Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Lift Off For Filtronic

Marks & Clerk
Marks & Clerk
Contributor
Marks & Clerk

Marks & Clerk

Marks & Clerk LLP was founded in 1887 by George Croydon Marks, who was joined in partnership by...

View firm profile
Explore more from Marks & Clerk

Filtronic, a Cambridge-based RF technology company, has secured a record-breaking £50 million order from SpaceX to supply power amplifiers for satellite communications. This major contract highlights Cambridge's growing prominence in the Space, Aerospace, and Defence sectors, demonstrating the region's expanding technological capabilities beyond its traditional Life Sciences focus.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Tom Grendon
Tom Grendon
Author LinkedIn connections

Filtronic, one of a growing number of Cambridge-based companies working in the Space, Aerospace, and Defence area, has announced a record order worth more than £50m to supply their RF technology to SpaceX for satellite communications. 

Although Cambridge and its famous Science Park are maybe more widely known for their Life Sciences and Biotech research, Filtronic's success shows that there are many companies in other sectors that are growing quickly in this research-intensive part of the city. Filtronic has expanded rapidly in recent years as its expertise in wireless communications is required for our ever-increasing communications networks and specialised applications required by new use cases. In this case, the growing number of in-orbit satellites and the need for regular and reliable communication with them has led to an increase in orders for Filtronic's market-leading power amplifiers, a key part of any transceiver, which are especially critical for environments where post-installation modifications to the technology are not feasible. 

Filtronic's Cerus power amplifier is key to providing sufficient power for transmission of signals through contested interfaces, and it is great news to see this work recognised by SpaceX.

Filtronic's success follows hot on the heels of Cambridge Aerospace's announcement of Series C funding in August, as their autonomous interceptors for neutralizing drones are in demand by militaries around the world. 

For decades, Cambridge has been at the forefront of addressing the scientific and technical challenges we face and developing solutions to overcome them. It is encouraging to see that this does not look like stopping any time soon.

Read more here about this development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Manchester City Decision: A Landmark Moment For Sports Regulation

The independent Commission's findings against Manchester City FC for serious breaches of Premier League financial rules have sparked crucial debates about transparency, disciplinary processes, and the future of sports regulation. This landmark decision raises fundamental questions about how sporting bodies balance fairness, consistency, and regulatory discretion when enforcing financial compliance rules. The case's implications extend far beyond football, offering insights into regulatory frameworks, sancti
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

EU Kids Act: What Do The Planned Age Restrictions And Safety Requirements For Minors Online Mean For Providers?

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, introducing comprehensive restrictions on minors' access to social media and video-sharing platforms while imposing extensive online safety requirements across digital services. This landmark legislation will require businesses to implement safety-by-design frameworks, age verification systems, and guardian controls, with particularly stringent compliance obligations for Very Large Online Platforms that must prove their services are safe through independ
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

HFSS: ASA Rulings Provide Clarity On Where “brand Advertising” Ends And Product Advertising Begins

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has issued new guidance on how it will enforce restrictions on advertising less healthy food and drink products online and on television. Through several July 2026 rulings involving major brands like M&M's, Domino's, and KFC, the ASA clarified when the 'brand advertising exemption' applies and when product imagery crosses the line into depicting specific restricted products.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
RPC
RPC
Article

Be Nice To Claude: Anthropic's Acceptable Use Policy Updates

Anthropic's updated Acceptable Use Policy introduces significant changes for organisations building on Claude, extending far beyond the headline-grabbing prohibition on abusive behaviour towards the AI model. The policy now addresses deceptive campaigns, election interference, weapons development, surveillance systems, and requires human oversight for high-impact decisions affecting individuals' rights and wellbeing.
United KingdomTechnology
Marks & Clerk
Marks & Clerk
Article

Takeaways From UC Berkeley Law AI Institute

UC Berkeley Law AI Institute brought together academics, venture capitalists, judges, lawyers, and general counsels from leading AI companies to discuss critical issues spanning intellectual property, privacy, European regulation, and AI governance. The event revealed significant gaps in law firm AI policies, explored the judiciary's role in AI implementation, and examined the fragmented regulatory landscape alongside massive US venture capital investment in AI model development.
United StatesTechnology
Marks & Clerk
Marks & Clerk
Article

Can Generative AI Help Us Live Longer? Rentosertib Study Suggests Anti-aging Therapies May Be A Step Closer

Insilico Medicine has reported that Rentosertib, an AI-discovered clinical candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, demonstrates effectiveness in reversing the predicted biological age of IPF patients according to six independent proteomic aging clocks. The molecule's dual-purpose approach—targeting both a diagnosable disease and biological aging simultaneously—may open new pathways for anti-aging therapies...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Marks & Clerk
Marks & Clerk
Article

McLaren Leverages Its Heritage For New Logo Design

McLaren has unveiled a new logo inspired by the McLaren family service station in Auckland, New Zealand, alongside the heritage-focused McL 6GT supercar featuring the iconic Speedy Kiwi logo. The reintroduction of these heritage marks raises important intellectual property considerations around trade mark protection, non-use vulnerabilities, and strategic portfolio management as the brand expands into new markets including its first SUV.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Marks & Clerk
Marks & Clerk