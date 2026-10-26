Infrastructure Agreements For Development Projects: Have You Considered The Essentials?

Infrastructure agreements are critically important to the delivery of a development project. They serve to govern the arrangements for key services facilitating a development such as the roads, drains, utilities and other essential infrastructure.

Getting these agreements right at an early stage helps avoid unexpected costs, delays to construction or occupation, and problems selling or funding the completed development.

Common types of agreement

Section 278 agreements — works to connect the development to the existing adopted highway

Section 38 agreements — construction and adoption of new estate roads

Section 104 agreements — adoption of new sewers by the sewerage undertaker

Section 185 agreements — diversion or alteration of public sewers

Utility agreements — electricity, gas, water and telecommunications connections, diversions and reinforcement

Drainage and SuDS arrangements

Agreements with Network Rail, the Environment Agency and other statutory bodies

Private arrangements — private rights over third party land, unadopted infrastructure and management company arrangements.

Key considerations for developers

Early appraisal – identify infrastructure requirements during site appraisal and before land acquisition, obtain searches, utility records, capacity information and budget quotations, allow for statutory-body lead times, technical approvals and land-rights negotiations; align delivery dates with planning conditions, phased occupation and sales targets

Responsibility and costs – allocation of responsibilities between the relevant parties, consideration of upfront costs, commuted sums and other expenses

Land ownership – confirm that all works can be carried out within land controlled by the developer and start negotiations early with any relevant third party

Technical requirements – who approves the design and what standards apply? Responsibility for surveys and design information

Security – will performance bonds, sureties, cash deposits, guarantees and retention arrangements apply? Will there be exposure to inflation, authority supervision fees and remedial works requirements

Completion – distinguish practical completion, technical completion, provisional certification and formal adoption. What requirements will apply in respect of inspection, defects and maintenance periods, triggers for release of security and transfer of assets

Programme and occupational controls – link infrastructure obligations to realistic development milestones. Scrutinise restrictions on commencement, occupation or unit sales. Preserve flexibility for phased development and changes to layout or tenure. Extensions of time for authority delay, utility delay and events outside the developer’s control

Liability and risk allocation – liability for defective design, workmanship and damage to existing infrastructure, indemnities in favour of authorities and statutory undertakers, insurance requirements and limits of liability. Whether obligations remain after land or phases have been sold

Long term ownership and maintenance – identify infrastructure that will not be adopted. Decide whether it will be retained by the developer, transferred to residents, or managed by a management company or specialist operator. Set workable service charge and estate management arrangements. Explain the sales and marketability implications of unadopted infrastructure.

Due diligence checklist

Having considered these points a practical checklist for a developer may include:

What infrastructure is required?

Is capacity available and sufficient?

Who owns the affected land?

Which consents and agreements are needed?

What are the application and approval lead times?

What are the total costs and security requirements?

What must happen before commencement or occupation?

Who will own and maintain each asset?

Can obligations be assigned and plots released?

Are all project documents consistent?

Common pitfalls

Common pitfalls for developers to look out for that often arise where key infrastructure has not been fully considered include:

Treating adoption as automatic

Underestimating approval and legal completion times

Accepting open ended costs or indemnities

Failing to secure third-party land rights

Inconsistent triggers across different agreements

No clear route to bond reduction or release

Infrastructure agreements signed too late to support the construction programme

Private assets left without a viable maintenance structure

Failure to reflect infrastructure obligations in the construction and development agreements.

Conclusion

It is important to recognise that infrastructure agreements are not merely technical documents. They affect land value, cash flow, development sequencing, fundability, occupation and the ability to sell completed units. Early coordination between the developer’s planning, engineering, construction, finance and legal teams is therefore essential.