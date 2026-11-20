For many brand licensees, an exclusive licence is the foundation of their business in a region. It defines what they can sell, where, and how they can protect the brand.

The recent High Court decision in Zennar Limited v Molssi Fashion Shanghai Limited [2026] EWHC 2787 (BP) is a timely reminder to treat the licence agreement as the playbook for the business, and to regularly revisit its terms as the relationship evolves.

What happened?

The case centred on the Rockfish brand that was launched in the early 2000s by two British founders, who ran the business through their company, Zennar. Starting with handmade rubber wellington boots, and then expanding to casual footwear and clothing, the brand and its product range were marketed as representing a “British Traditional Lifestyle”, born in “Cornwall and Isles of Scilly”.

In 2020, Zennar granted Molssi, a Chinese company, an exclusive 20-year licence to make and sell Rockfish products in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The licence was governed by English law.

In 2024, AU Brandz, a Korean company that sold footwear and later scarves and hats under the brand Rockfish Weatherwear, acquired Zennar. It appears that, after the acquisition, Zennar continued as a separate company within the AU Brandz group and owned the “Rockfish” trade marks in China. A Chinese registration for “Rockfish Weatherwear” was also later held in Zennar’s name. In the same year, Zennar licensed the “Rockfish Weatherwear” mark to AU Brandz across east and south-east Asia, including China.

When, later that year, AU Brandz planned pop-up shops in Chinese shopping centres, Molssi took the view that these would infringe its exclusive rights to the Rockfish brand in China. Without first telling Zennar, it sent cease-and-desist letters to AU Brandz and to the operator of the shopping centres. In response, Zennar terminated the 2020 licence with Molssi, arguing that by sending those letters Molssi had breached the terms of the licence, including by disclosing its confidential terms. In its defence, Molssi argued that the termination was invalid and counterclaimed that the 2020 licence was relational in nature, and so required Zennar not to act in a way that would be commercially unacceptable. A key part of its defence was that Zennar could not terminate the 2020 licence because Zennar was itself in breach, including by authorising infringing activities.

The Court ultimately agreed with Zennar, finding that Molssi had irremediably breached the terms of the 2020 licence by sending the cease-and-desist letters, and holding that the termination was valid.

In coming to its decision, the Court considered more than 10 issues in dispute, but the central question can be summarised as follows: what (if anything) could Molssi do as an exclusive licensee to protect its interests in the Rockfish brand in China, where it suspected trade mark infringement by a member of its licensor’s own corporate group? The question engaged several issues of English contract law and Chinese trade mark law that are interesting to draw out, as they contain significant insights for brand licensees.

Who can take enforcement action against infringers?

It was common ground that under Chinese law an exclusive licensee can bring infringement proceedings in its own name. Even so, the English Court decided that this general right was overridden by the 2020 licence. The licence provided that Zennar, as brand owner, “will take appropriate legal action” against infringers, and that Molssi had to notify Zennar about any suspected infringement and assist Zennar in any action that it might decide to take. Although the licence did not expressly prohibit Molssi from taking enforcement action, the Court implied a term that Molssi needed Zennar’s agreement before doing so.

While Molssi argued that notifying Zennar would have been “pointless” in the circumstances (as the suspected infringer was part of Zennar’s corporate group, which we discuss below), the Court held that Molssi had to follow the process set out in the 2020 licence. If Zennar then failed to act, Molssi’s remedy was to bring a claim against Zennar in the English Courts, even though that might seem a “circuitous” and expensive route.

For licensees, the takeaway here is that if being able to act quickly against suspected infringers is important to your business, for example because you operate in markets where counterfeits or copycat products are common, we would recommend setting out clearly in the licence agreement what action you can take yourself. It is not uncommon in English law brand licences for exclusive licensees to have a right to step in where the licensor fails to take appropriate action against infringers in a timely manner.

Even if permission is given, what can be disclosed to suspected infringers?

Even if Molssi had obtained Zennar’s consent to send the letters, it would have faced a further problem. The 2020 licence required both parties to keep its terms confidential, with no exceptions. To explain why the pop-up shops were infringing its rights, Molssi’s letters described the key terms of the licence, including that Molssi was the exclusive licensee, which marks were covered, the territory and the start date.

Molssi argued that there must be an implied exception allowing it to disclose those terms to protect its legal rights, but the Court did not accept this. If any exception were to be read in, the Court suggested it was more likely to be one allowing disclosure with both parties’ agreement (which Molssi did not have). The Court also found that disclosing the terms to the shopping centre operator, an unconnected business, could not be undone, and that this alone entitled Zennar to terminate the 2020 licence. For Molssi, whose aim in sending the letters was to protect its exclusive position, the outcome was the opposite of what it set out to achieve.

Where the licence is critical to a licensee’s business in a territory, we would recommend checking that the confidentiality terms allow the licensee to act on, and record, the rights it has been given. That could include being able to inform others, such as retailers, online platforms and customs authorities, that it is the exclusive licensee in the territory. Recording the licence with the local trade mark office is another way of putting others on notice. An unrecorded licence is generally harder to rely on against third parties who acted in good faith.

Did the licensor breach the licence by licensing a similar brand?

A core part of Molssi’s defence was that Zennar could not terminate the 2020 licence because Zennar had breached it first. In Molssi’s view, by licensing “Rockfish Weatherwear” to AU Brandz in 2024 and allowing it to sell the branded products in China, Zennar had authorised infringement of the “Rockfish” marks and undermined Molssi’s rights to exclusivity over the Rockfish brand in China. The 2024 licence did not itself cover the “Rockfish” marks licensed to Molssi, but Zennar accepted that Molssi’s exclusivity would also be breached if it allowed others to use a name or logo that infringed those marks. The answer to this question therefore depended on whether the “Rockfish Weatherwear” mark infringed the “Rockfish” mark.

Trade mark infringement is a matter of local law. Having heard from Chinese law experts, the English Court was not persuaded that there was infringement. An important factor was that both Chinese marks were owned by the same company, Zennar. The Court preferred the expert evidence that, where one owner holds both marks, customers are less likely to be confused about where the products come from. Perhaps surprisingly, the Court was also not satisfied that Chinese customers would see “Rockfish” as the dominant part of “Rockfish Weatherwear”. Without infringement, the Court concluded that there was no breach of the exclusivity terms of the 2020 licence.

The practical consequence of this is that Molssi’s exclusivity did not prevent Zennar from licensing a similar-sounding brand to a competitor in the same region. This may matter most where the licensee has invested heavily in building the brand locally, through physical stores or distribution networks, and its business depends on customers recognising that brand as distinctive. In those cases, a licensee may wish to restrict the brand owner’s ability to register or license similar brands, or spin-off versions of the brand, in the territory.

Did the parties owe each other a duty of good faith?

Finally, Molssi argued that its long and supposedly “close” relationship with Zennar meant that both parties owed each other a general duty to act in good faith. It argued that Zennar’s grant of the 2024 licence and consent to the pop-up shops was therefore “commercially unacceptable” and in breach of that duty.

English law sometimes recognises such a duty in so-called “relational” contracts. However, these are relatively rare and tend to be limited to a particular kind of long-term relationship where it is not feasible for everything to be written down in advance, and so it is necessary to imply a general duty of good faith.

Despite the 20-year term, the Court did not accept that the 2020 licence was relational. The Court considered it to be a comprehensive agreement that set out the key terms one would typically expect to see, such as what was licensed, who would take action against infringers, how the brand was to be protected and what royalties were payable, so there was no gap for a general duty of good faith to fill. It is also not clear that such a duty would have helped Molssi in this case, as the Court found that its argument would have failed even if Zennar had breached a duty of good faith. Licensees should generally assume that the threshold for treating a well-drafted licence as relational is high, and that the written terms are what will count.

Conclusion

This is a first-instance decision, and it will be worth watching whether an appeal follows. In any case, the decision provides both some interesting takeaways for licensees and a clear reminder that the starting point for all contractual parties considering their rights should be the terms of the contract they are party to.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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