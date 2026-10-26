Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Infrastructure Agreements For Development Projects: Have You Considered The Essentials?

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
Contributor
Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

With roots going back to 1570, Thomson Snell & Passmore has been honoured by the Guinness World...

View firm profile
Explore more from Thomson Snell & Passmore

Infrastructure agreements are critically important to the delivery of a development project. They serve to govern the arrangements for key services facilitating a development such as the roads, drains...

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Joseph Davidson
Joseph Davidson

Infrastructure agreements are critically important to the delivery of a development project. They serve to govern the arrangements for key services facilitating a development such as the roads, drains, utilities and other essential infrastructure.

Getting these agreements right at an early stage helps avoid unexpected costs, delays to construction or occupation, and problems selling or funding the completed development.

Common types of agreement

  • Section 278 agreements — works to connect the development to the existing adopted highway
  • Section 38 agreements — construction and adoption of new estate roads
  • Section 104 agreements — adoption of new sewers by the sewerage undertaker
  • Section 185 agreements — diversion or alteration of public sewers
  • Utility agreements — electricity, gas, water and telecommunications connections, diversions and reinforcement
  • Drainage and SuDS arrangements
  • Agreements with Network Rail, the Environment Agency and other statutory bodies
  • Private arrangements — private rights over third party land, unadopted infrastructure and management company arrangements.

Key considerations for developers

  • Early appraisal – identify infrastructure requirements during site appraisal and before land acquisition, obtain searches, utility records, capacity information and budget quotations, allow for statutory-body lead times, technical approvals and land-rights negotiations; align delivery dates with planning conditions, phased occupation and sales targets
  • Responsibility and costs – allocation of responsibilities between the relevant parties, consideration of upfront costs, commuted sums and other expenses
  • Land ownership – confirm that all works can be carried out within land controlled by the developer and start negotiations early with any relevant third party
  • Technical requirements – who approves the design and what standards apply? Responsibility for surveys and design information
  • Security – will performance bonds, sureties, cash deposits, guarantees and retention arrangements apply? Will there be exposure to inflation, authority supervision fees and remedial works requirements
  • Completion – distinguish practical completion, technical completion, provisional certification and formal adoption. What requirements will apply in respect of inspection, defects and maintenance periods, triggers for release of security and transfer of assets
  • Programme and occupational controls – link infrastructure obligations to realistic development milestones. Scrutinise restrictions on commencement, occupation or unit sales. Preserve flexibility for phased development and changes to layout or tenure. Extensions of time for authority delay, utility delay and events outside the developer’s control
  • Liability and risk allocation – liability for defective design, workmanship and damage to existing infrastructure, indemnities in favour of authorities and statutory undertakers, insurance requirements and limits of liability. Whether obligations remain after land or phases have been sold
  • Long term ownership and maintenance – identify infrastructure that will not be adopted. Decide whether it will be retained by the developer, transferred to residents, or managed by a management company or specialist operator. Set workable service charge and estate management arrangements. Explain the sales and marketability implications of unadopted infrastructure.

Due diligence checklist

Having considered these points a practical checklist for a developer may include:

  • What infrastructure is required?
  • Is capacity available and sufficient?
  • Who owns the affected land?
  • Which consents and agreements are needed?
  • What are the application and approval lead times?
  • What are the total costs and security requirements?
  • What must happen before commencement or occupation?
  • Who will own and maintain each asset?
  • Can obligations be assigned and plots released?
  • Are all project documents consistent?

Common pitfalls

Common pitfalls for developers to look out for that often arise where key infrastructure has not been fully considered include:

  • Treating adoption as automatic
  • Underestimating approval and legal completion times
  • Accepting open ended costs or indemnities
  • Failing to secure third-party land rights
  • Inconsistent triggers across different agreements
  • No clear route to bond reduction or release
  • Infrastructure agreements signed too late to support the construction programme
  • Private assets left without a viable maintenance structure
  • Failure to reflect infrastructure obligations in the construction and development agreements.

Conclusion

It is important to recognise that infrastructure agreements are not merely technical documents. They affect land value, cash flow, development sequencing, fundability, occupation and the ability to sell completed units. Early coordination between the developer’s planning, engineering, construction, finance and legal teams is therefore essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Renters’ Rights Act Update: Key Developments For Landlords

The UK Government has unveiled the next phase of the Renters' Rights Act 2025, introducing a mandatory private rented sector database launching December 2026 and transferring rent increase dispute resolution from tribunals to the Valuation Office Agency. These reforms will fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for landlords across England, requiring registration of all rental properties with annual fees and updated enforcement mechanisms.
GlobalReal Estate and Construction
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

Selling A Tenanted Property: How Ground 1A Works Under The Renters’ Rights Act

Section 21 has been abolished for new possession action from 1 May 2026, but landlords who need to sell with vacant possession still have a route. Ground 1A of the amended Housing Act 1988 allows a landlord to recover possession where a genuine sale is intended, but it comes with a four-month notice period, restrictions on reletting and remarketing, and potentially significant penalties for misuse.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Barnes Law
Barnes Law
Article

The Proposed Heathrow Third Runway: What Residents Need To Know About Property Impacts, Compensation And Reform

The prospect of a third runway at Heathrow Airport has resurfaced, bringing uncertainty to communities across West London and the Thames Valley about homes, property values and future planning. This guide examines how the compensation framework operates for affected homeowners, identifies critical gaps in protection during the years between policy approval and construction, and explains why reform is needed to address the human and financial costs of prolonged infrastructure uncertainty.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

Renters' Rights Act 2025: What The Latest Government Announcement Means For You

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to the UK rental market, including a mandatory national property registration system and a new process for handling rent disputes. Landlords face strict deadlines and significant penalties for non-compliance, while the government promises faster resolution of tenant challenges to rent increases.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Article

The Renters' Rights Act Private Rented Sector Database Is On The Way: What Landlords Need To Know

The UK Government has announced the second phase of the Renters' Rights Act, introducing a mandatory Private Rented Sector Database that will roll out region-by-region starting in the West Midlands in December 2026. Landlords across England will face registration requirements, annual fees of £65 per property, and potential penalties of up to £40,000 for non-compliance, fundamentally changing how the private rental sector operates.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Blacks
Blacks
Article

The PRS Database Is Coming: What Landlords And Investors Need To Know

The UK Government has confirmed the operational framework for its new national rental property registration service, requiring landlords to register eligible private rented sector properties across England from December 2026. With registration costs of £65 per property annually and strict compliance deadlines varying by region, institutional investors and portfolio operators face significant data management and governance challenges. The rollout introduces ongoing reporting obligations that extend far
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG