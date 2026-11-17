You receive a letter threatening legal action, a business relationship breaks down or you think you have a claim. Before calling a solicitor, you ask ChatGPT what to do and get a detailed, confident answer in seconds. But can you trust it?

Tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini are quick, always available and often free, and courts are seeing more people use them. AI can help with disputes, but it can also damage your case. What matters is knowing its limits.

AI can sound right and still be wrong

AI chatbots don’t assess your problem as a lawyer would. They generate responses based on patterns in their training material.

Their answers may be out of date, based on another country’s law or simply wrong. They can even invent legal principles or whole court cases, and these ‘hallucinations’ can look genuine.

AI chatbots haven’t had the years of legal training that lawyers have. Unless you’re able to independently verify what they tell you, you could be running real risks. Relying on them could lead you to pay, settle or sue on the wrong basis.

What you type in may not stay private

Disputes involve sensitive information, from contracts and emails to financial details. Enter it into a public AI tool and, depending on the provider’s terms, it may be stored, reviewed or used for training, potentially breaching confidentiality obligations or data protection law.

Your solicitor’s advice is normally protected by legal privilege, so the other side cannot see it. A chatbot isn’t your lawyer: don’t assume your chats are privileged, and sharing legal advice with one could put existing protection at risk.

If the dispute reaches court, you may also have to disclose relevant documents to the other side, which could include your AI chat history.

More words don’t make a stronger case

AI can produce an impressive-looking letter in seconds, but more words don’t necessarily help.

The Legal Ombudsman has noted that AI can make complaints clearer, but also longer, more legalistic and harder to resolve. An aggressive or lengthy letter may cement the other side’s position, and judges need clear, focused arguments, not key points buried in pages of AI-generated text.

AI may just tell you what you want to hear

Part of your lawyer’s job is to give you a ‘warts and all’ assessment of your case, highlighting not only its strengths but also its weaknesses. This allows you to make informed decisions, including how you may settle your claim.

AI chatbots may simply tell you what they think you want to hear and will rarely, if ever, say “I don’t know”. They don’t have professional duties to give you a balanced view and may not ask for more information or raise issues beyond what you happen to tell them.

Careful prompting may mitigate this risk, but relying on AI may mean you overstate the strength of your position. If both parties adopt this approach, they may become ever more entrenched in their respective positions, pushing them further apart.

What the courts are saying

Using AI doesn’t remove your responsibility for what you submit.

In a recent Employment Tribunal case, a self-represented appellant used ChatGPT to produce an unchecked 300-page skeleton argument (a written summary of his case) and suggested that the other side identify any errors.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal called it “entirely unacceptable”. It didn’t follow the Tribunal’s rules, was far longer than the recommended five to 15 pages and served to “obscure rather than to illuminate” the issues.

While responsible AI use may help people representing themselves, the Tribunal warned of excessive, misleading or unfocused output and invented citations.

The same principles apply in any court or tribunal. If you use AI to prepare court or tribunal documents, make sure they:

Follow the relevant procedural rules

Are thoroughly checked for accurate facts, evidence and law, including cited cases

Focus on your strongest relevant arguments, clearly and without repetition.

How your solicitor may use AI to help you

Used properly, AI can bring real benefits to disputes. In cases involving large numbers of documents, it can help a legal team review material, spot key themes and summarise information much faster.

This can allow your lawyers to handle the case more efficiently and help keep your costs down. Lawyers can enhance the service they offer by using AI, but they ultimately remain responsible for the advice they provide.

The AI tools used by your lawyers should not be the same public tools that are available for general use. They should be self-contained, secure systems, built specifically for the relevant organisations. Their use for research should be carefully monitored and based on limited and reliable sources of information. They should operate under strict contracts that help to maintain confidentiality, ensure legal privilege is preserved and that your information is not used to train public models.

A good lawyer will use AI as a tool, not as a decision-maker. Judgment about your case, how to negotiate and what advice to give you remains the responsibility of your lawyers.

Practical dos and don’ts

If you are involved in a dispute:

Do:

Speak to your solicitor before using AI for your dispute and tell them if you have already used it and what you shared

If you use AI, limit it to general concepts or questions for your solicitor without sharing details of your dispute

Ask about safeguards if your solicitor uses AI on your matter

Be very careful about relying on AI-drafted documents.

Don’t:

Upload contracts, internal emails, legal advice or witness evidence to a public AI tool

Ask a chatbot to ‘check’ or summarise your solicitor’s advice

Trust AI-generated legal research or cases without checking them

Use AI-drafted witness statements, court documents or submissions without professional review.

Conclusion

AI can be useful, but a public chatbot is no substitute for legal advice. Wrong answers, lost confidentiality and unfocused documents can make a dispute harder and more expensive to resolve.