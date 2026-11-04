BCL Sanctions Round-Up: September 28th To October 11th 2026

BCL Partner John Binns and Senior Associate Magali Sharma have prepared the latest edition of BCL’s sanctions round-up, covering key developments in UK and US sanctions.

This edition examines new UK sanctions targeting Russian oil revenues, shadow fleet vessels, illicit finance networks and military supply chains, alongside updates to OFSI guidance and general licences. It also considers US developments, including sanctions against the International Criminal Court and decisions concerning imports of Russian diesel and Belarusian potash.

Read the full sanctions round-up below: