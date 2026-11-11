Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Building Safety: Assessing Unsafe Cladding – The New Approach To External Wall Fire Risk

Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Contributor

Mills & Reeve LLP

Mills & Reeve’s staff thrive on developing great relationships and love helping clients find...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mills & Reeve LLP

The Government has introduced the Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill to accelerate the identification and remediation of residential buildings with unsafe cladding.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Kate Rushworth
Kate Rushworth

The Government has introduced the Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill to accelerate the identification and remediation of residential buildings with unsafe cladding.

In our first two blogs in this series, we looked at what registration of medium-rise residential buildings is expected to involve and the consequences of failing to comply.

In this blog, we start to look at some of the other new duties proposed by the Bill. The new duties are set out in Part 1 of the Bill and this blog will cover the first duty – the duty to carry out assessment of risks in the external walls.

Which buildings will need to be assessed?

The Government proposes that the requirement to assess will apply to all multi-occupied residential buildings in England which

  • are at least eleven metres in height, or have at least five storeys
  • contain at least two dwellings
  • are self-contained or a self-contained part of a building
  • were completed before 28 June 2022

The Bill adopts the definition of ‘Chapter 1 Buildings’ to differentiate between this definition and other similar definitions throughout the Bill and other building safety legislation. We will discuss each of the different classes of building in more detail in future blogs in this series.

Who has a legal duty to assess?

The duty falls on the “responsible entity” for the external walls. Broadly, this means a person who is required under a lease or legislation to repair or maintain all or part of those walls. Where there is more than one responsible entity, the duty applies jointly and severally.

We will consider which parties may be considered a responsible entity in more detail in a later blog in this series.

What will the assessment involve?

Section 2 of the Bill indicates that, for many buildings, there will be two stages to the required fire risk assessments.

The first stage will be a more general “Article 9 fire risk assessment”, which must comply with the requirements of Article 9 of the Fire Safety Order. No further assessment of the external walls will be required if the Article 9 fire risk assessment does not identify any, or any suspected, fire safety risks in relation to the external walls of the building, and does not recommend that a fire risk assessment of the external walls be carried out.

If an Article 9 fire risk assessment recommends that a fire risk assessment of the external walls needs to be carried out, responsible entities will be required to carry out a fire risk assessment that complies with the requirements of subsequent regulations. The government guidance suggests that this will be a Fire Risk Appraisal of External Walls (FRAEW) and that it will need to follow the PAS 9980 methodology, with the detailed requirement to be set out in regulations. PAS 9980 provides a risk-based methodology for assessing fire spread over or within the external walls of existing blocks of flats.

The Bill appears to permit a responsible entity to proceed directly to the external wall assessment. An Article 9 fire risk assessment operates as an exception to that duty where it identifies no relevant external wall risks and does not recommend further assessment. This may mean that, where external wall risks are already known or suspected, responsible entities can proceed directly to the more detailed assessment in order to comply with their new duties in relation to external walls.

Will existing assessments need to be repeated?

The Bill states that an Article 9 fire risk assessment carried out since 16 May 2022, which is compliant with Article 9 of the Fire Safety Order and reaches the relevant conclusions in relation to external walls, will be a valid exception to the assessment duty.

The Bill also recognises certain external wall assessments completed after 16 May 2022 but before the new duty comes into force. Broadly, an existing assessment may qualify where it would satisfy the requirements applying to an assessment carried out under the new regime.

The government guidance accompanying the Bill suggests that compliance may be based on whether the assessment was compliant at the time it was undertaken, but this is not yet explicit in the Bill and therefore the final position will depend on the detail contained within subsequent regulations.

Building owners and managers should therefore establish:

  • what external wall assessments they already hold
  • when those assessments were undertaken
  • whether they meet the relevant requirements
  • whether the assessments and supporting records are complete and readily available

When will the assessment need to take place?

The Bill states that all buildings covered by this obligation must have a completed assessment within 10 months of the legislation coming into force.

Will assessments be audited?

The Bill also proposes mandatory auditing of FRAEWs to ensure consistency and quality. The Government's guide says that FRAEWs which recommend mitigation or remediation will need to be submitted to Homes England for audit by the assessment deadline. Homes England will also have power to audit a proportion of FRAEWs which conclude that no work is required.

What happens if a building has not been assessed?

Failure to complete an assessment within the required period, without a reasonable excuse, will be a criminal offence. The Government's guide says that this may result in prosecution or escalating financial penalties designed to deter continuing non-compliance.

What comes next?

Assessment is only the first step. Where intolerable fire safety risks are identified, the Bill also creates new duties to address those risks. In the next blog in this series, we will consider the proposed duties to mitigate and remediate those risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Renters’ Rights Act Update: Key Developments For Landlords

The UK Government has unveiled the next phase of the Renters' Rights Act 2025, introducing a mandatory private rented sector database launching December 2026 and transferring rent increase dispute resolution from tribunals to the Valuation Office Agency. These reforms will fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for landlords across England, requiring registration of all rental properties with annual fees and updated enforcement mechanisms.
GlobalReal Estate and Construction
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

Selling A Tenanted Property: How Ground 1A Works Under The Renters’ Rights Act

Section 21 has been abolished for new possession action from 1 May 2026, but landlords who need to sell with vacant possession still have a route. Ground 1A of the amended Housing Act 1988 allows a landlord to recover possession where a genuine sale is intended, but it comes with a four-month notice period, restrictions on reletting and remarketing, and potentially significant penalties for misuse.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Barnes Law
Barnes Law
Article

The Proposed Heathrow Third Runway: What Residents Need To Know About Property Impacts, Compensation And Reform

The prospect of a third runway at Heathrow Airport has resurfaced, bringing uncertainty to communities across West London and the Thames Valley about homes, property values and future planning. This guide examines how the compensation framework operates for affected homeowners, identifies critical gaps in protection during the years between policy approval and construction, and explains why reform is needed to address the human and financial costs of prolonged infrastructure uncertainty.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

The Renters' Rights Act Private Rented Sector Database Is On The Way: What Landlords Need To Know

The UK Government has announced the second phase of the Renters' Rights Act, introducing a mandatory Private Rented Sector Database that will roll out region-by-region starting in the West Midlands in December 2026. Landlords across England will face registration requirements, annual fees of £65 per property, and potential penalties of up to £40,000 for non-compliance, fundamentally changing how the private rental sector operates.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Blacks
Blacks
Article

Renters' Rights Act 2025: What The Latest Government Announcement Means For You

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to the UK rental market, including a mandatory national property registration system and a new process for handling rent disputes. Landlords face strict deadlines and significant penalties for non-compliance, while the government promises faster resolution of tenant challenges to rent increases.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Article

AI, Deepfakes And Image Rights: Does English Law Protect Your Face, Voice And Likeness?

Generative AI has created a legal vacuum where synthetic images and deepfakes can be created and shared without consent, yet English law offers no standalone "image right" to protect individuals. With celebrities like Lisa Riley and over 80 performers demanding reform, the question is whether the UK's patchwork of intellectual property, data protection, and common law protections can adequately address this rapidly evolving threat to personal autonomy and reputation.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

New Subscription Rules: Are You Ready For January 2027?

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract regulations, moving the deadline from spring 2027 to January 2027. Businesses selling consumer subscriptions must now rapidly prepare for compliance with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which introduces stringent requirements around pre-contract information, renewal reminders, cancellation methods, and cooling-off periods to prevent subscription traps.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Marketing Using AI: New Tech, Same Old Stereotypes?

Recent ASA decisions highlight how AI-generated advertising content can perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes and offensive imagery, particularly through deepfake technology. As generative AI becomes increasingly prevalent in marketing campaigns, regulators are emphasizing that marketers remain fully responsible for ensuring their AI-generated content complies with advertising standards, regardless of the technology used to create it.
United KingdomTechnology
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Grindr Settles Data Protection Case Relating To Sharing Of Users’ Personal Information

LGBTQ dating app Grindr has agreed to pay £26m to settle a group-action lawsuit alleging unlawful sharing of users' personal information, including HIV status, with third parties. This case highlights how data protection compliance extends beyond regulatory scrutiny to encompass substantial financial exposure from large-scale individual claims. The settlement raises important questions about third-party data sharing arrangements, consent mechanisms, and the handling of special category data under UK GD
United KingdomPrivacy
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Mental Health Moratorium Fails To Block Receiver Sale

The High Court has clarified the interaction between mental health crisis moratoriums under the Debt Respite Scheme and secured lending enforcement. When property security covers a company's debt rather than an individual's personal liability, receivers can proceed with sales despite the moratorium. This decision provides crucial guidance for insolvency practitioners and lenders navigating the complex intersection of mental health protections and security enforcement.
United KingdomInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP