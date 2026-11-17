In our latest episode of Hotels unpacked, we were fascinated to learn about AI in the hotel industry and uncover the fundamental shifts hoteliers should be focused on, with Carmen Hui, Special Advisor at Deloitte.

Victoria and Carmen unpack how AI is changing the world of hotel marketing and distribution, with the key question for hoteliers being how to get measurable value from it.

They discuss:

why AI matters now and how consumers use AI;

how AI changes the marketing funnel - from research to booking;

what hoteliers should be doing differently now; and

the human element of the industry that remains’ central to the hospitality experience.

Listen to this critical insight for the industry, looking at how to shift from “what can we do with AI” to “how can we achieve value from AI”.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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