a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new development in their area.
  • The Future Homes Standard which comes into force in March 2027 through The Building Regulations etc. (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2026, and which is intended to ensure that new homes and non-domestic buildings are built with low carbon heating and high levels of energy efficiency.

In his speech to the conference, Mr Griffiths said the Conservatives would " get Britain building", scrap "harmful net zero targets", and that these changes would save up to £50,000 on a new home.

For more information, please see the links here and here.

The Supreme Court will hear two appeals relating to the Building Safety Act 2022 in November 2026

The Supreme Court has listed the hearing of two important cases on the correct interpretation of the provisions of the Building Safety Act 2022 ("BSA 2022") next month.

On 18 November 2026 the Supreme Court will hear the Adriatic Land 5 Limited (Appellant) v Long Leaseholders at Hippersley Point and another (Respondents) appeal on whether paragraph 9 of Schedule 8 to the BSA 2022 (“BSA 2022”) precludes the recovery of legal or professional costs by way of service charge from leaseholders holding a qualifying lease where those costs were incurred before the BSA 2022 came into effect.

On 19 November 2026 the Supreme Court will hear the appeal in Stratford Village Development Partnership and another (Appellants) v Triathlon Homes LLP and another (Respondents) on whether the Court of Appeal:

  • Took the wrong approach to whether it was ‘just and equitable’ to make a remediation contribution order under s124 of the BSA 2022.
  • Was wrong to conclude that a remediation contribution order under s124 of the BSA 2022 can be made in respect of costs incurred before that provision came into force on 28 June 2022.

For more information, please see here and here.

Construction output falls at slowest rate since beginning of the year

UK construction activity continued to contract in September, but at the slowest pace for eight months, according to the SP Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The headline PMI rose to 46.1 in September from 44.3 in August, remaining below the 50.0 threshold that indicates growth. Rates of decline eased across residential, commercial and civil engineering, with commercial construction the most resilient (48.5) and housing the weakest-performing segment (40.7). Looking ahead, construction firms remained optimistic on balance about the next 12 months and expect a rise in business activity, However, confidence softened compared with August amid political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions leading to deferred decision-making on major projects, weak housing conditions and inflationary pressures.

Further information is available here.

New Training campus to support Sizewell C project

Work is underway on the Lound Civil Campus at East Coast College, a new training hub intended to equip up to 3,000 learners with engineering and construction skills to support Sizewell C and other Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) across the UK. The project is being developed with regional employers and is supported by £2.1m from the Asset Skills Enhancement and Capability (ASEC) Fund, part of a £7.8m package secured through the Sizewell C planning process and jointly managed by Suffolk County Council, East Suffolk Council and Sizewell C. The scheme will be delivered in phases, with Phase 2 (a Technical Operators training area) already underway and Phase 3 expected to begin within six months.

Further information is available here.

MPs open dual probes into infrastructure procurement and Whitehall delivery capability

MPs have launched two inquiries into improving delivery of major infrastructure projects. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery will examine government procurement and contract management, focusing on where decisions have driven higher costs, delays or poor value for money, what effective processes should look like, when government should retain in-house expertise, the role of project-delivery professionals, and whether common contractual safeguards should be mandated.

A separate “state effectiveness” inquiry will assess whether the civil service has the skills, experience and structures to take projects from policy design to implementation, including whether ministers and senior officials understand delivery and how expertise can be recognised and rewarded. Both build on the APPG’s November 2025 report warning projects fall into a “valley of death” between policy and delivery.

Written evidence to both APPG inquiries is due by 7 December 2026.

For further information, please see here.

4 Cladding Services invests £172,000 to expand warehouse and strengthens capability

4 Cladding Services, the UK’s largest specialist supplier of vacuum lifting equipment for composite roof, wall and glass panels and the exclusive UK dealer of VIAVAC equipment, has invested £172,000 in a major warehouse expansion as rising customer demand has driven a 25% increase in its fleet since 2025. The 12,700 sq ft expansion increases storage and operational capacity, funding new racking, flooring, concrete works and a new shelter, and is designed to support the growing fleet while maintaining the availability, quality and reliability of equipment used across roofing, cladding, glass and façade projects.

Managing Director Tom Spence says the investment strengthens the business’s ability to respond quickly to customer needs. The company is also investing in people: all six lifting accessories technicians are completing LEEA’s Lifting Accessories Diploma, giving customers added assurance on testing, inspection, and maintenance. 4 Cladding Services also holds Hire Association Europe SafeHire Certification.

For further information, please see here.

With thanks to: Jonathan Carrington, Naufa Mariyam and Josh Ovens

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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