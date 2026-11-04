Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

BCL Sanctions Round-Up: September 28th To October 11th 2026

BCL Solicitors LLP
BCL Solicitors LLP
Contributor
BCL Solicitors LLP

BCL Solicitors LLP

BCL Solicitors is a market leading firm specialising in domestic and international corporate and...

View firm profile
Explore more from BCL Solicitors LLP

BCL Partner John Binns and Senior Associate Magali Sharma examine the latest UK and US sanctions developments, including new measures targeting Russian oil revenues, shadow fleet vessels...

United KingdomInternational Law
John Binns
John Binns
Magali Sharma
Magali Sharma
Author LinkedIn connections

BCL Partner John Binns and Senior Associate Magali Sharma have prepared the latest edition of BCL’s sanctions round-up, covering key developments in UK and US sanctions.

This edition examines new UK sanctions targeting Russian oil revenues, shadow fleet vessels, illicit finance networks and military supply chains, alongside updates to OFSI guidance and general licences. It also considers US developments, including sanctions against the International Criminal Court and decisions concerning imports of Russian diesel and Belarusian potash.

Read the full sanctions round-up below:

1864182.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

EU And UK Sanctions Developments: EU’s 22nd Sanctions Package And Latest UK Measures Targeting Russia’s Military-industrial, Energy And Shipping Sectors

The European Union has adopted its 22nd sanctions package against Russia, adding 1,569 individuals and entities to its sanctions lists in the largest designation exercise since 2022. This unprecedented expansion targets Russia's military-industrial complex and its supporting supply chains, creating significant compliance challenges for businesses across banking, shipping, technology, and international trade sectors.
GlobalInternational Law
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Sanctions: Fortnightly Summary

The UK government has significantly expanded its sanctions framework targeting Russia, introducing measures against individuals and entities involved in military supply chains, energy sectors, cryptocurrency networks, and alleged human rights violations. These developments reflect an evolving enforcement landscape with new powers, increased scrutiny of sanctions evasion, and landmark legal clarifications affecting businesses operating in sanctioned jurisdictions.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
BCL Solicitors LLP
BCL Solicitors LLP