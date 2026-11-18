The UK is seeking to accelerate data center development through AI Growth Zones and planning reforms, including by allowing nationally significant projects to be authorised under the NSIP regime. The new Data Center Covenant, announced by the UK Government on 28 October 2026, will also offer “strategic” projects support with planning and faster grid access.

Developers of large hyperscale data centers should carefully assess whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required, given the substantial electricity, water and cooling needs of such projects. Recent Buckinghamshire judicial review proceedings illustrate the risks of relying on voluntary environmental commitments rather than an EIA and enforceable planning conditions.

Judicial review risk extends beyond developers. Investors, lenders, hyperscale tenants, contractors and planning authorities should address the possibility of planning approval being quashed through careful due diligence and contract terms.

As discussed in previous client alerts, data centers are being built across the globe at an unprecedented pace to support the continued expansion of cloud computing services and the rapidly growing demand for AI computing capacity.

This client alert focuses on the United Kingdom, which is home to over 520 data centers and serves as the largest data center market in Western Europe,1 with a total capacity of around 2 GW that is expected to increase to over 6 GW by 2030.2 Slough, 20 miles outside of London, comprises the second largest data center hub in the world, second only to Ashburn, Virginia, in the United States.3 Although most UK data center facilities remain concentrated in and around Greater London, new data center hubs are emerging across the country, including in Manchester and South Wales.4

The UK Government has increasingly positioned data center infrastructure as a core strategic component of its digital and AI agenda. This alert examines the planning reforms intended to facilitate data center development and the corresponding risk of judicial review by the English courts where planning and environmental requirements are not properly addressed.

A More Supportive Planning Framework

Ordinarily, most proposals for developments of new infrastructure in England are determined by local planning authorities under the ordinary planning regime detailed in the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. In making planning decisions, local authorities consider local development plans alongside a broader National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). Obtaining planning permission through local authority schemes is often a time consuming and costly process. If the local authority refuses planning permission, the developer will then need to appeal to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, adding further delay to the process.

For projects of national significance, the UK has a separate Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) regime under which development may be authorised nationally through a Development Consent Order (DCO), rather than through planning permission granted by a local planning authority. Data centers did not previously fall within the categories of commercial projects capable of using this route.

That changed in January 2026 by the enactment of the Infrastructure Planning (Business or Commercial Projects) (Amendment) Regulations 2026 (SI 2026/13) (the “2026 Regulations”). The 2026 Regulations added data centers to the categories of business or commercial project capable of being directed into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) regime.5

The consequence is that a nationally significant data center project in England may now be authorised through the Development Consent Order (DCO) process on a national level by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. This avoids developers having to rely on the slower route of first applying for local planning permission and subsequently appealing to the Secretary of State if the local authority refuses planning.6

Entry into the regime is not automatic for every data center project. The Secretary of State determines on a case-by-case basis whether to admit a project into the NSIP regime.7 There are no hard-edged rules for falling within the regime, but relevant factors include the data center’s physical size and its likely economic impact on a local area.

Alongside these planning reforms, the Government has introduced AI Growth Zones.8 The AI Growth Zones programme is intended to accelerate the delivery of AI infrastructure and data centers by addressing planning and energy related constraints.9 To date, five of these AI zones have been announced: Culham in Oxfordshire; Cobalt Park near Newcastle; the area around Anglesey in North Wales; the former Ford factory site at Bridgend in South Wales; and Lanarkshire in Scotland.

The UK Government has also indicated that further reforms may be pursued to streamline infrastructure delivery, including reducing the time to obtain planning consent for NSIPs from approximately 18 months to 12 months and introducing measures to accelerate the approval of nationally significant projects even further.10

Most recently, in the UK Budget on 28 October 2026, the Chancellor, John Healey, announced a new Data Center Covenant.11 Data centers designated as “strategic” can benefit from government support to accelerate planning permission and grid connections, including by reserving grid capacity for them.12 The Government has not yet published how it will define a “strategic” data center.13 However, it is expected that qualifying data centers will need to bring investment into local communities and adhere to the highest environmental standards.14

Growing Risk of Judicial Review of Data Center Approvals

Although the recent planning reforms are intended to accelerate data center development, individual projects must still comply with planning and environmental law.

As part of the planning process, the relevant planning decision maker must determine whether the data center project is likely to have significant environmental effects and therefore requires an environmental impact assessment (EIA). For a data center proceeding through the NSIP regime, the Secretary of State determines whether an EIA is required through a screening process. If an EIA is required, the developer must assess the data center project’s environmental effects in detail, consult relevant stakeholders and propose mitigation measures, which can add significant time and complexity to the planning process.

The EIA assessment is likely to be particularly important for hyperscale data centers (i.e., those typically drawing above 50 MW power), given their substantial requirements for electricity, water, and cooling, as well as the resulting effects on carbon emissions and the surrounding landscape.

In the UK, planning decisions can be challenged through judicial review. The courts can quash local authority and the Secretary of State’s decisions including where they misapplied the law or did not follow the required procedure.

A recent judicial review challenge concerning a proposed hyperscale data center at Iver in Buckinghamshire, England, illustrates the point. This case concerned a 90 MW data center on a former landfill site near Iver.15 Buckinghamshire Council refused planning permission, citing environmental concerns. The developers appealed the Council’s refusal. The appeal was considered at a public inquiry conducted by a planning inspector, who recommended that planning permission be granted.

Subsequently, the decision to grant permission was reviewed by the Secretary of State, who had the final decision-making authority. The Secretary of State accepted the inspector’s recommendation and allowed the appeal.16

The developer had not produced an EIA in this case as the Secretary of State had screened the proposal under the applicable EIA Regulations and decided that it was unlikely to have significant environmental effects.

Environmental groups challenged the Secretary of State’s approval by judicial review.17 They argued that the Secretary of State: (1) granted permission for a project that should have been subject to an EIA; (2) failed to consider material factors, including the project’s water consumption and electricity demand; and (3) attributed climate benefits to the scheme notwithstanding evidence that its renewable energy commitments would satisfy only a fraction of its expected power demand.18

Shortly before the High Court hearing to determine whether judicial review could be heard, the Secretary of State conceded that its previous EIA screening decision – which concluded that an EIA was not required – contained a “serious logical error” and that the planning permission should be quashed.19 In particular, the screening decision had relied on environmental mitigation measures proposed by the developer, including commitments to use low-carbon energy, but not all of those measures had been secured through planning conditions or another legally binding mechanism.20 The Secretary of State therefore concluded that the reasons for deciding that an EIA was unnecessary were inadequate.

The High Court subsequently granted permission for the judicial review challenge to proceed, as the developer continued to oppose the attempt to quash the prior planning approval.

The court proceedings were ultimately settled as the developer agreed to provide an undertaking that converted its previously voluntary environmental commitments into legally enforceable planning obligations. These included commitments to use renewable energy to meet the data center’s electricity demands. Buckinghamshire Council can enforce those obligations if the developer fails to comply.21

Lessons and Practical Steps

In practical terms, the Iver case indicates that a planning decision allowing a data center to proceed may be vulnerable to judicial review where the developer, rather than undergoing an EIA, has instead made non-binding commitments to deliver environmental measures.



Following the Iver case, if the Secretary of State determines an EIA is unnecessary, data center developers should consider whether to ensure that any environmental commitments it makes to local authorities as part of the planning process are enforceable through planning conditions, or another binding mechanism, to mitigate the risk of subsequent judicial review.

More broadly, particularly for hyperscale data centers where significant environmental effects are more likely, developers should factor the very real possibility of the need to produce an EIA at the outset, which although more time consuming, could reduce the risk of judicial review at a later stage.

Implications for Other Stakeholders

The Iver case has consequences well beyond the developer. A quashed planning approval can delay or halt a project, which affects everyone with a financial or operational stake in it.

Investors and lenders should treat the planning position as a key diligence item. They should check whether an EIA screening decision relied on mitigation measures that are not legally binding and consider making funding or completion conditional on the judicial review challenge period having expired (generally six weeks for planning decisions) without a claim being brought.

Hyperscale tenants and operators entering pre-let or capacity agreements should consider how planning risk is allocated, including long-stop dates, termination rights and remedies if delivery is delayed by litigation. They should also take into account that renewable energy and water-use commitments may become enforceable planning obligations that affect how the facility can be operated.

Landowners and contractors should review option, sale and construction agreements to confirm how the risk of a successful planning challenge is shared, including whether payments, start dates or works are linked to the grant of an unchallenged planning permission.

Local communities and environmental groups are likely to keep scrutinizing data center approvals closely, particularly on water consumption, grid demand and climate claims. Engaging with them early and openly can reduce the likelihood of a challenge.

Conclusion

The UK policy environment is increasingly favourable to data center investment. AI Growth Zones, access to the NSIP regime and the recently announced Data Center Covenant may help important projects get through planning and secure grid connections more quickly.

At the same time, a supportive planning environment towards the development of data centers does not displace the need for developers to undertake appropriate environmental assessments and provide binding reassurances to planning authorities, where necessary, to secure planning approval. Otherwise, the resulting planning permission may be vulnerable to judicial review, with consequences for investors, lenders, occupiers and other parties whose interests depend on the project proceeding successfully and on schedule.

Politics may also intervene. In the recent midterm elections in the United States, several candidates were elected based on explicit promises to ban or pause data center development, following a popular backlash against data center development. If there were to be a similar backlash in the United Kingdom, the UK Government might decide to amend the UK policy environment.

WilmerHale advises clients across the AI, digital infrastructure, and data center sectors on the full lifecycle of data center projects, including judicial review, regulatory and environmental matters, litigation, and international arbitration and are well positioned to help companies assess and mitigate these risks and resolve disputes arising across the data center lifecycle.